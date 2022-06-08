Opinions
Show your Pride by voting
That should be the slogan for every float in the parade this year
I am always surprised when I hear someone proudly say “after two years Pride is back!” If you are ‘out’ and didn’t have Pride in yourself and your community for the past two years there is a real problem and it’s not about missing the parades and parties.
Pride needs to be about having Pride in who you are, being comfortable in your own skin, with a willingness to be open and ‘out’ sharing with others who you are. Even today, that’s not always easy everywhere. Clearly it is easier than when I was young back in the dark ages. I knew I was gay, not knowing the term, but knew I was attracted to boys. When going through puberty in the early 1960s I felt as if I was the only one who felt that way and it embarrassed me. I managed to hide it from myself, often convincing myself it was phase, most of the time until I left New York City and moved to D.C. Even then it took me a few years to come out.
I was 34 going to my first Pride event and hid behind a tree in Dupont Circle, afraid someone would take my picture. Today I think Pride parades are most important for people who are still struggling with their identity to enable them to see there are many others like themselves and being LGBTQ is OK. In June 2021, friends participated in a walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom plaza and told me how great it was to celebrate Pride in a simpler way without all the parades and parties just walking together in sisterhood and brotherhood. I missed that walk as it was the day of my friend Clark Ray’s memorial service. Clark lived a life we all admired with his husband Aubrey and their four adopted children. No one was a better role model for younger members of the community everywhere, for what it meant to be ‘out and proud,’ compassionate and successful.
Don’t get me wrong I’m not opposed to parades and parties. When I was younger, I fully participated and still think it’s great to see all the people who do. I was even honored as a Pride Hero in 2016, riding in a convertible at the front of the parade — a long way from hiding behind a tree in 1981.
But in these difficult times parades and parties must have a purpose. They should focus on the next generations and show them what it’s like to be part of a strong, successful community. It is the reason I fought so hard for marriage equality. At the time I was asked if I would marry and answered “most likely no, I don’t even have a boyfriend.” Yet to me it was important every young boy and girl who realized they were gay or lesbian knew they could be married and live a full and open life like all their straight friends.
Pride month is about celebrating how far we have come, and also recognizing how far we still have to go. Today we must understand if the Supreme Court can overturn Roe v. Wade, it can overturn marriage equality and even interracial marriage. All things a pig like Alito and his co-signers of the leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade can claim are not explicitly written into the Constitution.
The slogan for all Pride parades in the United States this year should be “Show your Pride by voting!” I hope each Pride event across the nation has that as a focus. Each Pride event needs multiple opportunities for people to register to vote.
I consider myself lucky to live in D.C. with politicians who support me and a large open and welcoming community. Yet I am well aware not everyone has that luxury. It means those of us who do must lead the way and be examples for what it means to support each other and support every minority community. We are all in this together. Women may not be a minority but too many in the world still treat them as such and we must support them.
Maybe this year we ask every participating float, in every parade, to have a sign saying ‘Show your Pride by voting!’ If we stand shoulder to shoulder, committing to each other to work at it and vote, we can continue to move forward making progress toward what the Constitution calls “A more perfect union.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Gay and tired
Roe, inflation, war, and Biden’s dismal polls portend disaster in months ahead
This should be a celebratory moment. We are gathering again for Pride and partying like it’s 2019. Mask mandates are gone and the educated are vaccinated. The Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress. Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to join the Supreme Court.
So why all the long faces among Democrats and LGBTQ rights advocates? From mass shootings and out-of-control inflation to the baby formula shortage and war in Ukraine, President Biden finds himself buffeted by one crisis after another. His poll numbers, though ticking up slightly last week, remain stuck in the low 40s with a majority of voters disapproving of his performance. Some of the blame goes to Biden, with economists citing his 2021 $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill as a leading driver of inflation that has sent the prices of everything skyrocketing and gas headed toward an unthinkable $5 per gallon national average.
And Biden’s communications problems continue with new reporting this week that younger advisers are frustrated at being ignored or mocked by older officials consumed with 20th century ways of handling the media.
But the dreary landscape is not all Biden’s making, with Republicans remaining recklessly opposed to gun safety measures, even after the murders of 19 children in Texas. And Donald Trump’s Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this month, turning our Pride celebrations into a nightmare of backsliding not just on women’s rights, but on LGBTQ equality as well.
In Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe, he cites the landmark Lawrence and Obergefell cases several times, noting, “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history.”
Alito and the ethically compromised Justice Clarence Thomas have publicly called for the high court to reexamine the Obergefell marriage ruling. Thanks to Trump and Mitch McConnell, they have the votes to do it. I have spoken to a range of advocates about the likelihood of Obergefell being overturned. Many view it as unlikely, given the confusion and avalanche of lawsuits it would trigger from already-married couples seeking to exercise the rights and benefits of state and federal law. But is any same-sex married couple feeling comforted by such assurances? The same sorts of state trigger laws awaiting abortion clinics when Roe goes down exist in some states for same-sex marriage. We are headed backwards to a time when America was governed by an unfair and dangerous patchwork of laws governing abortion — and marriage.
Could a backlash over Roe boost Democrats in the November midterms? That’s the long-shot narrative being pushed by some who foresee a massive outcry from progressives when abortion is outlawed in 26 states as soon as this month. How many of those protesters voted in 2016 when every politico and commentator warned the Trump vs. Hillary election was really about the Supreme Court and Roe? The answer is only about 60 percent of the electorate voted that year.
It will take an unprecedented midterm turnout of young voters to keep Congress in Democratic hands. And with spineless sell-outs like Joe Manchin and, even worse, Kyrsten Sinema, it won’t be enough for Democrats to merely hold the Senate; they need more votes to get anything done on voting rights, gun reform, abortion, and the long-suffering Equality Act. That measure — once described by Biden as his No. 1 legislative priority — remains stalled in the Senate with rumors of a looming compromise that would add a broad religious exemption to attract GOP support before Democratic losses in the midterms kill any hope of progress.
So here we are, on the precipice of returning to back alley abortions and to another national battle over marriage equality. There’s a new T-shirt being marketed this Pride season; it reads simply “Gay and Tired.” That about sums it up.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Commentary
No Pride without the ‘I’
Queer rights supporters continue to ignore intersex people
It happens every June. Well meaning folks supporting queer rights completely ignore the intersex community, people like myself who are born with sex characteristics (chromosomes, genitals, hormone levels and/or internal organs) that don’t align with typical notions of either “male” or “female” bodies. Although we make up nearly 2 percent of the population and have been speaking out about the human rights abuses based on our non-binary bodies for over three decades, we continue to be erased even by those in the rainbow community who share these experiences of oppression rooted in the same sexist, homophobic and transphobic stereotypes. Some intersex people identify as gay or trans, while many, like myself, do not. Nevertheless, we all experience similar harms largely based on other’s irrational fear of difference.
Traditional gender norms and non-scientific beliefs about binary sex are driving the most detrimental type of discrimination against the intersex community: Physical erasure through irreversible, nonconsensual and medically unnecessary procedures. These medical interventions often cause long term physical and emotional harms and have been deemed human rights abuses by the U.N. and other human rights bodies and organizations, yet continue to occur largely unregulated, around the world.
Much like the trans community, intersex people are also fighting for bodily autonomy. LGBT+ communities and their allies in the United States are well aware of the influx of hateful legislation denying trans youth the right to gender affirming healthcare. But nobody’s talking about the fact many of these bills include specific exclusions for intersex children expressly permitting doctors to irreverisbly surgically “fix” their healthy bodies without their consent. The same oppressive movement denying trans youth healthcare they want and need is promoting harmful unwanted intervention on intersex kids. And it seems to go unnoticed and without a peep from the queer community.
Kudos to President Biden for recongizing the intersex community and including us in the recent White House statement in support of Pride month. It is time for the LGBTQ+ movement to finally join the fight for intersex rights and the celebration of intersex lives.
Kimberly M. Zieselman, JD, is an intersex advocate and consultant, and author of “XOXY: A Memoir“.
We need a conversation about transmen in sports
Overcoming cultural and social obstacles to pro careers
There has been an enormous debate this year about trans people in sports. Twelve state legislatures in the United States have so far banned trans athletes from competing in sports. Most of these states are in the South, including, but not limited to: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.
A majority of this debate has focused on the role of trans women in athletics. The cultural dialogue focuses mostly on how trans women are at an unfair advantage in sports, because they were born with more testosterone in their bodies. Indeed, when searching for lists of famous trans athletes, there are usually twice as many trans women in sports as there are trans men. And during these Internet searches, it becomes apparent that many of the trans men who are considered professional athletes retired after transitioning into a man.
There is less dialogue and focus surrounding trans men in sports. Trans men, after all, pose a lesser threat in men’s sports: It’s more difficult for people born female at birth to keep up with male-born athletes.
While it’s important to advocate for the role of all trans people in sports (and defeat the bans in state legislatures), we need to have a separate conversation about the culture on men’s sports teams.
As someone who has played soccer my entire life, and enjoyed the sport enormously, I never felt like I truly fit on women’s sports teams. Women’s soccer teams come with their own subculture of spandex, stories of boys or lesbian relationships, and other social cues.
But when playing soccer with men, I’ve found them to be ultra competitive and threatened by a trans man’s dominance on the field. Most cisgender men I play with can’t believe that a trans man would beat them to the goal, or dribble faster, and smarter, and juggle better. They become envious, or angry, or, at its worst, violent.
This puts trans men in an awkward position: how can we navigate both women’s and men’s sports teams? The obvious answer is to join co-ed or queer groups. This works, for the most part. Leagues in D.C. like DC Fray (coed) and Dyke Soccer (queer) are mostly accommodating to trans men. Dyke Soccer specifically is meant for queer women and trans people.
But this still leaves us frustrated at the fact that belonging on a men’s team, either club, Division One, or even professional, is incredibly difficult. If a trans man wants to play soccer seriously, and make a career out of it, he will face significant cultural and social obstacles to doing so, regardless of how well he plays on the field.
How can we fix the cultures on men’s soccer teams? The best solution is to teach young boys, from a very early age, to be accommodating and friendly to young trans boys playing soccer. As Gen Z grows up, and is replaced with an even more socially liberal generation, this should seem like a feasible solution to the issue at hand. Boys in youth leagues will understand that trans men are just like them–men themselves–and are on equal footing, both athletically and personally.
There are other fixes we can make to the issue of toxic culture on men’s sports teams. Male players who are derisive or insulting to trans players could be fined or banned. But this still doesn’t really address the underlying issues.
Bettering men’s sports teams starts from the ground up by teaching young children that trans boys and trans men deserve respect and equality, both on the field and off.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Amend is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Pride police bans stir debate in D.C., around country
A new and queerer ‘Queer as Folk’
Show your Pride by voting
EXCLUSIVE: Broadway’s first Tony-nominated trans actress speaks out
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
Fla. moves to ban medical care for transgender youth
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Kuwait rebukes U.S. embassy over LGBTQ rights support
