Yasmin Finney will join Doctor Who playing a trans character
“Boris [Johnson], I hope you see Heartstopper, I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist, and I know you know I exist.”
English actress, Yasmin Finney, well known for her role as Elle Argent in the Netflix series Heartstopper, announced that she would play a trans character in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special.
On July 9th Finney delivered a speech at Trans+Pride in London, and stated that she would join the Doctor Who cast and play the role of Rose Tyler.
“How many of you have seen Doctor Who?” Finney asked and began her speech, “Yeah, because that is also a moment, and that is also a show where my character is trans.”
Then she gave a powerful response to British minister Boris Johnson’s remarks about transgender women in female sports competitions.
“So, Boris [Johnson], I hope you see Heartstopper, I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist, and I know you know I exist.”
“For those of you that haven’t seen, [Elle, her character on Heartstopper is] a Black trans girl, she’s just moved to an all-girls school and she’s trying to navigate the world in a society that’s trying to eradicate her,” Finney continued.
“Having this representation on screen has made me realize how impactful it is. I hope that – well, of course the industry is changing, because I’m here. I’m here.”
— Yaz (@Yazdemand) July 11, 2022
Finney will be starring in the Doctor Who special with Ncuti Gatwa, who earned BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor due to his performance in Sex Education and will play the role of new doctor.
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to U.K. sexual assault cases
He’s accused of sexual assault against three men and additionally charged with penetrative sexual activity without consent by another man.
Out actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a London courtroom Thursday and entered not guilty pleas to five charges brought against him in sexual assault cases from over a decade ago. The Oscar-winning actor appearing in London’s Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey, pled not guilty to each charge during the preliminary hearing.
The Judge overseeing the case, Mark Wall, then set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start noting it would last three to four weeks.
In May this year, the Crown Prosecution Service charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men and additionally charged him with a fifth count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The charges against Spacey were lodged after a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005.
He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London.
Both incidents taking place when Spacey was the artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London’s West End theatre district between 2004 and 2015.
The fourth charge of sexual assault is on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.
Allegations surfaced against Spacey in November of 2017 when The Old Vic theatre told the BBC that it had received 20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Spacey. The actor’s behaviour was alleged to have ranged from making people feel uncomfortable to sexually inappropriate behavior, an investigation by the theatre found.
The BBC reported at the time that no-one alleged rape but three people told the Old Vic they had contacted the police, while 14 of the 20 complainants were told by the investigators that they should consider going to the police.
There were 20 individual allegations and 16 were former staff, all of whom were men.
Lewis Silkin, the external law firm engaged by the theatre to conduct the investigation, said more than half the allegations were said to have taken place inside the Old Vic.
The Associated Press noted Spacey’s career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.
Spacey faces a separate civil sex-assault lawsuit from Rapp in U.S. federal court in New York.
‘Raven’s Home’ introduces first trans character in Disney Channel history
Raven’s Home writer and comedian Nori Reed says new character Nikki, played by Juliana Joel, is the “first ever trans character” on Disney Channel.
Raven’s Home achieved a historic outbreak by introducing the first live-action transgender character ever on Disney Channel. In the latest episode “The Fierce Awakens,” a new character Nikki played by actress Juliana Joel was introduced and selected as Raven’s assistant.
In the latest instagram post, Joel expressed her excitement about playing the role of Nikki.
“Growing up as a kid in Florida (like many other kids) I dreamt of being on the Disney Channel, specifically on That’s So Raven. It was my favorite show & Raven Baxter was my best friend in my mind. It was my escape from what I was going through internally. Coming from a typical Puerto Rican family, I didn’t think being an actor was possible esp for someone like me, I thought you had to be born into that world.”
She then related her transgender identity with the remarkable moment at Disney Channel.
“Fast forward to becoming an actor I then told myself I wasn’t young enough to be on Disney anymore & even if that wasn’t the case I’m TRANS! I’d never seen an out trans actor or character on the Disney Channel. EVER. Needless to say I cried in my dressing room after walking onto that set the first time. It was a moment where it hit me that I not only get to live out my childhood dream on a version of my favorite show…I get to do it as my authentic self and with a character that is openly trans.
But it was really more than just being on the show. With all of the anti-trans hate and narratives in media and society, it was a win. I claimed a dream and space for myself while so much of the world is trying to erase me & my community. And now I get to be that person I wish I had to watch on TV growing up. So never tell yourself it can’t happen because it can, in ways you never dreamt possible.” Joel wrote.
View this post on Instagram
In the end Joel displayed her gratitude towards the writer of this episode, Nori Reed, a queer writer who also posted this historic time on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Due to pressure exerted from conservative groups and homophobic and transphobic censorship systems in some countries, Disney Channel has a hard time getting more LGBTQ+ representations on screen.
Another kid-oriented cable network, Nickelodeon, is ahead of Disney Channel in introducing a live-action character, who appeared on Danger Force in June 2021.
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
Olympic gold medalist honored for diving, LGBTQ rights
British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley was honored at Windsor Castle Tuesday, as Prince Charles, standing in for Queen Elizabeth, bestowed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on the 28 year-old champion diver.
In the citation Daley was lauded for his services to British diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his global advocacy of LGBTQ rights.
Daley was accompanied to the ceremony by his 48-year-old American husband, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.
As an Olympian diver Daley first represented Britain at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing as a young teenager of 14. A participant and a long time presence on the British diving team, Daley won his first gold medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the men’s synchronized 10m platform event.
In his speech accepting the 2021 Attitude Magazine Foundation’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Sport Award, Daley took aim at 10 countries that have death penalties for people who are LGBTQ.
Daley told the audience at the Roundhouse Theatre in London that the Olympic Games should ban those nations.
“These past Olympic Games there were more out LGBT athletes than at any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward,” Daley said. “Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death that were still allowed to compete at the Olympic Games.”
The Olympian champion diver went on to tell those in the audience at the Jaguar Motorcars co-sponsored event he was going to make it his mission to effect change.
“I want to make it my mission before the Paris Olympics in 2024 to make it so that the countries that criminalize and make it punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games,” Daley said.
He then pointed out that those same countries shouldn’t be able to host Olympic games either- then he called out the homophobic atmosphere in Qatar;
“The World Cup in Qatar had extreme rules against LGBT people and women and I think it should not be allowed for a sporting event to host in a country that criminalizes against basic human rights,” he said.
He and his husband are parents to son Robbie, who they welcomed via a surrogate in 2018 and the couple resides in London.
Congratulations to everyone who received Honors today at Windsor Castle! 👏 🥇🌈 Another medal for Daley! Gold medal-winning and four-time Olympian diver @TomDaley1994 was presented with an OBE for services to Diving and support for LGBTQ+ rights. pic.twitter.com/uN3eIPfLC7— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 12, 2022
View this post on Instagram
