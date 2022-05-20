Photos
PHOTOS: Taste of Point
‘Spring Garden Party’ fundraiser for LGBTQ youth scholarships
The Point Foundation held “Taste of Point: Spring Garden Party” at the rooftop of Room & Board on Thursday, May 19.
Point Foundation scholar Warren Small of Howard University, currently working as an intern for Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), spoke to attendees about his experiences in the Point scholarship and mentorship program. Local restaurants and bars Amparo, Barkada, Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen, Hank’s Oyster Bar, Republic Restoratives, Serenata and Ten Eyck Brewing provided gourmet food and craft cocktails. Drag performer Kitti Chanel Fairfield and DJ Tezrah provided entertainment.
Activist, businesswoman and Point Foundation booster Sharon Brackett was honored posthumously in a ceremony at the event.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay DC America
Tatiyanna Voche’ crowned pageant winner at As You Are
The Miss Gay DC America pageant returned this year at As You Are on Saturday. Tatiyanna Voche’ was crowned Miss Gay DC America 2022 and is qualified to compete in the Miss Gay America 2023 competition in January.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Once Upon a Time . . .’ Spring Affair
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 14. Miss Richfield 1981 served as the guest host. Honorees included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Metro Weekly and Robert Boaz (posthumous).
This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time . . .”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween
Desiree Dik hosts spooky drag show on Friday 13
Desiree Dik hosted the “Halfway to Halloween” spooky drag show on Friday, May 13 at Red Bear Brewing Co. Featured performers included Baphomette, Sirene Noir, Ty Dupp and Aave Blue.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
