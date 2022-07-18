Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline.
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, 50, denied he had a sexual relationship with his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who has filed domestic violence charges against him.
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to TODAY.
“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” Singer continued.
Earlier this month, a Puerto Rico judge issued a restraining order against Martin, which Martin commented “completely false.”
He stated on twitter, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”
July 4, 2022
Spanish news Marca reported, the petitioner was Dennis Yodiel, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew. They broke up after a 7-month relationship. Nevertheless, Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reported that Martin didn’t accept the breakup and was caught hanging around the petitioner’s house.
A hearing over this case is reported to be scheduled for July 21st. If convicted, Martin may face up to 50-year in prison.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Music, drag, leather and dancing and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Baltimore) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Tuesday Gaymer Social
Tuesday, July 19
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Join the DC Gaymers for a night of games and camaraderie. All gaming stations will be open for free play. Games include Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mary Party Superstars and more.
DC Boys of Leather July Happy Hour
Thursday, July 21
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Boys of Leather host a monthly happy hour complete with a bootblack on the back patio. Wear your gear for an evening of general merriment at this queer venue.
Miss Gay Freestate
Friday, July 22
Doors 9 p.m. / Pageant 10 p.m.
Central Bar Mount Vernon
887 North Howard Street
Baltimore, Md.
Cover $5 / $7 after 10 p.m.
Facebook
Join host Maranda Rights for a preliminary drag competition for Miss Gay Maryland 2022.
Kicks & Giggles: GLOW/CRAZY dance party
Friday, July 22
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles is a no cover great time out. Free drinks from 9-10 if you are wearing body paint on your chest or back. Anything underwear and up is acceptable.
LGBTQ+ Brunch
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a brunch and meetup at Freddie’s. There is no cover charge, but you can order food off of the menu or partake in an all-you-can-eat buffet with mimosa for $14.99.
Comedy Bonfyre Presents: Bold and Baddie Special
Saturday, July 23
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Tickets
Comedy Bonfyre is a monthly stand-up comedy showcase. In this Bold and Baddie Special, look out for Sarah Suzuki Harvard and Kate Blansett with performers Anna Artazova, Stacey Axler, Davine Ker, Arzoo Malthotra, Ambi and Andie Basto.
Elevate
Saturday, July 23
Doors 9 p.m.
City Winery
1360 Okie Street, N.E.
$30 advance / $40 door
Facebook | Tickets
Join the city’s top DJs and drag favorite Cake for a night of dancing and entertainment at the top two floors of City Winery.
Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, July 24
Two showtimes:
– Seating 11 a.m. / Show 11:30 a.m.
– Seating 1:30 p.m. / Show 2 p.m.
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 admission + $50 bottomless brunch
Facebook
Join Cake, Crimsyn, Logan Stone and Chicki Parm for a bottomless drag brunch at Johnny Pistoals on Sunday. This month’s theme is Beach, Please! so come in your best beachwear.
LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, July 24
12-2 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
For another Go Gay DC! opportunity to meet friends and hang with the community, meet up at As You Are for coffee and conversation on Sunday.
BONBON Mini-Festival
Sunday, July 24
5-11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$20
Facebook
This mini music festival is a benefit for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL. DJs and performers include Dvonne, Tommy C, PWRPUFF, Kristy la rAt, Gabberbitch69, Aphroditus, Franxx and Haus of Bambi.
Photos
PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant
Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition
The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)
