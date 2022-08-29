Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl
Bayley crowned the winner at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md.
The 2022 Miss Glamour Girl America “Once Upon a Time” competition was held at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md. on Sunday, August 28. Four contestants vied for the crown and a chance to advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October. In addition to the evening gown and talent competitions, there were performances by Mis Gay Maryland America 2021 Maranda Rights, Miss Glamour Girl 2021 Jalah Nicole, Miss Gay D.C. America 2022 Tatiyanna Voché, Miss Gay Maryland America 2011 Chi Chi Ray Colby, Miss Gay Maryland America 2012 Stephanie Micheals, Jazmine Diamond, Joanna Blue, Jayden Elysse, Aryanna Myst, Sarabesque, Gabriel Remsen Ruby and Coco Vega.
Amethyst Diamond was awarded first alternate and Bayley was crowned Miss Glamour Girl 2022. Both queens will compete alongside the title-holders of Miss Gay Western Maryland and Miss Gay Freestate at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on Oct. 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Bachelor’s Mill Reunion
Tina Tuna Adams, Daryl Wilson honored
Ebony Pyramid Entertainment presented The Bachelors Mill Reunion 2022 with special guest performer Terisa Griffin on Saturday, August 27 at KARMA DC. The Bachelors Mill, a venue popular with the Black LGBTQ community, closed over three years ago. The Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Showcase featured drag performances from Sabrina Blue, Raven Luckett, Capri Bloomingdale, Lady Toni, Regina Jozet Adams, Lady Lenore and more. Tina Tuna Adams and Daryl Wilson were honored with awards.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Rehoboth nightlife
Aqua, Purple Parrot, The Pines hot spots at the Beach
Tourists and residents alike enjoyed the nightlife of Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Saturday, August 20. Popular LGBTQ venues included Aqua, Purple Parrot and The Pines.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mr. & Miss AGLA
Northern Va. LGBTQ organization holds scholarship fundraiser
The Northern Virginia LGBTQ organization AGLA held a fundraiser for its scholarship program for Arlington Public High School students was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday, August 14. The “pandemic royalty” Mr. and Miss AGLA 2020-2021 were honored and the new Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022 were crowned.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl
Serbia president announces EuroPride is cancelled
PHOTOS: Bachelor’s Mill Reunion
Libs of TikTok targets Children’s National Hospital
Director of LGBTQ rights group in Ghana kidnapped, held for ransom
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
Ron Johnson changes tune on gay marriage bill: ‘Completely unnecessary’
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
Popular
-
National4 days ago
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
-
South America5 days ago
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
-
News4 days ago
Ron Johnson changes tune on gay marriage bill: ‘Completely unnecessary’
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
-
Religious Extremism/Anti-LGBTQ+ Activism3 days ago
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
-
Obituary3 days ago
Stephen P. Gorman dies at 69
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
-
Florida3 days ago
Fla. student activists oust anti-LGBTQ school board members