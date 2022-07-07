Arts & Entertainment
Save on gas and take a D.C. staycation this summer
A roundup of local events to keep you entertained all season
It’s summertime in Washington D.C., and the city is teeming with things to do. From new museum exhibitions to city events, and fine dining, there are countless ways to spend a weekend — or longer — in the city. And with gas hovering around $5 per gallon, these ideas will also save you some money.
FOOD
The RAMMYS 2022 – July 24. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RAMMYS, D.C.’s annual restaurant and food service awards ceremony. The event will feature a silent auction, food, drinks, and a dance floor DJ-ed by music group Cash Cash.
A Taste of the DMV: Food, Culture & live music festival – July 30. Experience “Food, Culture, Music and Fun” at the Gateway D.C. Pavilion from 4-10 p.m. on July 30. Businesses from around the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area will have booths, and there will also be contests, games, and live performances.
Jollof Festival 2022 – July 30. The Jollof Festival visits several cities each summer to host vendors cooking — and competing — for the title of best Jollof rice, a savory West African staple. The Jollof Festival will come to D.C. at the end of July, held in the new Sandlot Anacostia events space.
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week – Aug. 15-21. Join the Restaurant Association of D.C. for a week of fine dining, featuring “3-course menus for lunch, dinner and brunch,” according to their Instagram, in addition to “RW-To-Go dinner meals and cocktail pairings.”
Around the World Cultural Food Festival – Aug. 27. This festival boasts “the best of the best” food from every country, with only one restaurant chosen to represent each country in attendance. In addition to food and drink, there will be live song and dance and ethnic artisans and crafters, all hosted at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, Va.
ARTS & CULTURE
Baltimore Museum of Art; Joan Mitchell – Through Aug. 14. The Baltimore Museum of Art has partnered with San Francisco MoMA to organize a comprehensive retrospective of Joan Mitchel, an American post-war artist who has received international acclaim. Mitchell broke into the male-dominated New York art scene of the 1950s before moving to spend nearly 40 years in France, and in addition to the exhibition’s 70 featured works, it includes a collection of photographs, poems and documents that flesh out an understanding of the artist’s multifaceted life.
Renwick Gallery; This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World – Through April 23, 2023. This nearly year-long exhibition at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Art Museum highlights art’s ability to create change and shape a more “relational and empathetic world.” It features craft mediums from the Renwick’s permanent collections as well as more than 100 new acquisitions, paying special attention to the often-overlooked history and contributions of BIPOC and women artists.
National Portrait Gallery; Watergate: Portraiture and Intrigue – Through Sept. 5. According to theNational Portrait Gallery’s website, “On the fiftieth anniversary of the Watergate break-in, this exhibition of photographs, paintings, sculpture, and works on paper from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection brings visitors face-to-face with the scandal’s cast of characters.” The exhibition delves into visual biography as a new way to contemplate questions raised by the crisis’s political and cultural fallout.
Capital Fringe Festival – July 14-17 and July 21-24. This summer’s Capital Fringe Festival is a performing arts showcase featuring “31 productions, 6 stages, 4 performance venues and one official festival bar,” all located in Georgetown. The event is back after a two-year break due to COVID-19, but its goal of creating an un-curated and unfiltered space for artistic exploration and performance has remained.
Fiesta Asia Street Fair – July 16. More than 1,000 performers, artisans and vendors will line Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Capitol Hill for a celebration of Asia’s rich and diverse heritage. The event is hosted by the Asia Heritage Foundation, and this summer will mark its 17th year commemorating the vast array of Asian culture and community.
Del Rey Artisans Summer Art Market – July 9-10. This two-day event held in Arlington will feature a different slate of local artists and artisans each day. Attendees can purchase “original handmade artwork” in a variety of media: ceramics, jewelry, glass, photography and more will all be on display.
DC JazzFest – Aug. 31 – Sept. 4. The 18th Annual D.C. JazzFest will feature live performances on multiple waterfront stages at The Wharf, in addition to the DCJazzPrix international band competition at Union Stage. The event is “DC’s Celebration of All Things Jazz,” and over 15 different jazz groups and performers will be featured.
MISCELLANEOUS
National Zoo; Birds in Flight – Through Sept. 5. Watch exotic birds take to the air under with acclaimed bird behaviorist Phung Luu at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. The exhibition happens rain or shine, every day besides Tuesday, at the Zoo’s Great Meadow.
Arts & Entertainment
Harry Styles “heartbroken” after Copenhagen concert canceled due to nearby shooting
Harry Styles tweeted he felt heartbroken after the Copenhagen shooting, after he gave a speech addressing the Oslo shooting.
Harry Styles’ performance, which had been scheduled at Royal Arena, was canceled, due to the shooting at a nearby mall in Copenhagen last Sunday.
Three people were killed during the shooting and several others seriously injured.
Following the tragedy, Styles wrote on twitter, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”
I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022
I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.
I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H
The Copenhagen concert was a part of Styles’ Love on Tour show, and it is not the first time he addressed the shooting during his performance tour.
At his Oslo concert on July 1st, Harry Styles, waving a Pride flag, gave a heartfelt speech about a shooting during a Pride celebration.
The shooting happened outside London Pub, a popular gay bar, at Norway’s capital city. Two people were killed, and 21 were injured in the tragedy. The shooting was described as an “Islamist terror act,” causing a rally of thousands of protesters.
“I am well aware that, right now, this means more to you than it ever has before.” Styles referred to the Pride flag he held over his head, “I just wanna tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other.”
Styles further stated how proud he felt and “it is an honor” standing and playing in front of his audience.
“The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone – it makes the difference.” Styles continued.
“I love you so much, I thank you for allowing me to do this, I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.” Styles concluded his speech wishing his audience can enjoy the rest of his concert and “pump all the love that you have into this room.”
🏳️🌈🤍— sandra (@polygraphsandra) July 1, 2022
proud pic.twitter.com/RK5JKSRXvP
Shortly after the shooting, the shooter, Zaniar Matapour, was arrested.
Out & About
Black nerd culture celebration coming to D.C.
BlerdconDC begins Friday
BlerdconDC will begin on Friday, July 8 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel at Ronald Reagan Airport.
Blerdcon is an event that highlights and celebrates Blerd culture and creates a marketplace of ideas where sharing that culture can take place with proper context, attribution, and positivity in an inclusive environment.
Some of the events at the convention include anime screenings, comedy show, cosplay contests, and more.
Tickets are $65 per adult and can be purchased on Blerdcon’s website.
Arts & Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo shares about her journey being bisexual
Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-nominated actor, singer and songwriter, opened up about her sexuality in the August Pride-themed issue of British Vogue, which features her as one of the celebrities in its cover story.
In the interview, Erivo stated that it took a long time for her to share her bisexual identity due to the pressure confronted by LGBTQ+ community in the fashion industry. “[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.”
“Rather than being chastised for that, we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are,” she continued.
Erivo had previously identified herself as queer in an interview with the Evening Standard last August.
When asked about her song, The Good, she replied to the paper, “It’s not necessarily autobiographical, but I am queer.”
“I have never felt like I necessarily needed to come out – just because no-one ever really asked. People make assumptions… No-one’s ever really assumed that I’m straight!” She continued, “I don’t think anyone thinks of me as a person that has relationships that aren’t platonic! So I’ve never needed to even really discuss anything about my sexuality at all.”
Cynthia Erivo is known for her performances in Harriet (2019), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) and Widows (2018).
