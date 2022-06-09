Celebrate Pride month in D.C. with theater

Along with the parties, parades, and cookouts, why not celebrate Pride month with theater?

Out actor Mike Thornton is borrowing the Spooky Action Theater space in Dupont to play nine roles in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelky” (June 10, 11), a one-man piece about a New Jersey detective tracing the mysterious disappearance of a 14-year-old boy through the townspeople whose lives he has impacted. It was written and originally performed by James Lecesne — actor, author, screenwriter and LGBTQ rights activist who also created The Trevor Project. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.

Mosaic Theater is presenting emerging playwright Benjamin Benne’s queer Christian play “In His Hands” (June 22 – July 17), an appealing romance between gamer/aspiring Lutheran pastor Daniel and a guy named Christian.

“It’s especially interesting for those with an interest in spirituality or sexuality,” relayed in a recent text by Mosaic’s managing director and producer Serge Seiden. “That’s the theme (even if the treatment is more rom-com). It’s also a very, very gay team — playwright, director, two actors, set designer, etc.”

He adds that the story is sweet, sexy, and relatable, and comes from a new voice. The playwright, who literally just graduated from Yale wrote “In His Hands” while still in school, and recently had another big opening at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles with his new play “Alma,” a poetic riposte against Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric. Mosaictheater.org

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Red Velvet” (June 16- July 17), Lolita Chakrabarti’s work celebrating a pioneering actor who triumphed in his art despite a tempest of social injustice. Set in London’s Theatre Royal, 1833, it’s the story of Ira Aldridge (Amari Cheatom) who becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare’s Othello. A top-notch cast includes Jaye Ayres-Brown (queer, gender fluid, non-binary, and trans-femme) who plays famed English actor and theater manager Charles Kean. Shakespearetheatre.org

Studio Theatre invites audiences to celebrate Pride with Katori Hall’s “The Hot Wing King” (opening June 22), “a show that celebrates Black queer love and the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are.”

Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Memphis where Cordell (Brian Marable) is vying for the title of hot wing royalty. “Backed by his best friends and boyfriend Dwayne [Blake Morris], he has a feeling this will be his year. But when one of his crewmates starts messing with the seasoning, suddenly Cordell’s dreams are in danger of going up in flames.” Studiotheatre.org

If you’re fast, there’s still some time to see the world premiere of playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s “The Department Upstairs” (through June 12) at Signature Theatre in Arlington. Staged by out director Holly Twyford, it’s the story of Luke (Zach Livingston), a young man who, or may not, have supernatural powers.

And later in June, Signature presents “Broadway in the Park” (June 24) at Wolf Trap featuring Tony-Award winners Kelli O’Hara (“The King and I”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), along with some terrific Signature vets, performing songs from “West Side Story,” “The Wiz,” “Gypsy,” “Funny Girl,” and more. Helming what promises to be a sensational show is Signature’s out artistic director Matthew Gardiner. Sigtheatre.org.

At Theater J, megawatt talent January LaVoy is tackling Anna Deavere Smith’s “Fires in the Mirror” (through July 3), a brilliantly conceived one-person piece about the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Already polarized, the neighborhood erupted into violence following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991. Smith’s groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from throughout the community requiring LaVoy to assay a multitude of diverse characters. LaVoy and Theater J’s out artistic director Adam Immerwahr co-direct. TheaterJ.org

Through June 18, Avant Bard Theatre in Arlington presents two by Tennessee Williams: “Suddenly Last Summer,” a one act about Violet Venable, a rich controlling mother who wants to eliminate – at any cost – her niece Catherine’s memories surrounding the sexual escapades and death of her gay son Sebastian; and a lesser-known piece “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” a one act about desperation seen through the lens of two unnamed characters barely getting by on New York’s Lower East Side.

Both pieces are staged by Christopher Henley, an out director with a deep appreciation and understanding of Williams’ work. Avantbard.org

And through June 19, Chamber Dance Company is premiering “Gatsby” and out guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evan’s new ballet, “Gravity to Grace.” Evans just won a Guggenheim Fellowship and worked for years as a dancer with Philadanco in Philly where he lives. Alex Sargent, a beautifully talented out dancer with D.C. roots, is featured in Evan’s work and dances the lead in “Gatsby.” Chamberdance.org

On Friday nights throughout Pride month, Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade are presenting “Drag Underground,” a weekly drag show performed in Dupont Circle’s versatile subterranean space. The June 10 performance features popular artists Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico. Dupontunderground.org