Celebrate Pride month in D.C. with theater
Mysteries, the supernatural, Broadway, drag, and more
Along with the parties, parades, and cookouts, why not celebrate Pride month with theater?
Out actor Mike Thornton is borrowing the Spooky Action Theater space in Dupont to play nine roles in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelky” (June 10, 11), a one-man piece about a New Jersey detective tracing the mysterious disappearance of a 14-year-old boy through the townspeople whose lives he has impacted. It was written and originally performed by James Lecesne — actor, author, screenwriter and LGBTQ rights activist who also created The Trevor Project. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Mosaic Theater is presenting emerging playwright Benjamin Benne’s queer Christian play “In His Hands” (June 22 – July 17), an appealing romance between gamer/aspiring Lutheran pastor Daniel and a guy named Christian.
“It’s especially interesting for those with an interest in spirituality or sexuality,” relayed in a recent text by Mosaic’s managing director and producer Serge Seiden. “That’s the theme (even if the treatment is more rom-com). It’s also a very, very gay team — playwright, director, two actors, set designer, etc.”
He adds that the story is sweet, sexy, and relatable, and comes from a new voice. The playwright, who literally just graduated from Yale wrote “In His Hands” while still in school, and recently had another big opening at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles with his new play “Alma,” a poetic riposte against Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric. Mosaictheater.org
Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Red Velvet” (June 16- July 17), Lolita Chakrabarti’s work celebrating a pioneering actor who triumphed in his art despite a tempest of social injustice. Set in London’s Theatre Royal, 1833, it’s the story of Ira Aldridge (Amari Cheatom) who becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare’s Othello. A top-notch cast includes Jaye Ayres-Brown (queer, gender fluid, non-binary, and trans-femme) who plays famed English actor and theater manager Charles Kean. Shakespearetheatre.org
Studio Theatre invites audiences to celebrate Pride with Katori Hall’s “The Hot Wing King” (opening June 22), “a show that celebrates Black queer love and the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are.”
Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Memphis where Cordell (Brian Marable) is vying for the title of hot wing royalty. “Backed by his best friends and boyfriend Dwayne [Blake Morris], he has a feeling this will be his year. But when one of his crewmates starts messing with the seasoning, suddenly Cordell’s dreams are in danger of going up in flames.” Studiotheatre.org
If you’re fast, there’s still some time to see the world premiere of playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s “The Department Upstairs” (through June 12) at Signature Theatre in Arlington. Staged by out director Holly Twyford, it’s the story of Luke (Zach Livingston), a young man who, or may not, have supernatural powers.
And later in June, Signature presents “Broadway in the Park” (June 24) at Wolf Trap featuring Tony-Award winners Kelli O’Hara (“The King and I”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), along with some terrific Signature vets, performing songs from “West Side Story,” “The Wiz,” “Gypsy,” “Funny Girl,” and more. Helming what promises to be a sensational show is Signature’s out artistic director Matthew Gardiner. Sigtheatre.org.
At Theater J, megawatt talent January LaVoy is tackling Anna Deavere Smith’s “Fires in the Mirror” (through July 3), a brilliantly conceived one-person piece about the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Already polarized, the neighborhood erupted into violence following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991. Smith’s groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from throughout the community requiring LaVoy to assay a multitude of diverse characters. LaVoy and Theater J’s out artistic director Adam Immerwahr co-direct. TheaterJ.org
Through June 18, Avant Bard Theatre in Arlington presents two by Tennessee Williams: “Suddenly Last Summer,” a one act about Violet Venable, a rich controlling mother who wants to eliminate – at any cost – her niece Catherine’s memories surrounding the sexual escapades and death of her gay son Sebastian; and a lesser-known piece “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” a one act about desperation seen through the lens of two unnamed characters barely getting by on New York’s Lower East Side.
Both pieces are staged by Christopher Henley, an out director with a deep appreciation and understanding of Williams’ work. Avantbard.org
And through June 19, Chamber Dance Company is premiering “Gatsby” and out guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evan’s new ballet, “Gravity to Grace.” Evans just won a Guggenheim Fellowship and worked for years as a dancer with Philadanco in Philly where he lives. Alex Sargent, a beautifully talented out dancer with D.C. roots, is featured in Evan’s work and dances the lead in “Gatsby.” Chamberdance.org
On Friday nights throughout Pride month, Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade are presenting “Drag Underground,” a weekly drag show performed in Dupont Circle’s versatile subterranean space. The June 10 performance features popular artists Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico. Dupontunderground.org
‘Unbreakable’ presents musical chronology of LGBTQ lives through 20th century
GMCW production an epic choral work making East Coast premiere
‘Unbreakable’
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington
June 4 at 3 p.m. (ASL) & 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U St., N.W.
$20 – $65
gmcw.org
In his song “The Room Next Door,” composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa celebrates Lem Billings, JFK’s lifelong gay best friend, and the importance of Kennedy’s admiring bosom pal in the president’s professional and personal life.
The Billings tune is just one of about a dozen songs exploring the resiliency of the queer community in Lippa’s “Unbreakable,” an epic choral work poised to make its East Coast premiere performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (GMWC) at the historic Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, June 4.
Structurally inspired by playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, “Unbreakable” is a musical chronology of LGBTQ lives in America through the 20th century.
“The piece is in part held together by the anticipation of what song the next decade holds,” says Lippa. He credits visual projections that give context to the protagonists, and his poetic interpretation with doing the rest.
In selecting what stories made the cut for the 75-minute concert, the self-described “fifty-seven-year-old, white, cisgender, homosexual who’s a six on the Kinsley scale,” used himself as the litmus test: “I found myself populating ‘Unbreakable’ with slices of history that I didn’t know much about but kept me interested, hoping others would be interested too.”
Ultimately, his musical is made up of a mélange of compelling queer tales demonstrating the community’s resiliency including Harvard’s “Secret Court” of 1920, The Lavender Scare (the interrogation and firing of gay-identifying civil servants), the AIDS crisis, and the lives of transgender activist Sylvia Rivera, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Jane Addams, novelist Gertrude Stein, and more.
“Members of the chorus play multiple roles including vaguer characters who aren’t necessarily famous,” explains Lippa. “In one song where they quote Bible verse, they’re not the queer community, but rather they’re the homophobic judges at a young man’s sentencing – they’re the Marjorie Taylor Greene of the time.”
In addition to creating music, Lippa is an ordained interfaith minster who went to “a real brick-and-mortar seminary and not something on the internet.” He says, “I have great respect for religious practices and religions of the world, but what I don’t have respect for is religious people who insist they’re right and I’m wrong.”
The chorus also boasts spectacular featured soloists Helen Hayes Award-winning Nova Y. Payton and soprano Amy Broadbent from the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus. GMCW veteran Solomon HaileSelassie directs.
Lippa is best known for Broadway’s “The Wild Party,” “Big Fish,” and “The Addams Family,” but he likes to dip his toe into other musical mediums. His collaboration with gay choruses began with “I Am Harvey Milk” (2013), a choral work and theatrical piece based on the political martyr, commissioned primarily by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC).
When writing about the slain, openly gay mayor, he didn’t’ want to create a gay stereotype or a “oh, woe is me” portrayal of queer people, but rather an empowering piece about a man who didn’t something extraordinarily unlikely for his time.
Five years later, a second choral opportunity came his way – he was commissioned to write “Unbreakable” again by SFGMC and about ten other LGBTQ choruses from throughout the country including GMCW.
Lippa also sings beautifully (not always the case with composers) and enjoys performing. He played the title in the premiere of “I Am Harvey Milk” and sang Lem Billings on the “Unbreakable” original cast recording.
Typically, after a piece is sent out into the world, his involvement is minimal. For instance, he zoomed with GMCW members just once in May the same month he broke his foot and both he and his husband musician Tom Regouski contracted Covid. He’s fond of saying, “Covid is bad but you trying doing it on one foot.”
“Unbreakable” starts with a question: “Who are you?” It’s the very first three words of the piece. By asking this question, Lippa makes clear the work is for audience. “The music and words aren’t about the people singing; it’s about the people watching,” he says.
‘Our Town’ at Shakespeare examines life, love, death
Thornton Wilder’s simple classic gets new life amid COVID
‘Our Town’
Through June 11
Shakespeare Theatre Company
610 F Street, N.W.
$49-$120
Shakespearetheatre.org
Famously set in small-town New Hampshire, playwright Thornton Wilder’s deceptively simple American classic “Our Town” is about the significance of daily life, love, and, most interestingly, death. Wilder, who was gay, downplayed his innovative brilliance, preferring to chalk it up to the rediscovery of what had come before him.
When it premiered on Broadway in 1938, his play was different from other shows. Wilder’s prescribed absence of scenery and props and use of miming struck some audiences as radical, but what most resonated was the work’s relatability, depth of meaning, and humor. Since then, it’s been a staple of professional and amateur stages – including countless high school auditoriums.
Now the Pulitzer Prize-winning warhorse is at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) staged by the company’s out associate artistic director Alan Paul with a rendering he believes is just right for our times.
“It’s not a revival,” he says. “It’s a ritual. You can see ‘Our Town’ over and over and still find something new about yourself or life.”
Intended as a happy gathering of Washington talent including Holly Twyford, Felicia Curry, Natascia Diaz, Eric Hissom, Craig Wallace, Sarah C. Marshall, Suzanne Richard as Joe Stoddard the undertaker, and Lawrence Redmond plays Simon Stimson (the troubled church organist often speculated to be a closeted gay man destroyed by life in a small town), the production has hit some COVID snags since early previews. Understudies have proved indispensable.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Was “Our Town” meant to be a return to post-pandemic normalcy for STC?
ALAN PAUL: Yes, and it was until about a month ago when COVID descended on us.
BLADE: Were you panicked?
PAUL: Luckily, it’s an ensemble show with so many great actors. When understudies step in, things change in the scene but overall, the tone doesn’t change. It’s been an exercise of letting go. As a director you want total control of everything – this time I couldn’t.
Also, it’s astounding – and this is not a spin, honestly – just how remarkably well the understudies do when they’re asked to perform with little preparation. It’s turned out to be some of the best actors in Washington in rotation.
BLADE: Was “Our Town” your choice?
PAUL: Yes. First, I was thinking of doing [Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist play] “The Chairs.” But I reconsidered – people don’t want to come out of pandemic to see “The Chairs.” I considered a Noël Coward comedy or something with big themes like “The Grapes of Wrath.” Then I thought maybe Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” a play about life, possibilities, and renewal, and that led to Wilder’s best-known play, “Our Town.”
It made so much sense. All of my actor friends have been out of work, so it would be such a mistake to go to New York to find actors. First, I called Holly Twyford and offered her the important role of Stage Manager. With her input, we assembled a group of local actors to become the residents of Grover’s Corners.
BLADE: Any grumbles from patrons that the play is tired?
PAUL: I’m used to that sort of thing. People groaned when I did “Camelot” in 2018 and it became one of the company’s highest grossing shows. Previously, it was the same sort of thing with “Man of La Mancha” in 2015. But I say, when you wipe away what’s old fashioned about the way a show looks and feels there’s always something else to reveal.
It’s about daily life and death. When Paul Newman did “Our Town” in 2002 it was in the wake of 9/11. Now, we’re coming out of a period of isolation and there’s been nothing normal about life and death has been everywhere. I think people might hear it in a new way.
BLADE: Talk a little about your approach.
PAUL: Performed in the round beneath soaring rafters, it’s a communal event. It’s about getting out of the house. Without scenery, it’s the opposite of Netflix, which is what we’ve all been on for two years.
Also, it’s zapped of sentimentality. The third act is dead and they don’t miss life. Standing in the cemetery, the Stage Manager reminds the audience, “We’re coming up here ourselves when our fit’s over.” Such an interesting point of view, wry but sort of sad.
BLADE: Have your feelings changed toward the play?
PAUL: It’s not a play I ever disliked but it wouldn’t have been high on my list a few years ago. You can’t help but fall in love with it because the language is so full. And what the stage manager has to say – those speeches are remarkable monologues.
BLADE: And finally, what’s your takeaway?
PAUL: Emily who has died young asks, “Does anyone ever realize life while they live it…every, every minute?” The Stage Manager replies, “No. Saints and poets maybe…they do some.”
That’s Thornton Wilder’s way of saying to all of us, wake up, give it a shot, be conscious.
New Philly production explores AIDS through three characters
Ain Gordon’s ‘These Don’t Easily Scatter’ more than a static memorial
‘These Don’t Easily Scatter’
May 20-22
William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce St, Philadelphia 19107
$20
Waygay.org
Plaques fail. And a memorial doesn’t need to be an immoveable piece of stone.
It’s this line of thought that formulated “Remembrance,” an alternative multidisciplinary memorial to Philadelphia’s AIDS crisis and its under-mourned deaths, made up of activities throughout May and June in the City of Brotherly Love.
Included is Ain Gordon’s new play “These Don’t Easily Scatter” to be performed in the William Way LGBT Community Center’s freshly renovated ballroom for just four performances (May 20-22). Both written and directed by the three-time Obie Award winning playwright, the work takes inspiration from interviews and stories gathered from individuals affected by HIV/AIDS and follows three imagined characters navigating the early days of the AIDS epidemic in Philadelphia.
Gordon, who is gay, has woven aspects of AIDS into previous plays (“217 Boxes of Dr. Henry Anonymous,” “Radicals in Miniature”), but this time he’s focused closely on the crisis. Set during 1982-1987, the play covers five intense years remembered vividly by the playwright, a lifelong New Yorker who was young, sexually active, and on the scene at the time.
Through interviews, he’s unearthed stories of Philadelphia-area community members who passed unnoticed with very little support. Gordon also chronicles accounts of those who selflessly assisted including a Philadelphia funeral director who offered proper burials to the dead when others were too frightened.
“The process was difficult because all interviewing had to be remote, and that’s the antithesis of what I like to do,” he explains. “I prefer to go to the place and talk in person. When you’re on site, meandering can happen and you find out things you hadn’t planned to ask. But it was the reality, so I dealt with it.”
With so many theatrical and film works surrounding HIV/AIDS and the ‘80s, Gordon sought a unique angle. His interviews included faith leaders and family, but he zeroed in on health care workers who administered to early AIDS patients, primarily nurses. Their stories were both illuminating and timely in context of the current pandemic.
He says, “Infectious disease doctors who were mostly men were the stars of the show. I’m often interested in the supporting players who stand behind the stars and those were the nurses.”
But how do interviews become a cast of characters?
“To be brutally frank, the budget allowed for three actors,” Gordon explains. “Didn’t know who those characters were for a long time. But I knew that I had a collection of things that needed to get in and I needed to find a container that could hold them.”
An especially revelatory interview with a nurse resulted in a character. An early interview with a faith leader who mentioned a woman who’d been in the choir and volunteered to sing at funerals when no one else would, conjured another. The third was a gay man, because gay men featured predominantly in all of the interviews.
“At that point,” he says, “you stop talking, get rid of your notes, and start writing. And hopefully it all comes together.”
Gordon is grateful to have assembled an A-list cast including Cherene Snow as the nurse, out actor Bill Kux is the gay guy, and the brilliant Kathleen Chalfant best known on Broadway for her part in the original production of Tony Kushner’s seminal “Angels in America,” plays the chorister.
The work’s conceit is monologues resembling interviews. The unnamed gay character, a young man finding his way sexually and having a great time, brings the names he wants to remember – mostly casual sex partners. Some stories are short: He recalls a guy he had sex with in a train station bathroom. He’d forgotten all about him until he saw his obituary photo in the paper.
For the playwright, “These Don’t Easily Scatter” is more than a static memorial.
“I’m interested in how history tends to be promoted in physically inactive objects. I think it can come in other forms and if they’re more fluid history can actively live on.”
A lot of his work is place-based plays – typically he gets a commission to travel to a location and write something specific to the place. And that’s what he’s done in Philadelphia.
“It’s important that the work is freestanding enough so it can be presented as a piece of theater someplace else where nobody knows about the story,” he adds. “It’s also important to give something back to the generous people involved in the process, and to commemorate those who have died, if not by name, then by remembrance.”
Calendar: June 10-16
Va. school board sued over transgender student policies
At Michele’s, sophisticated cuisine in an inclusive space
Blade fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Fla. Pride event
Organizers expect nearly half a million people for D.C. Pride
