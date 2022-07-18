Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, 50, denied he had a sexual relationship with his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who has filed domestic violence charges against him.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to TODAY.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” Singer continued.

Earlier this month, a Puerto Rico judge issued a restraining order against Martin, which Martin commented “completely false.”

He stated on twitter, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Spanish news Marca reported, the petitioner was Dennis Yodiel, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew. They broke up after a 7-month relationship. Nevertheless, Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reported that Martin didn’t accept the breakup and was caught hanging around the petitioner’s house.

A hearing over this case is reported to be scheduled for July 21st. If convicted, Martin may face up to 50-year in prison.