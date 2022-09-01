Television
Iconic villain is out of the closet in final ‘Saul’ season
One of the most well-drawn queer characters in TV history
When “Better Call Saul” aired its finale last month, it was the end of an era. The critically lauded prequel series to “Breaking Bad” had amassed a loyal following by offering fans a chance to return for a deeper dive into the morally ambiguous universe Vince Gilligan had created around teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) nearly 15 years ago.
Meticulously unfolding the saga of deceptively clownish strip mall lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), it was elegantly cinematic, inscrutably layered, and impeccably crafted, proving itself every bit the equal of its predecessor. If “Breaking Bad” was a slow-burn crime thriller with the scope and dimension of a Shakespeare tragedy, “Better Call Saul” was a character-driven neo-noir meditation on the inevitability of corruption – yet they were unmistakably tied together by a signature note of irony and a relish for Hitchcockian suspense. They were also populated by a memorable cast of characters that viewers grew to love, despite their moral ambiguities – and among them, as “Saul” revealed at last, is one of the richest and most well-drawn queer characters in television history.
If you’ve never watched either show, you might be understandably surprised to learn that Gilligan’s blood-spattered mythos contained any significant LGBTQ presence. Indeed, even those who’ve seen both might not have realized it, though clues were planted all along the way; before we say more, however, it’s only fair to warn that there are spoilers for both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” beyond this point.
We first meet Gustavo “Gus” Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in “Breaking Bad” as the dapper and polite owner of fast-food chicken franchise Los Pollos Hermanos, though we quickly learn he runs a much more ambitious business, too. As a high-level meth distributor for a Mexican drug cartel with ambitions to capture the market for himself, he becomes Walter White’s principal rival, and the two men wage an escalating war of manipulation and dominance until Gus finally meets his fate in an explosive scene near the end of season four. It’s a high point in a series full of them, an exit worthy of a villain as complex and compelling as Gus.
It’s another scene in “Breaking Bad,” however, that provides this sinister and Machiavellian drug lord with the dimension that recasts him as a tragic hero. In an earlier episode, we are given a flashback to his younger days in Mexico, in which we learn that his meth enterprise began as a partnership with Max (James Martinez). The pair is given an audience with cartel boss Don Eladio (Steven Bauer), hoping to win his partnership; instead, they are met with ridicule and insinuations about their sexuality before Gus is forced to watch Max’s execution by gunshot to the head. Most queer viewers likely recognized immediately that these two men were much more than business partners, but others were unconvinced, despite details laced throughout the narrative that reinforced the obvious implications about their relationship.
Not until “Better Call Saul” do we get more detail about Gus’s subsequent ascendency to power, and it reveals what we’ve suspected all along: Gus’s motivation in building his drug empire is to get revenge against the family responsible for his lover’s brutal death. When he exits the series this time around, it’s in a scene that might almost be charming if not for the weight of doom that hangs over it. Celebrating a crucial victory against the cartel, he treats himself to an elegant dinner for one at his favorite restaurant.
Seated at the bar, he engages in flirtatious conversation with a handsome sommelier (Reed Diamond) who obviously returns his interest. It’s a brief moment of respite for Gus that ends with him abruptly finishing his wine and unceremoniously leaving the restaurant when his younger companion temporarily steps away. Resigned to a destiny where he can afford no emotional connections and still haunted by the trauma of that long ago day in Mexico, he opts to walk away from the possibility of romantic connection, and our perception of this sinister figure is softened by the recognition of his tragedy.
With the airing of this scene, viewers who had resisted the idea of a gay Gus Fring had no choice but to concede – especially after showrunner Peter Gould officially confirmed it on The Ringer podcast following the show. But for the many who saw through Gus’s carefully cultivated mask all along, this confirmation was less a revelation than a validation. After decades of recognizing queer subtext in mainstream Hollywood content, it’s refreshing to be told we weren’t just imagining it anymore.
Some might argue that Gus Fring is not the best example of inclusion; after all, he’s a cold and merciless criminal responsible for an untold number of deaths. Though we can feel some pity for him knowing his backstory, he is ultimately a monster, and could be construed on the surface as a throwback to the days when queer people were depicted only as villains or victims. Besides all that, he’s deeply closeted, at least with his cartel associates.
Such concerns are not so easily applied when it comes to material like “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” however. These are not lazy, shallow shows that rely on tropes and expectations to tell their stories, but shrewd and layered works of art. All of Gilligan’s characters are flawed, even those who aren’t corrupt, and the world he puts them in is a harsh but realistic place where doing the “right” thing is rarely a feasible option. Gus, regardless of his orientation, is a sinner among sinners, and – thanks to Esposito’s impeccable performance and the excellent work of the writers – he’s just as deeply human as any of the rest of them.
The best LGBTQ representation happens when queer characters are allowed to be simply characters. When their story has nothing to do with their queerness, yet their queerness is still part of their story, they can be truly authentic reflections of queer life in all its infinite facets. Gus Fring may not be a good role model, but he’s thrillingly real – and for that, Vince Gilligan deserves our thanks.
Now, with his epic saga finally at an end, Gilligan says it’s time for him to walk away from the complex narrative he wove over the course of the two shows (and the feature film “El Camino,” which brought closure for fan-favorite character Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul), and although he’s not closing the door on the possibility of coming back to explore it further some time in the future, it’s not likely to be soon. For now, he’s turning his attention toward his next project – a sci-fi series in the vein of “The X-Files,” the show that first brought him to prominence during his stint as a writer and showrunner for several seasons. That means we have to say good-bye to the “Breaking Bad” universe, along with all its characters, but it also means we can look forward to seeing what he gives us next.
Television
LGBTQ critics honor year’s best TV with Dorian Awards
Jennifer Coolidge, ‘Heartstopper’ among winners
There are a lot of awards given out in the entertainment industry, but until very recently, none of them were chosen from a queer perspective.
Then came the Dorian Awards.
The Dorians are the brainchild of GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which was formed in 2009 as the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics’ Association (hence the acronym now used as their moniker), a volunteer professional organization currently comprised of 360 queer professional film and TV journalists who work in print, TV, and radio/podcasting for noteworthy outlets in countries from the U.S. and Canada to the UK and Australia, and others in between. Covering both mainstream and LGBTQ content, the awards are intended as a reminder to (as their mission statement puts it) “bullies, bigots, and LGBTQIA+ communities’ at-risk youth that the world loves the Q+ eye on entertainment.” Since 2018, the Dorians have been split into two divisions, one each for film and television, which are awarded separately approximately six months apart.
GALECA doesn’t just exist to give out awards, however. The group places heavy focus on advocating for better pay, access, and respect for its members, along with all undervalued pop culture journalists who continue to struggle against the kind of “don’t ask, don’t tell” inclusion that still takes place behind the scenes in Hollywood, where – despite improvements on the sets and on our screens – homophobia still maintains a lingering hold.
Resistance is futile, however. Last week (Aug. 17), GALECA announced the winners of its 14th Annual Dorian TV Awards, quipping in its statement that “the ‘gay agenda’ is out to force its will on God-fearing freedom lovers” once more – a suitable nod to the pointed wit of Oscar Wilde, for whose literary creation Dorian Gray the awards are named in his honor.
The Dorians are decided democratically; GALECA members submit their three top picks for the year in each category, which are tallied to determine the nominees, then vote for the final winners by ballot. There are no perks, no swag bags, no paid travel to exotic locations – just a bunch of queer writers and critics making it all happen out of their love for film and television. Not very Hollywood, maybe, but the winners are always sure to reflect a wider and more diverse perspective than most of the glitzier and higher-profile awards – and this year’s honorees, chosen from cable, streaming, and broadcast television which premiered during the 2021-22 season, are no exception.
The Dorians, like other awards bodies, reward excellence in the usual categories, though it does not split its acting awards by gender, opting instead to honor only a single performance in each of the various divisions – lead and supporting, comedy and drama, etc. However, they also offer some honorary awards that stand out as significant and unique from the typical “lifetime achievement” style prizes.
One of these is the LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer of the Year Award, bestowed “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity,” given this year to actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael – who used his HBO comedy special “Rothaniel” as a platform to come out as queer earlier this year. GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths said of the comedian’s bold move in a statement: “Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael… [came out] with the sort of self-effacing wit, vulnerability and observational humor that would make his heroes Richard Pryor and George Carlin proud. [He] has no doubt helped a lot of people turn a page.”
Another one-of-a-kind award was added to the Dorians this year: the TV Icon Award (streamlined from its originally proposed name, the “You Deserve an Award Award”). As a surprise twist for its inaugural presentation, this one ended up as a tie. Honored was Christine Baranski, the beloved theater veteran who has become a queer fan favorite for her aloof and deceptively imperious roles in television shows like “Cybill,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight” and HBO’s current period drama “The Gilded Age”; she shared the prize with comedic actress Cassandra Peterson – better known as her alter ego, horror hostess “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” – who in 2021 surprised fans (and gained legions more) by revealing she had been in a long-term relationship with a female partner for the past two decades.
There’s also a category for the Campiest TV Show (because there should be), which this year went to Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” as well as the “Wilde Wit” Award, which is given “to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” and this year went to the much-adored Jennifer Coolidge – who was also awarded Best Supporting Performance for her loopy turn in “The White Lotus.”
As for the competitive categories, there were a few surprises. The Best TV Drama award went to Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” a small-town drama that won GALECA critics’ hearts with its dark, decades-spanning mystery involving a plane crash and featuring a cast of complex female characters – several of which are queer. The Dorian voters’ love, which also resulted in a Best Lead Drama Performance win for series star Melanie Lynskey, might bode well for the show’s chances at the upcoming Emmy Awards, where it’s nominated in several of the major drama categories.
The winner for Best TV Comedy was less of a surprise, though some eyebrows might raise over the unseating of “Hacks,” an LGBTQ-favorite show that was a major champion at many of last year’s TV awards, including the Dorians. But “Abbot Elementary,” star-creator Quinta Brunson’s pointedly hilarious sitcom about a devoted teacher at an underfunded Philadelphia grade school has accumulated a lot of buzz this year from critics and fans alike, and it’s likely to pull a repeat of this “upset” at other awards ceremonies down the road.
The winner for BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW is no surprise, either. “Heartstopper,” the infectiously sweet webcomic based import from Netflix about a teen romance between two gay schoolboys in the UK, met with almost universal acclaim from audiences and reviewers when it premiered earlier this year, and its win in this category seem almost a “no-brainer.”
Thoughthe BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES category included much-lauded competitors like Hulu’s “Dopesick” and “The Dropout,” HBO’s queer-spirited powerhouse “The White Lotus” still came out on top, presumably not just for that notorious rimming scene.
For BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW, Korea’s ingenious and violent “Squid Game,” another Netflix import, continued its juggernaut victory lap by taking yet another win.
Finally, in another unique Dorian category, BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW went to “The Other Two,” HBO Max’s hilarious but under-seen pop culture satire about two 20-something siblings trying to achieve stardom by riding on the coat tails of their YouTube-famous teenage brother.
The rest of the winners are listed below.
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES: “The Andy Warhol Diaries”
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM: “Ziwe”
BEST ANIMATED SHOW: “Bob’s Burgers”
BEST REALITY SHOW: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW: “Euphoria”
The 14th Annual Doran Film Awards nominees will be revealed in January 2023.
Television
‘A League of Their Own’ series proves there is crying in baseball
Amazon reboot of beloved film an engrossing dramedy
Guess what? There is crying in baseball.
“A League of Their Own,” an entertaining, queered-up eight-episode series adaptation of the 1992 movie (of the same name) has dropped on Amazon Prime.
Like the movie, the series is the story of what life was like in 1943 for the players of the Rockford Peaches, one of the 10 teams that made up the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Women got to play because many of the male major leaguers were away fighting World War II.
As in the film, the characters in the reboot are fictional, but the Rockford Peaches and the league were real. From 1943 to 1954, more than 600 women played for the AAGPBL.
The 1992 film was loved by many. But back then, mainstream movies didn’t have much of a queer quotient, and racial injustice was, largely, off the radar.
Thankfully, Amazon’s reboot of “League” expands the narrative to include characters that are lesbian, queer, questioning, trans and/or Latina and Black as well as hetero and white.
The series, created by Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) and Will Graham (“Mozart in the Jungle”), deals with racism, homophobia, transphobia, gender and sexism against the life-changing foreground of World War II.
Through Jacobson’s and Graham’s (who are queer) creative sleight-of-hand, “League” is an engrossing dramedy rather than a didactic snooze.
As with any self-respecting baseball story, a voice in “League” is heard saying “there’s no crying in baseball.”
But if you don’t, while watching this series, shed at least a few tears of exhilaration, wistfulness or sadness, you, like the Tin Man in Oz, may not have a heart.
In the reboot, Jacobson plays the Peaches’s catcher Carson. (Geena Davis played the catcher Dottie in the movie).
Carson’s husband Charlie is off fighting in the war. Carson, stuck in a small midwestern town, leaps onto a train. So she can try out for the Peaches.
Carson, once she’s on the team, quickly becomes infatuated with her glam teammate Greta (played wonderfully by D’Arcy Carden). When Dove (Nick Offerman), the Peaches’s coach splits, Carson is called upon to lead the team.
Carson doubts that she has what it takes to step into Dove’s shoes. Like many of the characters, Carson discovers her sexuality and questions what she wants to do with her life. Will she stay with Charlie after the war? How could she live with Greta (or any woman) when polite “ladies” didn’t even say the word “lesbian” in public?
An equally compelling narrative of the series is the story of Max (Chanté Adams). Max is a fabulous pitcher. But there’s no way she could play for the Peaches because the AAGPBL is segregated and no Black women can be in the league.
Max, like Carson, is discovering her sexuality. She’s trying to suss out not only how she can fulfill her dream of playing baseball (given the racism of the sport and society), but how to be queer in a homophobic world.
One of the most intriguing things about “League” is its attentiveness to women’s friendships. Max’s BFF is Chance. Chance creates fab comic books. But she knows she’s playing against racist, sexist odds.
Carson and Max bond over their love of baseball and queerness. They know they’ll likely never see each other after the season ends or overcome the barrier of racial discrimination. But their friendship feels real.
In an homage to the movie, O’Donnell (Doris on Third Base in the film) appears in a lovely scene as Vi, the owner of a gay bar.
“How is any of this possible? How is this allowed?” Carson asks Vi.
“It’s really not,” Vi says.
Yet, though same-sex marriage is clearly illegal, Vi refers to her partner as her wife. They have lived together for six years in a nice home, she tells Carson.
An annoying thing about the series is its anachronisms. Janis Joplin belts out “Piece of My Heart” in the soundtrack of one episode. Joplin in 1943? Fortunately, such misplaced cultural references are infrequent.
The pace of the series is a bit slow in the first two or three episodes. But by the halfway point, you’ll be caught up in the game. “A League of Their Own” hits it out of the park!
Television
For Gaiman fans, ‘Sandman’ is a ‘Dream’ come true
Netflix series offers fantasy space where all feel welcome
For the millions of fans who have embraced Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” and its darkly beautiful, queer-inclusive mystical universe since it debuted in comic book form more than three decades ago, the arrival of a new Netflix series based on it is a very, very big deal – even if, for the uninitiated, it might be hard to understand why. After all, the streaming giant has already unleashed such a vast array of LGBTQ-friendly fantasy movies and shows that one more, welcome though it may be, hardly seems like anything new.
As any of the above-mentioned fans will quickly tell you, however, “Sandman” is not just any fantasy series. Initiated by DC Comics as a revival of an older comic book of the same name, it was handed over to Gaiman – then still a budding writer of comics with a few promising titles under his belt – with the stipulation that he keep the name but change everything else. The comic series he came up with went on to enjoy a 75-issue original run from 1989 to 1993, an era when an expanded literary appreciation for such works gave rise to the term “graphic novel”, and it joined “Maus” and “Watchmen” among the first few comics to be included on the New York Times Best Seller List. Arguably more important, it also generated a huge and diverse fan following, and its incorporation of multiple queer characters and storylines has inspired subsequent generations of comic book creators to envision new and inclusive fantasy worlds of their own.
Despite that success, it’s taken 33 years for it to finally be adapted for the screen. Beginning in the late ‘90s, attempts were made to develop “The Sandman” for film, but though a few scripts initially managed to win Gaiman’s approval, creative differences inevitably led to a dead end, and the Hollywood rumor mill began to buzz that the story was ultimately “unfilmable” – until 2019, when Netflix and Warner Brothers (parent company to DC Comics) officially reached a deal to bring it to the screen as a series, with Gaiman fully on board and a creative team in place that was determined to faithfully adapt the much-loved original for a contemporary audience.
The show that came from that decision, which premiered on Netflix Aug. 5, makes it clear that the long wait was more than worth it.
“The Sandman” of the title refers to the story’s leading figure – Dream (known also as Morpheus, among other names), one of seven elemental siblings whose mystical realms overlay and intertwine with the human world. As ruler of the dream world, he holds hidden power over all mankind – until a human sorcerer manages to trap him and imprison him on Earth for more than 100 years. Finally freed, he returns to his kingdom to find it in disarray, and he sets out to restore order and undo the damage done – a quest that will require him to enlist the aid of numerous (and sometimes less-than-willing) allies, both human and immortal, to save the cosmos from a chaotic force that has been unleashed in his absence.
Like any good myth cycle, it’s both an epic story and an episodic one, making it a much better fit for the long-form storytelling capacity of series television than for any of the one-off film adaptations that it almost became. In his sweeping, unapologetically allegorical saga of the ever-dueling forces within our human psyche, Gaiman uses broad strokes in composing his plot, recycling and reinventing timeless motifs and themes while relying on our comfortable acceptance of the familiar tropes of myth and magic to get us all on board; the narrative is a massive structure, but it’s not hard to follow the basics. Where “Sandman” becomes complex – and exceptional – is in the details Gaiman gave himself room to explore along the way, the human moments caught in between the monumental cosmic drama.
It’s these parts of the story that have made his graphic novel iconic, more even than its gothic melancholy or its layered personification of primal forces into complex human archetypes; it’s there, too that he was able to explore a broad and diverse range of human experience, including many queer characters in a time when comic book literature was far from a queer-friendly space. It’s these things that made Gaiman’s comic a touchstone for a wide spectrum of fans – and they would have been the first things that would have been jettisoned had any of the potential “Sandman” films seen the light of day. Because Gaiman has held out for so long to make sure it could be done right, series television has finally given him the chance, as co-creator and co-executive producer (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), to make it happen.
The big-budget Netflix production values certainly help, too, allowing the striking visual aesthetic of the comic – in which even the horrific can be exquisitely beautiful – to come thrillingly alive. The show’s many baroque and gruesome deaths bear testament to that, as does a fourth episode sequence when Morpheus’s quest requires him to descend into a Hell that evokes the macabre beauty of Dore’s illustrations for Dante’s “Inferno,” the very landscape itself made up of the writhing and tormented souls of the damned. The artfulness of this show’s scenic design lingers in the memory, appropriately enough, like images from a dream.
Still, it’s all just scenery without the players, and “Sandman” assembles a top-drawer cast capable of bringing Gaiman’s characters to life with the level of depth they deserve. Tom Sturridge makes for a compelling leading figure, capturing the titular character’s complex mix of coldness and compassion without ever losing our loyalty; he’s supported by an equally talented ensemble of players, including heavyweight UK stalwarts like Charles Dance, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, and Stephen Fry among a host of less familiar faces, and there’s not a weak performance to be found among any of them.
As to whether the show’s writing does justice to the original, different fans will surely have different opinions. The story has been remolded to fit the modern world, and many elements of the comic have been reconfigured in the process. This is particularly true in terms of representation; though queer characters were always a part of the “Sandman” universe, the comic debuted 34 years ago, and much has changed since then. In bringing the story to the screen, the author and the rest of the creative team have brought things up to date, bringing more nuance to its queer representation even as it expands it wider, and reimagining many of its characters to reflect a more diverse and inclusive vision of the world. Inevitably, these choices may upset some die-hard fans – there’s already been the inevitable toxic outcry against the show’s gender-swapping of characters and the decision to cast actors of color in roles originally depicted as white.
Still, for those who loved the original for providing a fantasy space where ALL could feel welcome – exactly the way Neil Gaiman intended it to be – it’s hard to find a reason to complain.
