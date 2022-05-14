Real Estate
How do Federal Reserve decisions impact mortgage rates?
Don’t panic, recent increases not as dire as some fear
Recently, the real estate market has been incredibly active. In many neighborhoods, it seems that a for sale sign is scarcely placed in the front yard before multiple offers, even some above asking price, roll in. In many cases, this was made possible by relatively low mortgage rates, which enticed buyers to get into the market and make those offers. Recently, however, there have been concerns about the state of the economy and increased inflation – furthered by the recent news that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates.
This increase has understandably left many potential homebuyers wondering – what does this mean for mortgage rates, and my ability to obtain the loan I need to purchase a home? It has also left sellers asking – will the increased rates mean fewer buyers? Will it be harder to sell? These are important questions to ask. While no one has a crystal ball, many remain hopeful that the real estate market will continue to thrive. Let’s take a closer look at why together.
The Federal Reserve – Why it Matters
The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States, and among its many functions, it essentially guides the national economy. Part of that mission is keeping inflation under control. Recently, in an attempt to slow ever-increasing inflation, the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by half a percentage point. Short-term interest rates are essentially the interest rates that banks charge one another for short-term loans.
It’s been some time since the Federal Reserve has made a move of that nature – slightly more than 20 years in fact, with the last such increase occurring in 2000. The Fed also indicated that more adjustments may be planned before the end of the year. Certainly, this raises the question – what does this mean for mortgage rates?
Federal Interest Rates Vs. Mortgage Rates
It’s important to understand that the Federal Reserve does not actually set mortgage rates – there is in fact no such thing as a “federal mortgage rate.” Ultimately, the decisions of the Federal Reserve don’t directly impact mortgage rates in the same manner as with other products, like savings accounts or CDs, for example. Mortgage rates generally respond both to the actions of the Federal Reserve, as well as to the general movement of both the United States and global economies, so there are many factors to consider.
Nevertheless, those in the mortgage industry do closely monitor the actions of the Federal Reserve, and certainly, how much buyers pay for a home loan is influenced by those decisions. As a very rough rule of thumb, for every one point increase by the Fed, your buying power goes down by $100,000.
When the Federal Reserve makes it more expensive for banks to borrow by setting a higher federal funds rate, the banks typically pass on those higher costs to their customers. This ultimately means that interest rates on consumer borrowing, which includes mortgage rates, tend to go up.
Keeping it in Perspective
While any increase in mortgage rates may not be welcome news for buyers, it’s important to keep these increases in perspective. Historically, the current interest rate, which is around 5 to 6%, depending on whether you have a 15 or 30-year mortgage, is still very low and very favorable for buyers. At the end of the 1970s, for example, interest rates were hovering near 10%, only to ultimately reach an all-time high of about 16.5% in 1981 before eventually decreasing. Throughout the 1980s, however, mortgage interest rates remained near 10% – nearly twice what they are today.
Another potential silver lining is that increased rates may also mean increased inventory – which is certainly good news for buyers. While rates are still historically very low, the increase may nevertheless mean that there are more available homes to choose from, as the number of buyers in the market decreases overall. This could be a refreshing change of pace for those buyers who felt that they had minimal choices in a highly competitive market.
While this may not be the most welcome news for sellers, it’s not necessarily bad news either. As rates are still relatively low, there will still likely be plenty of potential buyers out there. When the present market is compared to the course of the real estate market over the last several decades, now is still an excellent time to sell.
At GayRealEstate.com, we are passionate about helping LGBTQ home buyers and sellers through every aspect of the real estate process – and that includes more than just buying and selling. It also includes addressing the important issues in the real estate market that matter to you the most. We believe in the importance of connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers with talented and dedicated agents who can help. We also believe in ensuring that our clients feel informed, prepared, and knowledgeable about all aspects of the real estate process. You deserve nothing less. Whatever your real estate needs, we’re here to help.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Rain. On. Me? Flooding a common concern among buyers
Always ask your insurance agent if you have the coverage you need
One of the many concerns buyers of homes and condos have are moisture intrusion and how well the building is prepared for floods, heavy rains, burst pipes and if they have installed sump pumps and other things to help with moisture intrusion.
To find out how to handle these situations I had a call with a local insurance agent and asked her to give me her advice about being able to make sure you are covered if there is any type of water event that costs you money as a home owner.
In a condo, you will have the master insurance policy that will help if something outside of the walls of your home causes a moisture intrusion. You will also have your own homeowner’s insurance. The agent that I spoke to said to always make sure you SPEAK to your insurance agent and ask specifically about what is covered and what is not. Just getting an internet quote is not the same. There are also third-party companies that can help cover conditions that are considered “exceptions” by the insurance company so you are going to want be educated on that.
There is a difference between being in a flood plain, having a pipe burst, water leaking in around windows, having water back up into a home and having a sump pump fail. There is also a difference in the types of coverage you can get for these situations.
They are all filed under different types of claims, and you will want your insurance agent to walk you through the various types of protections you can purchase and if you need additional protection from a third-party company. A recent inquiry by a client of mine resulted in him being told that his property was not in a flood zone so the basement (which is finished) would not be brought back to its current condition. Only drywall would be replaced.
Always ask your insurance agent if you have the coverage you need and please shop around. Water issues seem to happen more frequently, so you want to be prepared. I am always available to discuss homeownership and how to make that happen – feel free to reach out.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Baltimore offers affordable alternative to D.C. real estate
One-third of city’s structures lie within National Register Historic districts
Move to Baltimore?
Are you one of the residents of the District who turn pale and woozy just by reading that question? If so, there’s probably a lot you do not know about your next-door neighbor, just 35 miles to the north. So, recline on your fainting couch with a glass of water, and read on.
Baltimore was one of the nation’s largest and wealthiest cities when D.C. was a swampy village where even members of Congress wouldn’t live in the summer. As a result, more than one-third of Baltimore’s structures — 65,000 of them — lie within 72 designated National Register Historic districts, more than any city in the country. Now you know why it’s called “Charm City.”
According to salary.com, the cost of living in Baltimore is currently 29% lower than in Washington. A District resident making $60,000 would see their disposable income rise by $12,800 just by making the move.
How would your quality of life change if you had nearly 30% of your income back, to spend as you pleased?
One of the greatest differences between the two cities is in the cost of comparable housing. Here are two head-to-head comparisons that illustrate the point.
In December of 2021, two townhouses went to settlement, one in Glover Park in D.C., the other in Baltimore’s Oakenshawe neighborhood. The Glover Park beauty had 1,690 finished square feet above grade, the house in Oakenshawe had 1,981. Both houses were beautifully renovated and maintained. Both had private, lovely gardens for outdoor entertaining and front porches where neighbors interact on summer evenings.
The neighborhoods are very similar. Oakenshawe is a circa 1920 development near the main campus of Johns Hopkins University in North Baltimore, a National Register Historic District. Baltimore’s Penn Station (commuter rail and Amtrak) is just 10 blocks away, and there’s a free city bus line that originates at Hopkins and has a stop at the train depot.
Glover Park sold at $1.135 million. Oakenshawe’s sale price? $430,000, at what was then a high price for the area. In March of this year a similar property with a freestanding garage, just a few doors down the block, sold for $447,000.
Want something more affordable? Last month, a 1,400-square-foot duplex townhouse in Fort Dupont Park sold in the District for $530,000. The home is in a transitional area — where some homes are newly refurbished and others are still in need of modernization — near I-295 and the Prince Georges County boundary. This house has been fully renovated.
Last week, a newly renovated duplex townhome went under contract in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Irvington, a transitional neighborhood near St. Agnes Hospital, Mt. St. Joseph High School, and minutes away from I-95 and the boundary with Baltimore County. This house, just like its D.C. counterpart, has 1,400 square feet, a finished basement, new appliances, and a comfortable front porch. Two commuter rail stations are short drives away, each with free parking. It was listed at $224,900.
I am familiar with the Baltimore examples because in Oakenshawe, I was the listing agent, and in Irvington I am working for the buyers.
If you could get similar quality housing in neighborhoods of similar character and quality of life, but spend only 1/3 to 1/2 the amount, what would you do with the money left over every month?
Welcome to Bawlamer, hon.
Wayne Curtis has been a Baltimore Realtor since 1998 and is affiliated with the Roland Park office of Monument Sotheby’s International Real Estate. He is an Accredited Buyer Representative, certified At Home With Diversity, and a member of the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals.
Real Estate
Tips for buyers and sellers in spring market
Price it right, spruce it up, and do your research
All across the country, spring has sprung — and the real estate market is no exception. For the last couple of years, the housing market has been booming. That trend is generally expected to continue into spring of 2022, although as mortgage rates rise, buyers facing higher borrowing costs may be more inclined to step back from the market, or otherwise tighten their budgets. This may eventually lead to a more moderate market, although time will ultimately tell.
If you’re considering selling your home, in this market, you would be hard-pressed to find a “bad” time to do so. Even in a great market, however, there are prime times to sell – and spring is certainly one of those times. On the other side of the coin, there are still good deals to be had for buyers who are willing to search and who have the right agent assisting them with the process.
If you’re thinking of selling your home, a couple of tips to help you take advantage of the current market and the spring homebuying surge include:
Give your home a spring spruce-up: Any time you’re listing your home, even in a seller’s market, you’ll want to highlight the best parts of your home and do what you can within a reasonable budget to enhance its curb appeal. A spring spruce up doesn’t have to be complicated. Easy and fairly cost-effective steps like de-cluttering, updating appliances, and brightening your landscape with fresh flowers and new mulch can be helpful ways to catch the eye of a potential buyer – or increase your offer amount well above what you invested. Staging a home can also be helpful in showcasing its best features, and consulting with a staging specialist can often be quite helpful in this regard.
Price it right: In a competitive market, sellers certainly have an edge – but you’ll still want to carefully think through the best asking price in your particular market with an agent who knows and understands that market well. Pricing your home to sell quickly is ideal – and that means pricing it right the first time.
Buyers in the market this spring may still feel as if they’re at a bit of a disadvantage – but don’t worry. There are things you can do to increase your chances of finding and snagging the home of your dreams, including:
Do your research: In a highly competitive market, thorough research is important. Know what you want and be prepared to seek it out and bid competitively. Know what features you want in a home, as well as the value of the homes in the neighborhoods that you’re interested in, and what other similar homes have recently sold for. Thinking through all of the details will help you to put your best foot forward and make the most appealing offer you can.
Obtain pre-approval if possible: When you’re bidding in a competitive market, it’s smart to do all you can to give yourself an edge over other buyers. One way to do that is by obtaining a verified pre-approval letter. This is an effective way to boost your credibility as a buyer, as the seller will know that your finances are reliable, and your offer is strong. If you’re up against a buyer without such a letter and your bids are competitive, this may just give you the edge that you need.
Finally, whether you’re a buyer or a seller, there is one essential tip you won’t want to overlook as you try to make the most of this spring real estate market – and that’s finding the right real estate agent. Regardless of your real estate goals, connecting with a talented and experienced agent who’s a good fit for you can make all the difference.
Wherever you are in the real estate process – whether a seller looking to take advantage of the excellent market conditions this spring or a buyer hoping to find the perfect new place to call home during your spring search, at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help. We’re passionate about our purpose – which is connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers in communities across the country with LGBTQ-friendly agents who know and love those communities and are ready to help. If you’re ready to get started, we’re here for you. Visit us on our website at any time to connect and get started. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
