The hypocrisy of Elon Musk
Once bullied himself, the billionaire now bullies trans community
Elon Musk was once a hero to me. Like many other people, I viewed him as a renegade — a businessman who had overcome a bit of personal adversity to build one of the most successful car companies in the world, and be a pioneer in his field. Today, Tesla stock is worth $706, but it has peaked at $1,229, and it is ever more common to find Musk’s electric cars dotting the streets of major cities and townships. Teslas seem to be the future.
Despite his success, Musk has consistently shown disdain toward transgender people, and even hatred toward our community. Just last month, Musk’s teenage daughter, who is a transgender woman, sought separation from her father, claiming he is hateful toward her and does not support her trans identity. His daughter has masked her new name in court documents, but was formerly known as Xavier.
It’s ironic that Musk is attacking our vulnerable community. Musk was bullied relentlessly as a child. In South Africa, he was bullied so badly that he had to be hospitalized from wounds inflicted by his classmates. Musk was seen as a strange kid — one who was quiet and introverted, probably very smart, but also full of quirks that made him a target of bullies.
Musk has stood up for alternative lifestyles and communities. He has given his children unique names. One of them was called “X AE A-XII”, and in shorthand just known as “X.” He has said that traditional schools are “useless” and has preferred to homeschool his children. At one point, Musk lived in a $50,000 home, despite being a billionaire. He has smoked weed on the Joe Rogan podcast and has shared his views for a government on Mars.
Yet despite having been bullied for his quirks, Musk has still found time to be a bully to the trans community. He has mocked pronouns on Twitter, after his ex-girlfriend Grimes started dating transgender woman Chelsea Manning. Furthermore, Musk has recently signaled support for Ron DeSantis, the anti-trans governor of Florida. DeSantis wants to ban transition health care for all trans youth and prevent them from playing sports.
Musk’s daughter’s estrangement from her father is likely a symptom of Musk’s own transphobia.
Unfortunately, many in corporate America will still laud the Tesla CEO for his accomplishments. The rise and existence of the “Musk tech bro” or “Musk finance bro” —euphemisms for young men who idolize Musk’s intelligent chaos — will not go away. This is in the same fashion that many still idolize Joe Rogan, who goes on aggressive rants against trans women in his podcast.
It is clear that the future does not lie with Elon Musk. If he continues his spiteful approach to the trans community, then his legacy will be tainted permanently. It’s in the hands of young Americans to reject the urge to idolize him.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Amend is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Valued vs. values: Companies navigate Pride 2022
There are values that cannot be ignored for enhancement of profitability
As Pride month ends, companies that wrapped the LGBTQ consumer segment with rainbows are about to face a crucial reckoning.
Previously, companies seeking to profit from the $1 trillion LGBTQ spending engine, did so through social justice and relatable marketing messaging. Successful outreach to this consumer created emotional connections that were predicated on action; action that invested in the LGBTQ community and more personally, to the LGBTQ consumers themselves.
What makes this year different? As of this writing, 19 conservative states, led by Florida and Alabama, have passed or drafted anti-LGBTQ legislation for the purpose of creating problems masquerading as solutions. With untruthful and dishonest legislation, these states are acting with hostile intent, putting corporations in a bind between shareholders and stakeholders.
With influential minorities of culturally incendiary malcontents enacting anti-LGBTQ statutes, corporations are faced with critical decisions. There are values that cannot be ignored for the enhancement of profitability. The social justice and relatable messaging they so heartily embraced cannot be so summarily contradicted or discarded.
In 2021, new research showed that 20% of millennials ages 25-34, now identify as LGBTQ. This seismic shift represents unparalleled purchasing power in the U.S. Not to be underestimated is their power and outsize impact as social media ‘influencers’ on brand building and purchasing decisions. LGBTQ influencers have surged on all the main platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. This community is extremely knowledgeable, and act based on who supports them and who does not. And, to restate the obvious, their brand loyalty and vast spending power are widely recognized by corporate America.
Anti-LGBTQ voices and their related noxious actions are anathema to LGBTQ existence. Proactive political contributions, and passive silence to those fighting LGBTQ rights both have consequences. Companies are no longer able to straddle a fine line, “having it both ways.” The simple question is, “do you support the LGBTQ community or not?” Investing in one side with hostile intent, while seeking to profit from the other side, begs the question of whether a company lacks values entirely.
There is little disagreement that a company’s first responsibility is to their shareholders. But responsibility is not simply measured in dollars and cents. A company’s values: how it comports itself, be it through hiring practices, work rules, human resources, and community outreach are part of its accountability to shareholders.
There is also a company’s responsibility to its stakeholders: employees and customers. It’s a well-documented fact that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts strongly benefit the bottom line. Socially conscious potential employees have a substantially larger pool of jobs to choose from, therefore, corporations are recruiting from a workforce that demands equality and fairness. Consumers in all categories vote with their wallets. They repeatedly connect with, and are loyal to brands that they believe in. Both stakeholders and shareholders are hypersensitive to these values, and will judge, and demonstrate their beliefs. Neither group can be alienated.
Salient advice for Pride 2022 would be that companies take stances that are in the interests of shareholders and stakeholders, reflecting the values critical to both. And, most importantly, they must demonstrate to the LGBTQ consumer segment their commitment to their value-based business practices. Thinking long term is percipient. Just as corporate America withstood and prevailed against the cultural arguments surrounding the Defense of Marriage Act, they must now stand against this enveloping hatred and bigotry. As George Santayany so eloquently stated, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Andrew A. Isen is the founder and president of WinMark Concepts, Inc., a D.C.-based marketing and communications agency focused on the LGBTQ community.
My favorite things to do in D.C. after nearly 45 years here
A local insider’s look at life in the city
I am a New Yorker by birth and lived there until I was 31. It was a great place to grow up. There is a kinetic energy to the city and you always need to be ‘on’. In 1978, a job in the Carter administration brought me to D.C. and I never left.
In 1978, D.C. was still a small, slow, southern town. In William Manchester’s book, “Portrait of a President; John F. Kennedy in profile” (1962), he included a famous line: “Washington, John Kennedy once said lightly, is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm.” When I moved here it was still partially true.
Today, D.C. is a vibrant city with great theater, restaurants, art galleries, and museums, a beautiful waterfront with access points in Southeast and Southwest in the new Wharf neighborhood, and in Georgetown. From the Mall to exciting neighborhoods there is always plenty to see and do.
D.C. is still much slower than New York, which to me is a good thing. It is an easy city to navigate with good public transportation and is also a good walking city. It is incredibly easy to live here, occupy a week or two as a visitor, or for locals to have a staycation.
I live in Dupont and am always amazed at all the activities available to me within less than a 30-minute walk. Literally dozens of restaurants, many hotels, museums, three theaters, houses of worship and even a great farmers market. Friends often kid me I live my life all within a one-mile radius from my home. They aren’t really wrong. People can often find me at what my friends call my living room, Java House coffee shop, off 17th on Q street, N.W.
Here are some of the other places I can go, and things I can do, within walking distance of my home. If I walk east one block to 17th Street there are restaurants and bars including the famous Annie’s, the Turkish restaurant Agora, two Italian restaurants, Floriana and Dupont Italian Kitchen (better known as DIK). There are two gay bars, JRs and DIK Upstairs. If I walk farther up Q Street there is Hanks Oyster Bar owned by the incredible chef, Jamie Leeds, and then over to 14th Street to Le Diplomate. Along the way I would have passed FIT, a personal training gym where I work out, and the JCC with its gym and great Cecile Goldman Theater. On 14th Street there is Studio Theater, and a host of restaurants with any kind of food your heart desires. If I then walk over to P Street and head back from 14th to 15th there is the new bagel place (be prepared for long lines) Call Your Mother, and longtime favorites, Logan Tavern and Commissary. Then there is Number Nine, another great gay bar, and around the corner on 15th is a VIDA gym.
If I head west on a Sunday there is the Dupont Farmers Market, which seems to be growing weekly. There is the Phillips Collection, one of the better modern art galleries in the city. Then I can walk down to the Kennedy Center or continue west into Georgetown where there are literally dozens more restaurants and some expensive hotels like the Four Seasons. There is the new park at the riverfront with a skating rink. You can even catch a ferry from there to National Harbor to gamble at the MGM Hotel. Then there are the AMC movie theaters with 14 big screens and an Imax theater.
A short walk south from Dupont I can reach one of the newest coffee shops, Tatte, with its delicious pastries. There is the Renwick Gallery and the White House. There are also two major universities within walking distance, George Washington University and Georgetown University.
Again, remember all this is within a short 30-minute walk from my home. Now I know people reading this will remind me of all their favorite places I didn’t mention and I apologize for that. But clearly it is no wonder so many people love living here and coming for a visit. With its embassies, the Mall and Smithsonian museums all free to visit, D.C. is truly an international favorite.
Just before the pandemic began, we had more than 26 million visitors a year, and are getting back to that quickly. So come join us in D.C. — I promise you will have a good time.
Millie’s Story: A Beautiful Heart
“The fact that another child had to die for my son to get his heart is the hardest part. As a mother, I still have my child and someone else doesn’t.”
In September 2015, Melanie Lilliston and Becky Williams fulfilled a lifelong dream: they became parents to a beautiful baby girl named Miller “Millie” Williams Lilliston.
Millie was a charismatic baby who made a notable first impression. As Millie and her moms were settling into their routine, the unthinkable happened. In April 2016, Millie was rushed from daycare to the hospital after she was severely abused by her daycare provider. “We were shocked to learn of the abuse and hear that Millie likely wouldn’t survive her injuries, and if she did, she would never be the same,” said Melanie.
The next 72 hours were a blur and eventually, Millie was declared brain dead so close friends and family came to the hospital to say their goodbyes. One friend encouraged Melanie and Becky to consider donating Millie’s organs. Melanie met with representatives from Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), the local organ procurement organization (OPO) to learn more. That’s when she heard Millie was a good candidate for donation because miraculously her organs were still in great condition. Amid their unimaginable grief, they made the selfless decision to donate her organs.
“We made the decision and at that point, we walk away, and then another family gets a phone call and they rush to the hospital because an opportunity that wasn’t there is there. The process starts a whole chain of events for someone else,” said Becky.
Ollie’s Story: A New Beginning
400 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alice and Evan Marleaux were waiting for a miracle. Their seven-week-old son Oliver, who they call “Ollie,” was fighting for his life. Ollie’s heart was 1.5 times bigger than it should be and he was on the national transplant waiting list for a new heart. Alice never thought someone she loved would need a transplant “I realized that there was only so much I could do. I had to have a donor family say yes. It was out of my control.”
After only 25 days on the list, a heart was donated that was a match for Ollie. The heart en route from DC was Millie’s heart. Alice was elated her son was receiving a transplant, but remembers feeling grief for a family she didn’t know. “The fact that another child had to die for my son to get his heart is the hardest part. As a mother, I still have my child and someone else doesn’t.”
The surgery was a success and afterward, doctors told Ollie’s parents that his new heart was “beautiful.” Today, he is a healthy boy who just finished Kindergarten. He loves playing “Just Dance,” going on bike rides, drinking slushies and sword fighting.
Alice and Evan are in communication with Melanie and Becky, and in one of the first letters they exchanged Ollie’s parents learned that Millie had what they characterized as the best laugh. Coincidentally, Ollie too has the best laugh, and is inquisitive like Millie was. To this day, Alice struggles with how to express her appreciation to Melanie and Becky.
“How do you say thank you for saving my son’s life? It’s hard to find the words. More than anything, I want them to meet Ollie someday and that way they’ll have a sense of our gratitude.”
Millie’s moms say if she would have grown up, they would have instilled in her that you give to others what you can when you can. As much as they’d rather have her here, they are glad her spirit is remembered and that her gift is honored by Ollie and his family.
“It’s Millie’s heart, but it’s his now. It’s a piece of her that lives on. It’s peaceful to know there is a part of her still in this world,” says Melanie.
Everyone can register to be an organ donor. Get the facts at BeADonor.org.
Boris Johnson to resign as British prime minister
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia
PHOTOS: Independence Day Weekend in Rehoboth
Summer theater for all ages
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
Singapore will not prosecute ‘people engaging in gay sex’
London Pride celebrates 50th anniversary
