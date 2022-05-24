Rehoboth Beach
Vandals target 2 Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ-owned businesses
Staff discovers graffiti on walls, doors
Freddie’s Beach Bar and the Purple Parrot — two LGBTQ+ bars and restaurants in Rehoboth Beach — discovered that their establishments had been vandalized on Monday, according to a series of posts to the Purple Parrot’s Facebook page made by Hugh Fuller, the restaurant’s owner.
The vandal, whose identity remains unknown, painted on the walls and carved graffiti into the mirrors of the Purple Parrot’s bathroom, and painted graffiti on the front door of Freddie’s Beach Bar, the posts recounted. The establishments have since filed police reports with the Rehoboth Police Department.
Tony Rivenbark, a manager at Freddie’s, said that a staff member first noticed the vandalism around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, and that it was dry to the touch, leading restaurant management to believe it was painted early in the day. Upon discovering the graffiti, restaurant staff reported it to local police and were told that other nearby locations had similarly been vandalized, he said.
Between its Rehoboth and Arlington, Va. locations, Rivenbark has worked at the establishment for almost two decades, and added that this was the first instance of vandalism at the Rehoboth venue, which has been open for less than one year. He noted that Freddie’s management is currently reviewing security footage for further information, and is likely to soon install additional security cameras.
At the establishment’s Arlington, Va., location, “we’ve had some minor spray painting done, we’ve had some rocks thrown at windows,” he recounted. “Mostly I have attributed it to drunken antics, not so much hate. Hopefully that’s the case here as well.”
Rivenbark added that Freddie’s staff remains positive despite the circumstances. “It doesn’t seem like a huge issue. It’s something we’ll probably just paint over tomorrow,” Rivenbark said. “I’d much rather it be some kid that’s got a new little airbrush … than it being somebody that’s targeting LGBT businesses.”
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department declined to comment or to confirm details of the reports filed.
Rehoboth Beach
CAMP Rehoboth executive director resigns
Mariner departing May 31 after three years at helm
David Mariner, executive director of CAMP Rehoboth, the LGBTQ community center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., has resigned.
Wes Combs, president of CAMP Rehoboth, confirmed the news Wednesday to the Blade.
CAMP released the following statement to its supporters:
“The Board of Directors of CAMP Rehoboth today announced that Executive Director David Mariner will be leaving the organization effective May 31, 2022, and wishes to thank David for his contributions to our mission. Over the next several months, David will work with the Board to help ensure a smooth transition.
“Beginning in 2019, David helped CAMP Rehoboth strengthen its organizational processes and improve operational efficiency through the use of technology. These advances helped CAMP Rehoboth navigate through COVID by developing a comprehensive approach to maintain day-to-day operations. David’s public policy and advocacy skills also helped CAMP Rehoboth understand and address the challenges facing the most marginalized members of our community.
“The Board also announces the start of a strategic planning process to carry this storied 32-year-old community service organization into its next chapter. CAMP is delivering critically important and impactful free programming to promote community well-being on all levels; to foster the development of community groups; to develop community space; to promote human and civil rights; to work against prejudice and discrimination; to lessen tensions among the community at large; and to help foster economic growth.
“The Board recognizes that the pandemic has fundamentally altered the needs of our community and how we effectively deliver services. We are embracing this period of transition as an opportunity to proactively chart a course that ensures CAMP will meet the needs of today as well as the future. As part of this process, the Board will be launching a search for an Interim Executive Director to help assess the current and emerging needs of CAMP in this rapidly changing world. We will be guided through this transition process with support from partners such as the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.
“As always, this organization is strong because of you, our members, supporters, and friends. We look forward to working with you during this time of opportunity. For any questions, please contact CAMP Rehoboth Board President Wes Combs at [email protected].”
Prior to joining CAMP, Mariner served as executive director of the DC Center for nearly 12 years.
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth B&B manager fears retaliation from man arrested for desecrating rainbow flag
Defiant suspect posted mug shot, photo of gun on Facebook
The manager of the gay-owned Rehoboth Beach Guest House has expressed alarm that a 23-year-old Rehoboth man who was arrested on Feb. 2 on misdemeanor charges and released the same day for allegedly pulling down a Rainbow Pride flag from the guest house porch might return to the popular LGBTQ B&B and commit an act of violence against him or one of his guests.
Tom Kelch, the property manager in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Rehoboth Guest House, told the Washington Blade he sent email messages to the Rehoboth mayor, City Commission members, and the police chief informing them that Jordan Reed, who was arrested for what Kelch calls the “desecration” of his Rainbow flag, appears to be defiantly bragging about what he did in Facebook postings this week.
Among other things, Reed posted on his Facebook page the Rehoboth police mug shot photo of him that was taken at the time of his arrest as his profile photo. A short time later, he posted as his profile photo a screenshot of a local TV news station’s story about his arrest.
Kelch said he was further alarmed when he discovered that Reed’s Facebook page includes photos of a handgun and comments suggesting he will not show up for his required court appearance for the arrest linked to the rainbow flag incident.
“He suggests violence toward our government,” Kelch told the Rehoboth city officials in describing Reed’s Facebook postings. “He proudly shares pictures of his guns, drugs, and cash,” Kelch said.
“He lives locally in West Rehoboth, and he continues to present a danger to us, our business, and our customers,” Kelch said in his message to the officials. “He targeted us for our beliefs listed on our Pride flag.”
The revelations of Reed’s Facebook postings surfaced two days after the Rehoboth Guest House and the LGBTQ group CAMP Rehoboth released a joint statement praising Rehoboth police for making a quick arrest in the flag incident but expressing strong disagreement with the initial decision by police not to classify the incident as a hate crime.
In response to an inquiry from the Blade seeking an explanation for why police chose not to list the incident as a hate crime, Rehoboth police spokesperson Lt. Jaime Riddle sent the Blade a short statement on Wednesday.
“The Rehoboth Police Department is currently working with the Delaware Department of Justice, Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, to determine if the acts committed by Jordan Reed on February 1st, 2022, meet the criteria of a hate crime based on current Delaware legislation,” the statement says.
In a message sent to Kelch earlier this week, Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks said, “At the time of Mr. Reed’s apprehension, we did not feel we had enough probable cause to charge him with the elements contained in a hate crime statute.” Banks added that the police were working with the state Attorney General’s Office “to see if they determine if the case warrants any additional charges being added.”
A Feb. 3 Rehoboth Police press release announcing Reed’s arrest in connection with the flag incident does not identify the flag as a Rainbow Pride flag or that it was removed from a gay guest house.
“On Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at around 2:30 pm, Rehoboth Beach Police were called to the second block of Maryland Avenue for a disorderly subject who entered onto a residential property, removed a flag from the front porch and buried it in the snow,” the release says.
“While on the scene at the residence, at around 3:15 pm, the responding officer was contacted by a separate victim who reported that the tire to his trailer had been slashed,” the release says, adding that the trailer was parked on the same block as the “residential property” where the flag was removed.
The release says that after interviewing witnesses and viewing video surveillance footage that Kelch said the Rehoboth Guest House gave to police, police investigators identified Reed as a suspect in the incident. It says that on Feb. 2 police observed Reed walking along Rehoboth Avenue and apprehended him without incident.
Reed was arrested and charged with 1 count of criminal mischief under $1,000, 1 count of third-degree criminal trespass, and 1 count of disorderly conduct, the police press release says. It says Reed was released on $1,500 unsecured bail.
Records from the Sussex County, Del., Court of Common Pleas, where the case was filed, show that Reed is scheduled to return to court on May 16 for an arraignment hearing.
Court records also show that Reed has at least four other misdemeanor cases pending against him on charges that include attempted arson, criminal trespass, theft, and burglary. The records show that in the burglary case, for which Reed was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021, he failed to appear for a Sept. 30 arraignment.
The records do not show what, if any, action police or prosecutors may have taken in response to his failure to show up for the arraignment.
Kelch, meanwhile, told the Blade and the Rehoboth City officials he wrote to that he believes the video footage showing Reed pulling down his Rainbow Pride flag constitutes clear evidence that the incident was a hate crime.
“I went back inside to review the cameras and found that he had ripped the Pride flag off the house, threw it on the ground, stomped on it, kicked it over to a snow pile, began to bury it, sat on it, spit into his hands and rubbed them onto the flag, finished burying it under the snow bank, stood up and walked away out of camera view,” Kelch said in his email to the Rehoboth officials.
“After calling police, we found that he immediately slashed a tire on our street right after attacking and desecrating our Pride flag,” Kelch wrote. “A clear expression of hatred and an act of violence to encourage fear,” Kelch continued.
“Thank God I didn’t go out to confront him and waited till he left before I investigated,” he said. “The police report belittled what happened by saying he just took a flag down and put it in the snow. This was very upsetting for it to be so minimized in the public report.”
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth man arrested for desecrating Pride flag at B&B
Police decline to label incident as hate crime
The gay owners of a Rehoboth Beach guest house and the LGBTQ group CAMP Rehoboth have praised the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for quickly arresting a male suspect one day after he allegedly removed an LGBTQ rainbow Pride flag hanging from the porch of the guest house and stepping on it before burying it in snow.
But in a joint statement released Feb. 4, the Rehoboth Guest House and David Mariner, executive director of CAMP Rehoboth, expressed concern that Rehoboth police did not classify the Feb. 1 rainbow flag incident as a hate crime.
“While the quick action of the police is greatly appreciated, we respectfully disagree with their decision not to classify this activity as a hate crime or hate bias incident,” the statement says.
A Rehoboth police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. The Blade will update this story if Rehoboth police provide an explanation for why they chose not to classify the incident as a hate or bias related incident.
The joint statement by the guest house, which bills itself as an LGBTQ-friendly bed and breakfast, and CAMP Rehoboth does not mention something that some LGBTQ activists may find surprising – that a Feb. 3 Rehoboth police press release announcing the arrest in connection with the flag incident does not identify the flag as a rainbow Pride flag or that it was removed from a gay guest house.
“Jordan Reed, 23, of Rehoboth, Del., was arrested Wednesday afternoon [Feb. 2] following an investigation by police into two separate incidents of trespassing and criminal mischief,” the police press release says.
“On Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at around 2:30 pm, Rehoboth Beach Police were called to the second block of Maryland Avenue for a disorderly subject who entered onto a residential property, removed a flag from the front porch and buried it in the snow,” the release continues.
“While on the scene at the residence, at around 3:15 pm, the responding officer was contacted by a separate victim who reported that the tire to his trailer had been slashed,” the release says, adding that the trailer was parked on the same block as the “residential property.”
The police press release says that through “investigative means, witness interviews, and the use of various sources of video surveillance, police were able to develop Reed as a suspect.” It says police observed Reed the following day walking on Rehoboth Avenue near the Rehoboth traffic circle and took him into custody without incident.
The release concludes by saying Reed was arrested and charged with one count of criminal mischief of under $1,000; one count of third-degree criminal trespass; and one count of disorderly conduct. It says he was released on $1,500 unsecured bail.
In their own joint statement released to the press, the Rehoboth Guest House and CAMP Rehoboth provide details they say can be seen in some of the surveillance video that captured Reed’s actions that the police did not publicly disclose.
The events associated with Reed’s action “included the desecration of a Pride Flag hanging outside the Rehoboth Guest House, a LGBT owned and operated business and a popular destination for the LGBTQ community,” the statement says.
“In video supplied to the police, Jordan Reed removes the flag, steps on the flag, and buries the flag in snow,” the statement continues. “In the high-resolution version of the video, you can also see Reed spit on his hands and rub the spit into the flag before he buries it,” the statement says.
“Accordingly, we have forwarded this information to the Delaware Division of Civil Rights,” the statement adds. “Individuals who experience hate crimes or hate bias incidents should always call their local police first but can also report these incidents to the Delaware Division of Civil rights” by phone, email or an online complaint form, the statement says.
“The LGBT community, and CAMP Rehoboth specifically, have a longstanding positive relationship with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department,” the statement concludes. “We look forward to continuing those relationships and working together whenever possible.”
The Blade also couldn’t immediately determine whether prosecutors that oversee cases like this in the Sussex County courts in nearby Georgetown, Del., might consider exercising their authority to upgrade the charge against Jordan Reed to include a hate bias designation.
The Delaware state hate crimes law includes coverage for victims targeted for a crime based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.
Gay man shot to death on NYC subway train
Vandals target 2 Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ-owned businesses
Pride Run returns after two-year hiatus
Mattachine Society of D.C. donates documents to William & Mary
Lesbian couple hopeful Md. law requires Christian school to enroll son
Republican Pa. governor nominee opposes LGBTQ rights
How a pro-transgender memo sneaked through the Trump administration
Consider buying a beach house with a group of friends
U.S. Army considers allowing LGBTQ troops to transfer from hostile states
PHOTOS: Taste of Point
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Pennsylvania7 days ago
Brian Sims, four other LGBTQ candidates lose races in Pa.
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Rehoboth Beach summer 2022: ‘Let’s choose joy!’
-
News7 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre on her firsts: ‘I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman’
-
Florida6 days ago
“Don’t Say Gay” student leader says school stopping run for student leadership
-
Opinions6 days ago
GLAA has lost its way and should close
-
Travel5 days ago
‘A piece of heaven’ awaits in Easton, Md.
-
District of Columbia7 days ago
Capital Stonewall Democrats backs Robert White over Bowser
-
Opinions6 days ago
Leave no one behind: Building an LGBTQ+ movement for all