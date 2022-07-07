Photos
PHOTOS: The Vixen and Lucy Stoole at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ contestants perform at LGBTQ sports bar
The Vixen and Lucy Stoole of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers D.C. on Wednesday, July 6. Other performers at the event included Druex Sidora, Blaq Dinamyte and Tiffany D. Carter.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Independence Day Weekend in Rehoboth
Beachgoers celebrate at Diego’s, Aqua
Vacationers and local residents celebrated Independence Day Weekend at Diego’s Bar and Nightclub and Aqua Bar & Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Photos
PHOTOS: 2022 Baltimore Pride
Annual LGBTQ march held on Saturday
The 2022 Baltimore Pride Parade was held on Saturday, June 25. The march was followed by a block party and entertainment.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
Photos
PHOTOS: Loudoun Pride
LGBTQ community celebration held at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.
The first Loudoun Pride was held at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va. on Saturday, June 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
