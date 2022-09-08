Connect with us

Photos

CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’

‘Packed’ dance floor for SunDance

Published

29 mins ago

on

SunDance 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

LGBTQ organizations in Rehoboth Beach, Del. celebrated the end of the season with an array of events and fundraisers. Notably, CAMP Rehoboth welcomed the long-awaited return of its annual SunDance as part of SunFestival on Sunday evening. 

This year’s SunFestival was “a huge success,” said Wesley Combs, CAMP Rehoboth board president. “It was a true community effort, which was so heartwarming to see as the new board president.”

While official numbers from the weekend’s fundraising have yet to be determined, Combs noted that both of the weekend’s flagship events — SunDance, as well as a Saturday night performance by Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold — were sold out, as were the sponsorships available for the event. The dance floor for SunDance, which had not been held since 2019 due to public health restrictions, “was packed from the minute the doors opened,” he added.

“Everyone was coming back together and doing something that they love to do, which is dancing under the mirror ball, being together and celebrating a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t see each other.”

CAMP Rehoboth is looking to kick off its search for a new executive director and will soon begin to implement its strategic planning process. The funds raised during SunFestival will help support the organization during this period of transition, Combs noted.

In the meantime, “this is going to be a time where we’re going to reflect,” he added. “We’re going to really assess, ‘What are the needs of our community?’ … and then understand what’s the most important thing for CAMP Rehoboth to be doing in the next five years.”

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party

Rehoboth Beach fundraiser held on a ‘glorious, sunny day’

Published

1 day ago

on

September 7, 2022

By

The Boy Band Project performs at a Sussex Pride fundraiser on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Rehoboth Beach’s Sussex Pride hosted a pool party over Labor Day weekend to raise funds for ongoing programming.

David Mariner, president of Sussex Pride, noted that this year the organization was the beneficiary of an annual pool party fundraiser hosted by David Herchik and Richard Looman. Mariner emphasized the event was a success and a great way to celebrate the long weekend.

“It was a glorious, sunny day. We have had our share of cloudy Labor Day weekends, but it was perfect,” he said.

Mariner noted that the event included a “spectacular” musical performance from The Boy Band Project, a New York-based musical group that recreates hits from boy bands throughout the decades and in 2019 and 2020 received BroadwayWorld awards. Local favorite Pamala Stanley also performed at the event, which raised more than $7,000 according to a statement from organizers.

Money raised will go toward new programming, including a support group for parents of transgender and non-binary adolescents in Delaware, as well as a needs assessment project for Sussex County “to really identify how we can best support the LGBTQ community in southern Delaware,” Mariner said.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl

Bayley crowned the winner at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md.

Published

1 week ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Bayley is crowned Miss Glamour Girl America 2022 at McAvoy's in Parkville, Md. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Glamour Girl America “Once Upon a Time” competition was held at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md. on Sunday, August 28. Four contestants vied for the crown and a chance to advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October. In addition to the evening gown and talent competitions, there were performances by Mis Gay Maryland America 2021 Maranda Rights, Miss Glamour Girl 2021 Jalah Nicole, Miss Gay D.C. America 2022 Tatiyanna Voché, Miss Gay Maryland America 2011 Chi Chi Ray Colby, Miss Gay Maryland America 2012 Stephanie Micheals, Jazmine Diamond, Joanna Blue, Jayden Elysse, Aryanna Myst, Sarabesque, Gabriel Remsen Ruby and Coco Vega.

Amethyst Diamond was awarded first alternate and Bayley was crowned Miss Glamour Girl 2022. Both queens will compete alongside the title-holders of Miss Gay Western Maryland and Miss Gay Freestate at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on Oct. 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Bachelor’s Mill Reunion

Tina Tuna Adams, Daryl Wilson honored

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 28, 2022

By

Tina Tuna Adams, second from left, is honored by organizers of The Bachelor's Mill Reunion event at KARMA on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ebony Pyramid Entertainment presented The Bachelors Mill Reunion 2022 with special guest performer Terisa Griffin on Saturday, August 27 at KARMA DC. The Bachelors Mill, a venue popular with the Black LGBTQ community, closed over three years ago. The Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Showcase featured drag performances from Sabrina Blue, Raven Luckett, Capri Bloomingdale, Lady Toni, Regina Jozet Adams, Lady Lenore and more. Tina Tuna Adams and Daryl Wilson were honored with awards.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular