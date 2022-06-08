Commentary
Puerto Rico celebrates 32 years of Pride
San Juan parade took place on June 5
We celebrated Pride in Puerto Rico on June 5. We marched to celebrate the years of hard work by advocates and organizations that today have enabled our LGBTQIA community to have safer and more inclusive spaces on the island.
Today we celebrate the pride of being part of this community, a pride that, despite progress, still costs us. It is difficult for us because we still carry the stigma of a society that insists on questioning us, limiting our freedom of expression, a culture that attacks us, invalidates us, and does not allow us to occupy the spaces that correspond to us. But even in the face of these adversities and obstacles, we have achieved more freedoms and rights. We have managed to move steadily towards a more equitable, fair, and inclusive jurisdiction of the U.S., an island that, despite the unfairness of our political condition, can embrace the diversity that represents us.
The first Puerto Rican Pride celebration took place in San Juan in 1990 as a celebration to honor those who had died during the AIDS epidemic and to express outrage against police persecution and regulations meant to silence the LGBTQIA community back then. Puerto Rico’s LGBT+ Pride has turned into a pillar of the island’s fight for equality, social justice and human rights. Puerto Rico Pride takes place in the island’s capital San Juan each year at the beginning of June. The parade starts at the Parque del Indio in Condado, and ends at the Parque del Tercer Milenio in Escambrón, a beachside park with a massive stage for entertainment. After two years of no celebration because of COVID-19, this year’s Pride was full of rainbow-colored floats, people on stilts and roller skates, go-go dancers, drag personalities, and more.
Boquerón Pride will take place this weekend in Cabo Rojo.
It is hard to believe, but Puerto Rico has the highest hate crimes rate in the U.S. Six of the 44 transgender and gender non-conforming people who were reported killed in the country in 2020 were in Puerto Rico. These deaths represent most of the murders of trans people in the U.S. that year. Therefore, every year thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to march for better health services on the island, the prohibition of conversion therapy and fight to stop hate crimes against their people, especially trans people.
Today we walk in favor of our identities. Today, we march in favor of our expressions, orientations and differences. Today we march firmly towards a more inclusive and just Puerto Rico, a Puerto Rico that opens its doors to love and understanding. It is a Puerto Rico that distances itself from hate crimes, machismo, misogyny, heteronormativity, indifference, homophobia and transphobia. Today we walk not only because we are proud of our identities but also because there is still a long way to go. We must mark remember the past because there is a future Puerto Rico that we need to forge: A Puerto Rico that understands that differences strengthen us and that in them lies the power of a society.
It has been decades of hard work and sacrifice, battles won and battles lost. But we will continue with our heads held high and occupying the spaces in our society to continue influencing decision-making that affects the quality of life of future generations. Today’s generations have more access and rights than past generations, but they still do not enjoy the full freedom of being themselves. We fight so that these future generations can express their love without fear and express their identity without feeling threatened by a society that insists on questioning their identities and expressions.
Commentary
No Pride without the ‘I’
Queer rights supporters continue to ignore intersex people
It happens every June. Well meaning folks supporting queer rights completely ignore the intersex community, people like myself who are born with sex characteristics (chromosomes, genitals, hormone levels and/or internal organs) that don’t align with typical notions of either “male” or “female” bodies. Although we make up nearly 2 percent of the population and have been speaking out about the human rights abuses based on our non-binary bodies for over three decades, we continue to be erased even by those in the rainbow community who share these experiences of oppression rooted in the same sexist, homophobic and transphobic stereotypes. Some intersex people identify as gay or trans, while many, like myself, do not. Nevertheless, we all experience similar harms largely based on other’s irrational fear of difference.
Traditional gender norms and non-scientific beliefs about binary sex are driving the most detrimental type of discrimination against the intersex community: Physical erasure through irreversible, nonconsensual and medically unnecessary procedures. These medical interventions often cause long term physical and emotional harms and have been deemed human rights abuses by the U.N. and other human rights bodies and organizations, yet continue to occur largely unregulated, around the world.
Much like the trans community, intersex people are also fighting for bodily autonomy. LGBT+ communities and their allies in the United States are well aware of the influx of hateful legislation denying trans youth the right to gender affirming healthcare. But nobody’s talking about the fact many of these bills include specific exclusions for intersex children expressly permitting doctors to irreverisbly surgically “fix” their healthy bodies without their consent. The same oppressive movement denying trans youth healthcare they want and need is promoting harmful unwanted intervention on intersex kids. And it seems to go unnoticed and without a peep from the queer community.
Kudos to President Biden for recongizing the intersex community and including us in the recent White House statement in support of Pride month. It is time for the LGBTQ+ movement to finally join the fight for intersex rights and the celebration of intersex lives.
Kimberly M. Zieselman, JD, is an intersex advocate and consultant, and author of “XOXY: A Memoir“.
Commentary
Supreme Court: What we know is bad enough. What should we do?
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote
As the shock of actually seeing a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade sunk in, reporters and many concerned people once again started asking me whether the Republican Party and the Supreme Court it has packed with agenda-driven justices pose a threat to same-sex couples’ freedom to marry, which we won through a decades-long campaign. My one-word answer was and is: vote.
When an alarm sounds and there’s a fire in your kitchen, you don’t sit back and debate whether it might spread to the bedroom. You fight the fire.
Don’t waste time and energy sitting around cataloguing all the many additional bad things that might happen. What’s happening right now, to women, to all of us, is bad enough – and we can do something about it. We can elect representatives who will defend the rights of Americans and strengthen our democracy, who will pass legislation to protect voting rights and reproductive rights (and elections, economic opportunity, racial justice, and more), and who will select judges and justices who are faithful to the Constitution, not to theocratic ideology, partisan or shadowy funders’ regressive agendas, or an oligarchic wealth and power grab. We can vote out the elected officials who are dividing Americans to distract and demoralize them, foisting their unpopular minority views on our pluralistic people, driving our country into a ditch.
Those who would roll back the clock on America’s progress, and even undermine American democracy itself, didn’t succumb to despair, cynicism, apathy, or inaction, and nor should we. We can mobilize and turn out. We can overcome obstacles. We can reclaim power.
Who gets elected makes a difference.
Republican senators, led by Mitch McConnell, stole a Supreme Court seat (now filled by Neil Gorsuch). They railroaded through a second Trump nominee (Brett Kavanaugh) without meaningfully investing his sketchy past (not just the credible charges of lying about a sexual assault, but Kavanaugh’s paper-trail while in government and even his finances and the unresolved question of who paid off his debts). They ruthlessly (and hypocritically) seated a third Trump nominee (Amy Barrett) literally in the middle of an election. They pretended to believe that these nominees would respect precedent. And, of course, it was Republican presidents who packed the Supreme Court with litmus-tested ideologues; would Hillary Clinton have appointed the three right-wingers that Trump did? Would Al Gore have chosen the likes of Samuel Alito?
Voting, or not choosing to turn out to vote, has consequences.
The justices installed by Republican presidents who didn’t even win the popular vote have gutted voting rights, subverted labor organizing, shifted the rules of the economy to favor the wealthy, carved out special licenses to discriminate under the guise of religious freedom, impeded progressive and pro-environment actions of government (intended to be, as FDR put it, our people’s “greatest single instrument of cooperative self-help”), and now, come after women’s empowerment and health.
No political party, no politician, is perfect, but the difference between the Democrats and Republicans today could not be starker – not just because they differ radically on matters of policy, but because the primary difference is now that one is the Democratic Party and the other is anti-democracy itself.
And the difference between heading in the right direction and the dark place American politics is in right now can turn on as small a number as two: If there were two more Democratic senators, notwithstanding Republican obstruction and Trumpist lies, the Senate would dispense with the filibuster and follow the House in passing legislation to safeguard our elections and Americans’ right to vote, assure access to abortion, reform policing, invest in the middle class, extend the Child Tax Credit, address the need for safety in the face of the insane prevalence of guns, and so much more. Urgently needed reforms to protect and reinvigorate our Republic, including Supreme Court expansion, would be on the table as correctives or at least deterrents (full disclosure: I am on the advisory board of Take Back the Court). President Biden and progressives (who right now are leading effectively despite having zero political margin) would be delivering much more on what they ran on, what a majority voted for, and the country would be moving forward faster.
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote.
Justice Alito in his draft rightly notes that in some ways, abortion is different from other questions, and professes that that distinguishes the right to choose an abortion, which the majority takes away, from other rights, such as the freedom to marry without restriction based on race or sex. “We emphasize,” Justice Alito writes in his draft, “that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Analysts are right not to believe him. He and Justice Clarence Thomas, at least, have indicated their absolute desire and intention to go after the freedom to marry as well as other basic rights, including contraception. Justice Alito’s draft contains an attack on the very idea that the Constitution protects an underlying liberty (sometimes denoted as our right to privacy, or our right to autonomy); the “unenumerated” right that the Court has invoked to affirm American’s freedom to make important life-defining choices, such as when and whether to bear a child, or to have sex, or whether and whom to marry.
Justice Alito pretends that because the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution, it is not protected. (The Constitution also does not contain the word “marriage” – or, for that matter, the words “freedom,” “education,” “corporation,” or “judicial review”). What the Ninth Amendment does say, of course, is “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
That clear constitutional text won’t be enough to stop Justices Alito and Thomas. But the fact that they may be ready to roll back the gains of the past fifty or more years, or overturn the New Deal, doesn’t mean there are five votes to fully adopt the specious, fraudulent attack on Americans’ underlying liberty that the draft opinion sketched out, or to follow it to where he might want to go.
More than a million gay people have gotten legally married in the US. We didn’t win marriage as a gift from the Court; we mobilized, organized, persuaded, shared our stories, fought, and worked for decades to change hearts and minds, and then the law. We won in legislatures, in state courts and then federal, at the ballot, and in millions of personal conversations. When I wrote my law school thesis in 1983 advocating for the freedom to marry, polls showed support at 11%. We grew that to 63% by the time we went for the win at the Supreme Court in 2015, and support has widened and deepened since. The latest polls now show support for the freedom to marry at 70%, including majority support even among those over 65, even among those still willing (despite Trump, despite Putin) to identify themselves as Republicans. We won by overcoming losses, and turning no into yes.
There are many reasons to hope that the freedom to marry victory remains secure – even while there is reason, of course, to fear.
But, again, we shouldn’t be sitting around cataloguing, fretting, or waiting in dread of additional bad things. Trump and his enablers are mounting a continuing coup attempt. Extreme candidates threaten to take power in states and in the House. And now looms the despicable prospect of a constitutional right such as a woman’s right to choose – embedded in the law and our lives for nearly half a century – being cynically stripped away, with all the harm that will inflict on women, children, and families. We know enough already.
Instead of worrying about whether the freedom to marry is at risk, we must heed the call to action already upon us. By taking action now, above all by winning elections, we will best undo damage and move our country forward, the best protection for all that we we care about.
*********************
Evan Wolfson led the campaign to win the freedom to marry for same-sex couples. Since victory in 2015, he advises and assists diverse movements in the US on “how to win,” as well as activists seeking to win marriage in other countries worldwide.
Commentary
Dispatch from Kyiv
Intersex activist remains in Ukrainian capital with mother
War came to our house suddenly and severely. It was brought by a cruel and ruthless aggressor: Russia.
More than 10 million Ukrainians were forced to seek refuge around the world, where it is much safer today. My elderly mother and I stayed in Kyiv because she needs daily help and support, and she can’t move far from home because of her poor health.
It is not easy for an intersex person to live in Ukraine, even in peacetime, but in times of war it is even tougher. Moreover, without the appropriate ID (passport) that corresponds with my gender and appearance, it is nearly impossible for me to leave the country.
More than 10 years have passed since I began my struggle to get a correct document, but today the lack of one creates for me a real danger. During the occupation of Bucha and Irpin and other cities we lost touch with some our intersex colleagues. We do not know what happened to them, and for me it’s very scary because as it turned out I live just 10 km from the frontlines.
I am well-known to the Russians because of my activism, and as it turned out they are not tolerant of Ukrainians. I know that they are even more cruel towards people like me. They also slaughter LGBTIQ people; torturing them before killing them.
Julia Pustovit is the head of Egalite Intersex Ukraine, the first intersex rights organization in Ukraine. Pustovit lives in Kyiv, Ukraine, with her mother.
Corporate allies increasingly challenged over LGBTQ support
Jill Biden criticized for unveiling Nancy Reagan stamp at White House
Puerto Rico celebrates 32 years of Pride
Trailblazing soccer legend Briana Scurry inspires with new book
Gay MLB umpire talks new book, D.C. Pride Night Out appearance
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Texas2 days ago
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
-
Florida5 days ago
Fla. moves to ban medical care for transgender youth
-
Virginia6 days ago
Lovettsville Town Council rejects Pride month proclamation
-
Commentary5 days ago
No Pride without the ‘I’
-
National7 days ago
Another new high reached in support for same-sex marriage: poll
-
Opinions7 days ago
Once again, if Democrats don’t work together, we lose
-
Maryland2 days ago
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
-
Real Estate5 days ago
First-time homebuyers: Did you know about these programs?