District of Columbia
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
Former cop arrested in February on sex with minor charges
A Broward County, Fla., Circuit Court judge has approved a request by former D.C. police lieutenant Brett Parson allowing him to return to his D.C. home and to spend the summer at his Provincetown, Mass. residence while he awaits the start of his trial on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
In a June 9 order, Circuit Court Judge Tim Bailey reversed an earlier order handed down by another judge requiring Parson to remain in Florida at the home of his parents in Boca Raton until further notice from the court.
The earlier order came shortly after Parson’s arrest on Feb. 12 on charges that he allegedly had sex with a consenting 16-year-old boy in violation of Florida’s age of consent law, which is 18, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court by a detective with the Coconut Creek Police Department.
The affidavit says the 16-year-old told police he and Parson met on the gay online dating app called Growlr and agreed to meet for a sexual encounter after exchanging “explicit” photos of each other. Court records show that the 16-year-old falsely listed his age as 18 on the Growlr site, which requires anyone using the site to be at least 18.
Under Florida law, a claim of not knowing the true age of a minor with whom someone has a sexual encounter is not grounds for a legal defense. Also under Florida law, a minor under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to a sexual encounter with someone older than 24. Parson, who retired from the D.C. police force in 2020, was 56 at the time of his arrest.
Court records show that a motion Parson’s lawyer filed in court requesting that Parson be allowed to return to D.C. and spend time at his Provincetown home was unopposed by prosecutors with the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Judge Bailey states in his order that Parson’s “Pretrial Release shall be modified in that Defendant shall be permitted to immediately relocate to his primary residence at [street address] Washington, D.C.” The order adds, “Further, beginning July 2, 2022, and until September 2, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to reside at his other home located at [street address], Provincetown, MA…and thereafter, on September 3, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to return to his previously listed residence in Washington, D.C.”
The online court docket for Parson’s case shows that his next court appearance at the Broward County Courthouse was scheduled for Sept. 23. No date on the court records has been listed for the start of the trial.
District of Columbia
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
Argues previous attorneys failed to provide adequate defense
A D.C. man who was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder while armed in 2017 for allegedly using a hammer to bludgeon to death his two roommates that witnesses said he had sexual relations with is asking a judge for a new trial.
A D.C. Superior Court jury found Jeffrey Bernard Neal, who was 24 at the time of the trial, guilty of murdering Leon Young, 22, and Delano Winfield, 23, who witnesses said were at one time his closest friends and roommates. The murders took place in June of 2014 inside a house in the city’s Shaw neighborhood that the three men shared, according to police and prosecutors.
Prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. argued that the motive for the murders appeared to be related to a dispute between the three men over money needed to pay expenses for the house. Prosecutors said witnesses and physical evidence showed that Neal killed one of his two roommates over an argument and killed the other because he witnessed the first murder.
Neal’s lawyers argued during the trial that Neal killed Young in self-defense after Young confessed to having killed Winfield and lunged at Neal with a knife in a jealous rage. The lawyers argued that the murders were the result of a love triangle gone badly among the three men. According to the defense lawyers, Young, who had been romantically involved with Neal, believed Neal was switching his romantic interests toward Winfield.
In arguments that appeared to have swayed the jury, prosecutors said the evidence disproved Neal’s claim of self-defense and showed that Neal killed both men following a dispute over money.
Neal’s current attorney filed a motion in May of this year in D.C. Superior Court requesting the new trial on grounds that Neal’s defense attorneys at his 2017 trial failed to present evidence that could have changed the outcome of the verdict to not guilty.
“Mr. Neal’s Trial Counsel failed to either meaningfully consult or secure an expert to testify regarding records critical to Mr. Neal’s claim of self-defense, without providing any tactical or strategic justification, in violation of Mr. Neal’s fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel,” his current attorney, Jeffrey Green, stated in a May 5, 2022, motion requesting an evidentiary hearing seeking a new trial.
Court records show that Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring on May 9 issued an order requiring prosecutors to file a response to Green’s motion by Aug. 8, 2022.
District of Columbia
Gay Libertarian Party activist wins D.C. primary as write-in candidate
Majors to be on November ballot for D.C. congressional delegate
D.C. gay Libertarian Party activist Bruce Majors appears to have won his party’s nomination for the city’s congressional delegate seat and for the position of chair of the Libertarian Party as a write-in candidate in the city’s June 21 primary.
“I organized a write-in campaign for two offices in the primary, Chair of the Libertarian Party and Delegate to Congress, and won both,” Majors told the Washington Blade.
Majors provided the Blade with an email message he received from Marissa Corrente, the D.C. Board of Elections’ Registrar of Voters, confirming he was eligible for placement on the ballot in November for both the Congressional Delegate seat and Libertarian Party chair position. Corrente stated in her message that the Board of Elections would soon issue its official certification confirming he won the write-in vote for both offices.
Majors’ write-in victory came a little over a month after a local gay Democratic Party activist successfully challenged the ballot petition signatures Majors filed with the Board of Elections to be placed on the ballot for both of the two offices as a Libertarian Party candidate. No other Libertarian candidate came forward to run for the two positions.
Majors acknowledged he fell short in obtaining the required number of petition signatures and did not contest the challenge against his petition signatures.
Assuming the Board of Elections certifies Majors’ write-in victory for the Congressional Delegate and Libertarian Party chair positions, he will be one of just two known gay candidates on the ballot in D.C.’s November general election for offices other than Advisory Neighborhood Commission positions. The other candidate for a non-ANC post, gay D.C. Board of Education member Zachary Parker, won the primary for the Ward 5 D.C. Council seat in a seven-candidate race.
District of Columbia
Naval Academy cadets serve as Rainbow History Project interns
D.C. group says support symbolizes evolution of LGBTQ community
Vincent Slatt, president of the board of directors of D.C.’s Rainbow History Project, says he and other members of the group’s board were pleasantly surprised in 2017 when a professor at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., invited members of the group to speak to a class she taught on LGBTQ studies.
Slatt told the Washington Blade the presentation that he and other Rainbow History Project members gave before the class of cadet seniors went very well, and the group’s interaction with the professor and the academy led to what he believes was an important step in the D.C. LGBTQ history group’s evolution.
In May of this year, three Naval Academy cadets became student interns for the Rainbow History Project as part of a four-week program to process and organize several dozen boxes of documents donated by the D.C. LGBTQ youth advocacy group SMYAL. According to Slatt, the cadets did an excellent job of organizing the SMYAL documents by putting them in folders and new professional archival standard boxes.
“And they created what’s called a finding aid to describe the collection,” Slatt said, noting that a finding aid is used by researchers who access Rainbow History Project’s collections in the way that people use a table of contents or an index to navigate a book.
In addition to working on the SMYAL documents, the Naval Academy interns – Midshipmen Brahmir Vick, Caroline Bilbray-Kohn, and Hannah Nunes – also conducted what Slatt says is another crucial component of Rainbow History Project’s mission. They transcribed more than 25 audio recordings of oral history interviews of LGBTQ people from the D.C. metro area that make up another important part of Rainbow History Project’s collections.
The three cadets in June completed their third year at the Naval Academy’s four-year studies program from which they will graduate next year as commissioned officers with a bachelor of science degree.
Each of them gave a presentation on the specific work they did as Rainbow History Project interns at a June 23 event hosted by the DC History Center located in the city’s historic Carnegie Library building at 801 K St., N.W.
Slatt points out that in yet another important part of Rainbow History Project’s evolution since its founding in 2000, it entered a partnership with the DC History Center in 2008 in which the Center serves as a repository and physical host for the Rainbow History Project’s entire archival collection.
Among other things, the collection includes documents and papers from LGBTQ organizations and activists as well as individual LGBTQ people who played some role in the evolution of the D.C. LGBTQ community. The collection, details of which can be accessed on the Rainbow History Project’s website, also includes digitized audio recordings of the oral history interviews of LGBTQ people from the D.C. area.
The DC History Center, which was founded in 1804, describes itself on its website as a community-supported nonprofit organization that “collects, interprets, and shares the history of the nation’s capital through research and scholarship, adult programs, youth education, and exhibits.”
In an announcement on its website, the DC History Center called the June 23 event featuring the three Naval Academy students an important part of its work.
“For the second year in a row, DC History Center hosts students from the US Naval Academy for a crash course in DC LGBTQ+ history and archives, featuring the Rainbow History Project collections,” the website message says.
The DC History Center has become the “perfect group” to store and provide access for researchers and the public to Rainbow History Project’s archival collection “because they’re dedicated to local Washington, D.C. history,” Slatt told the Blade. “And we want all of our gay history to be part of Washington local history,” he said.
Anne McDonough, deputy director of the DC History Center, told those attending the June 23 event that the Center has had an excellent working relationship with Rainbow History Project, which has helped the public and researchers gain access to the archival records of local LGBTQ history.
During their presentation at the June 23 event, the three cadets presented photographic slides of some of the LGBTQ people whose oral history interviews they transcribed. The three said they each obtained an important understanding and knowledge of the D.C.-area’s LGBTQ history from listening to the oral history interviews.
The Rainbow History Project’s archives can be accessed at rainbowhistory.org.
