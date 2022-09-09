Local
Comings & Goings
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Congratulations to Joe Duffey on the opening of his District Irish Dance Academy’s new studio in Tenleytown, a block from the Metro, at 4435 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Duffey said, “Emphasis is placed on fun and self-expression, but those interested in pursuing Irish dance competitively thrive as well. This year, the District adult team placed second at North Americans.”
District Irish Dance Academy enters its fifth year this fall, helmed by founder Duffey. Since its opening in 2018, the school has become an integral part of the larger D.C. community, dancing often at the Irish Embassy and open house days at multiple European Union embassies, performing at the Adams Morgan festival, 4th of July Parade in the Palisades, Capital Pride Parade, Kids Euro Festival, and more. Adult students have discovered new hobbies and reconnected with childhood passions, young dancers have found confidence and strength in building their skills, and champion-level dancers have achieved success in regional championships, competed at North American and World Irish Dance Championships, and gone on to tour with prominent Irish Dance companies. This year, the District adult team placed second at North Americans. Students at District range in age from just three years old to 76. The Tenleytown studio will also serve as a home for District’s fitness classes, including Pilates with Duffey and Celtic Fit.
Duffey is a native Washingtonian and always dreamed of opening an Irish dance school and putting his mark on the D.C. dance scene. He is an alumnus of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. His love for the D.C. area is reflected in the school’s brand, vision, and community partnerships. He has impressive professional credits, including touring with iconic Grammy Award-winning show “Riverdance,” in addition to working directly with and performing with Michael Flatley in “Lord of the Dance” on London’s West End and on Broadway.
Duffey earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from George Washington University.
Youth activists to hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights on Sept. 12
Students will urge Congress to pass Equality Act at John Marshall Park event
More than 100 youth activists and their supporters were expected to turn out for a rally from 9:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C.’s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, which is organizing the rally, says the event will include “youth perspectives on the need for federal action to protect LGBTQ+ equality in the face of increasing anti-trans bills targeting trans youth, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ curriculum bans, and widespread attacks on bodily autonomy and sex education.”
The statement says youth activists participating in the rally were mounting a letter writing campaign ahead of the rally in which more than 200 letters would be sent to U.S. senators asking them to support the Equality Act.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act last year, but the legislation has been stalled in the Senate, with supporters so far being unable to overcome a Republican-led Senate filibuster blocking a vote on the bill.
The Sept. 12 youth event will consist of storytelling and a “SpeakOut” that will include “a digital action in which young people will flood social media channels with shareable content and hashtags,” the statement says.
“The Youth SpeakOut is a culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute allowing youth organizers from across the country to hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers,” according to the statement.
“Activists will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around issues including abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, comprehensive sex education, access to over-the-counter birth control, Title IX protections for survivors, and more,” it says.
John Marshall Park is located between the 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. and C Street, N.W., next to the U.S. District Court building.
Bowser says new city office to be sensitive to LGBTQ migrants
Mayor declares public emergency over influx of those bused to D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at a news conference on Thursday that city workers and community-based organizations joining the city in carrying out a stepped-up effort to assist thousands of migrants being bused into the District from Texas and Arizona will “absolutely” take steps to ensure that LGBTQ migrants are treated without bias or harassment.
The mayor commented on potential issues impacting LGBTQ migrants in response to a question from the Washington Blade at a news conference in which she announced she has declared a public emergency that will allow her to release $10 million in city funds to support a newly created Office of Migrant Services.
She said the new office, created within the D.C. Department of Human Services, will work with at least three local community-based groups in providing emergency housing and other services for migrants that have been arriving in a dozen or more buses every week since this spring.
“We know this from media reports, and I stress this — these are numbers we can’t exactly verify — but the governors of Texas and Arizona report that they have sent upwards of 9,400 people on buses destined for the District of Columbia,” Bowser said at the news conference. “And we know that they are targeting Washington, D.C. not because of any particular tie to the people boarding the buses have to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “But they want to make a point to the federal government.”
Bowser was referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Duce (R), who have announced their intention to bus migrants crossing the Mexican border into Texas and Arizona to the nation’s capital, in part, to highlight what they claim is the Biden administration’s failure to curtail the unprecedented number of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.
In its question to the mayor about LGBTQ migrants, the Blade pointed out that reports have surfaced that LGBTQ migrants, in particular transgender migrants, have encountered harassment and in some instances acts of violence at locations along the southern boarder where migrants were being housed and processed to be sent to other states.
“Thank you for raising that,” the mayor said. “And anybody that we work with we expect to uphold our D.C. values, and that includes in this space,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” would ensure that the city’s programs providing assistance to the hundreds of migrants arriving in D.C. in buses each week will be sensitive to the needs of LGBTQ migrants.
“With this plan, we are staying true to our D.C. values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response,” the mayor said in describing the aim of the newly created city office.
“This is a new challenge for D.C., but I feel confident that if we lead with our values, and if we put the right systems in place, which we are doing with the Office of Migrant Services, then we will lead a response that makes our community proud.”
The mayor noted that most migrants that have arrived in D.C. in the buses from Texas and Arizona have moved on to other destinations outside of D.C.
She said the city is appealing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement of some or all of the $10 million the city is allocating for its stepped-up plan to assist the arriving migrants.
Bowser said at least three community-based organizations – the Montgomery County-based SAMU First Response Foundation, and the D.C.-based Catholic Charities and United Way would work with the city to provide services, including temporary housing, for the migrants.
“The Office of Migrant Services will provide support with reception, respite, meals, temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation to final destinations, connection to resettlement services, translation services, and other needs as they are determined,” a statement released by the mayor’s office says.
Bowser also said she will send legislation to the D.C. Council to extend the emergency declaration beyond the 15-day period she has authority to put in place.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Kevin Valentine told the Blade that DHS has been arranging for migrants who arrive as families to be temporarily housed in hotels in D.C. He said migrants who arrive as single individuals are being placed in temporary housing by one or each of the three community-based groups working with the city on the migrant situation.
Unlike reports of harassment faced by LGBTQ migrants in other states, Valentine said that was not likely to occur under the city’s newly announced migrant program, “given the District’s very strong stance on protecting rights and dignity and all of that good stuff.”
CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’
‘Packed’ dance floor for SunDance
LGBTQ organizations in Rehoboth Beach, Del. celebrated the end of the season with an array of events and fundraisers. Notably, CAMP Rehoboth welcomed the long-awaited return of its annual SunDance as part of SunFestival on Sunday evening.
This year’s SunFestival was “a huge success,” said Wesley Combs, CAMP Rehoboth board president. “It was a true community effort, which was so heartwarming to see as the new board president.”
While official numbers from the weekend’s fundraising have yet to be determined, Combs noted that both of the weekend’s flagship events — SunDance, as well as a Saturday night performance by Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold — were sold out, as were the sponsorships available for the event. The dance floor for SunDance, which had not been held since 2019 due to public health restrictions, “was packed from the minute the doors opened,” he added.
“Everyone was coming back together and doing something that they love to do, which is dancing under the mirror ball, being together and celebrating a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t see each other.”
CAMP Rehoboth is looking to kick off its search for a new executive director and will soon begin to implement its strategic planning process. The funds raised during SunFestival will help support the organization during this period of transition, Combs noted.
In the meantime, “this is going to be a time where we’re going to reflect,” he added. “We’re going to really assess, ‘What are the needs of our community?’ … and then understand what’s the most important thing for CAMP Rehoboth to be doing in the next five years.”
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
