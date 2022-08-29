Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl

Bayley crowned the winner at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bayley is crowned Miss Glamour Girl America 2022 at McAvoy's in Parkville, Md. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Glamour Girl America “Once Upon a Time” competition was held at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md. on Sunday, August 28. Four contestants vied for the crown and a chance to advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October. In addition to the evening gown and talent competitions, there were performances by Mis Gay Maryland America 2021 Maranda Rights, Miss Glamour Girl 2021 Jalah Nicole, Miss Gay D.C. America 2022 Tatiyanna Voché, Miss Gay Maryland America 2011 Chi Chi Ray Colby, Miss Gay Maryland America 2012 Stephanie Micheals, Jazmine Diamond, Joanna Blue, Jayden Elysse, Aryanna Myst, Sarabesque, Gabriel Remsen Ruby and Coco Vega.

Amethyst Diamond was awarded first alternate and Bayley was crowned Miss Glamour Girl 2022. Both queens will compete alongside the title-holders of Miss Gay Western Maryland and Miss Gay Freestate at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on Oct. 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Bachelor’s Mill Reunion

Tina Tuna Adams, Daryl Wilson honored

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 28, 2022

By

Tina Tuna Adams, second from left, is honored by organizers of The Bachelor's Mill Reunion event at KARMA on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ebony Pyramid Entertainment presented The Bachelors Mill Reunion 2022 with special guest performer Terisa Griffin on Saturday, August 27 at KARMA DC. The Bachelors Mill, a venue popular with the Black LGBTQ community, closed over three years ago. The Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Showcase featured drag performances from Sabrina Blue, Raven Luckett, Capri Bloomingdale, Lady Toni, Regina Jozet Adams, Lady Lenore and more. Tina Tuna Adams and Daryl Wilson were honored with awards.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Rehoboth nightlife

Aqua, Purple Parrot, The Pines hot spots at the Beach

Published

1 week ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

The 'Miss Gay Eastern States' pageant was held at The Pines on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tourists and residents alike enjoyed the nightlife of Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Saturday, August 20. Popular LGBTQ venues included Aqua, Purple Parrot and The Pines.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. & Miss AGLA

Northern Va. LGBTQ organization holds scholarship fundraiser

Published

1 week ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

Deja Diamond Jemaceye is crowned Miss AGLA 2022 at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, August 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Northern Virginia LGBTQ organization AGLA held a fundraiser for its scholarship program for Arlington Public High School students was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday, August 14. The “pandemic royalty” Mr. and Miss AGLA 2020-2021 were honored and the new Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022 were crowned.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

