District of Columbia
Youth activists hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights
Students call on U.S. Senate to pass Equality Act
About 100 youth activists and their supporters from throughout the country turned out for a rally on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C. ‘s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to call on Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
At least a dozen participants who identified as LGBTQ college or high school students spoke at the rally, with several expressing concern that the Equality Act was stalled in the U.S. Senate by a Republican-led filibuster after being approved two times by the U.S. House during the past two years.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, a D.C. group that organized the rally, said the youth activists participating in the rally had mounted a letter writing campaign ahead of the event in which more than 200 letters were to be sent to U.S. senators urging them to support the Equality Act.
Among the speakers at the rally was Ranen Miao, a senior at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., who identified himself as a gay man.
“Today, if I go back to my campus, I can be denied housing, lose my insurance, or be taken off jury duty because of my sexual orientation,” he told the gathering. “And it’s because Missouri is one of the dozens of American states that refuses to protect LGBTQIA youth, that refuses to institute nondiscrimination protections.”
Miao was referring to the 28 states, including Missouri, that have not adopted LGBTQ rights legislation and which LGBTQ rights advocates say highlights the need for a federal law like the Equality Act, which would ban LGBTQ-related discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, insurance, and other areas.
Another speaker at the rally, Alex Lewis, an 18-year-old sophomore at Emerson College in Boston, who uses the pronouns they/them, self-identified as “pansexual, transgender, genderfluid, and queer.” Lewis said they grew up in Houston.
“I am here speaking about the Equality Act because it affects me and all my friends,” Lewis said. “As queer people, we’re being refused our rights because of who we are and who we love. Our rights are being undermined, and we are being forced to live in fear because our representatives do not have the decency to uphold the Declaration of Independence,” which they pointed out, says everyone has “unalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Aimaloghi Eromosele, who identified herself as a “24-year-old queer Black woman born and raised in Texas,” stated in her remarks at the rally that she is currently living in New York City “getting my Ph.D. in clinical psychology, with a special interest in the impact of societal trauma on communities of color.”
She said discrimination and harassment of LGBTQ people made possible by the lack of a federal nondiscrimination law has resulted in a higher percentage of LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ people of color, experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health problems.
“LGBTQ+ folks need and deserve a full federally recognized blanket of protection that will explicitly protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” Eromosele said. “We deserve the Equality Act.”
Maxx Fenning, a resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., and the founder and president of PRISM, an LGBTQ nonprofit organization that supports LGBTQ youth in South Florida, told the rally the so-called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law passed by the Florida Legislature has had a negative impact LGBTQ youth in his state.
“I am tired of living in a world where in 55 out of 67 counties, I can be fired, evicted, or denied service at a restaurant just for who I love, along with so many other Americans,” he said. “It has been almost two years since the House passed the Equality Act. It’s time for the Senate to grow a goddamn backbone and do the same.”
The statement released by Advocates for Youth says Monday’s rally was the culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute in D.C. that enabled the youth participants to “hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers.” The statement says the youth will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around the important issue of LGBTQ rights other issues such as sex education and abortion access.
Deb Howser, president of Advocates for Youth, told the Washington Blade at the rally she believes a little over half of the youth activists attending the event self-identify as LGBTQ, with the remaining participants being “absolute allies.” She said about a third of the participants were high school students, with about two-thirds being college students.
“This is an amazing group of very compassionate and passionate young people,” Howser said. “And they have the right to live free from discrimination.”
District of Columbia
Youth activists to hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights on Sept. 12
Students will urge Congress to pass Equality Act at John Marshall Park event
More than 100 youth activists and their supporters were expected to turn out for a rally from 9:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C.’s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, which is organizing the rally, says the event will include “youth perspectives on the need for federal action to protect LGBTQ+ equality in the face of increasing anti-trans bills targeting trans youth, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ curriculum bans, and widespread attacks on bodily autonomy and sex education.”
The statement says youth activists participating in the rally were mounting a letter writing campaign ahead of the rally in which more than 200 letters would be sent to U.S. senators asking them to support the Equality Act.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act last year, but the legislation has been stalled in the Senate, with supporters so far being unable to overcome a Republican-led Senate filibuster blocking a vote on the bill.
The Sept. 12 youth event will consist of storytelling and a “SpeakOut” that will include “a digital action in which young people will flood social media channels with shareable content and hashtags,” the statement says.
“The Youth SpeakOut is a culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute allowing youth organizers from across the country to hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers,” according to the statement.
“Activists will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around issues including abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, comprehensive sex education, access to over-the-counter birth control, Title IX protections for survivors, and more,” it says.
John Marshall Park is located between the 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. and C Street, N.W., next to the U.S. District Court building.
District of Columbia
Bowser says new city office to be sensitive to LGBTQ migrants
Mayor declares public emergency over influx of those bused to D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at a news conference on Thursday that city workers and community-based organizations joining the city in carrying out a stepped-up effort to assist thousands of migrants being bused into the District from Texas and Arizona will “absolutely” take steps to ensure that LGBTQ migrants are treated without bias or harassment.
The mayor commented on potential issues impacting LGBTQ migrants in response to a question from the Washington Blade at a news conference in which she announced she has declared a public emergency that will allow her to release $10 million in city funds to support a newly created Office of Migrant Services.
She said the new office, created within the D.C. Department of Human Services, will work with at least three local community-based groups in providing emergency housing and other services for migrants that have been arriving in a dozen or more buses every week since this spring.
“We know this from media reports, and I stress this — these are numbers we can’t exactly verify — but the governors of Texas and Arizona report that they have sent upwards of 9,400 people on buses destined for the District of Columbia,” Bowser said at the news conference. “And we know that they are targeting Washington, D.C. not because of any particular tie to the people boarding the buses have to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “But they want to make a point to the federal government.”
Bowser was referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Duce (R), who have announced their intention to bus migrants crossing the Mexican border into Texas and Arizona to the nation’s capital, in part, to highlight what they claim is the Biden administration’s failure to curtail the unprecedented number of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border.
In its question to the mayor about LGBTQ migrants, the Blade pointed out that reports have surfaced that LGBTQ migrants, in particular transgender migrants, have encountered harassment and in some instances acts of violence at locations along the southern boarder where migrants were being housed and processed to be sent to other states.
“Thank you for raising that,” the mayor said. “And anybody that we work with we expect to uphold our D.C. values, and that includes in this space,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” would ensure that the city’s programs providing assistance to the hundreds of migrants arriving in D.C. in buses each week will be sensitive to the needs of LGBTQ migrants.
“With this plan, we are staying true to our D.C. values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response,” the mayor said in describing the aim of the newly created city office.
“This is a new challenge for D.C., but I feel confident that if we lead with our values, and if we put the right systems in place, which we are doing with the Office of Migrant Services, then we will lead a response that makes our community proud.”
The mayor noted that most migrants that have arrived in D.C. in the buses from Texas and Arizona have moved on to other destinations outside of D.C.
She said the city is appealing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for reimbursement of some or all of the $10 million the city is allocating for its stepped-up plan to assist the arriving migrants.
Bowser said at least three community-based organizations – the Montgomery County-based SAMU First Response Foundation, and the D.C.-based Catholic Charities and United Way would work with the city to provide services, including temporary housing, for the migrants.
“The Office of Migrant Services will provide support with reception, respite, meals, temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation to final destinations, connection to resettlement services, translation services, and other needs as they are determined,” a statement released by the mayor’s office says.
Bowser also said she will send legislation to the D.C. Council to extend the emergency declaration beyond the 15-day period she has authority to put in place.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Kevin Valentine told the Blade that DHS has been arranging for migrants who arrive as families to be temporarily housed in hotels in D.C. He said migrants who arrive as single individuals are being placed in temporary housing by one or each of the three community-based groups working with the city on the migrant situation.
Unlike reports of harassment faced by LGBTQ migrants in other states, Valentine said that was not likely to occur under the city’s newly announced migrant program, “given the District’s very strong stance on protecting rights and dignity and all of that good stuff.”
District of Columbia
Campaign launched to support former Casa Ruby employees
Group placed under court receivership after shutdown
The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance announced on Friday that they have launched a campaign to raise funds to assist former employees of Casa Ruby, the local LGBTQ community services center that closed its operations last month following the loss of most of its D.C. government funding.
“The recent shuttering of Casa Ruby has traumatized its employees and clients,” a joint statement released by the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride events, says. “Before the shutdown, employees went unpaid for six to eight weeks, with some continuing to work without pay to help transition and support the youth and clients,” the statement says.
The statement was referring to one of Casa Ruby’s main programs that provided housing and other assistance to homeless LGBTQ youth, with a special outreach to the transgender community.
“It is imperative that the integral and glorious humans of Casa Ruby feel a sense of reciprocity from our community, meaning the immense care and support that they have provided to our community members in need — selflessly and without compensation — should be reciprocated ten-fold during this extremely dire chapter of their lives,” Kimberly Bush, the D.C. Center’s executive director, said in the statement.
“The funds will provide immediate support to help them pay for rent, groceries, and transportation,” the statement continues. “They will also be connected to resources such as case management, counseling, and workforce development programs,” it says. “Most importantly, the former Casa Ruby employees need new jobs, and quite critically, jobs that break down barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ youth, especially trans women of color, from becoming employed,” the statement says.
The statement says the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance are working with the Wanda Alston Foundation, which a D.C. Superior Court judge selected as the Casa Ruby receiver, to disseminate the funds to the former employees “fairly and equitably through a transparent process.”
The judge that named the Alston Foundation as the Casa Ruby receiver on Aug. 12 directed the foundation to submit to the court by Sept. 13 a written report on the status of Casa Ruby’s assets and liabilities and a recommendation on whether it could resume its services and operations or be shut down permanently.
The decision by the court to place Casa Ruby in receivership came after the Office of the D.C. Attorney General determined following an investigation that Casa Ruby and its founder and former executive director, Ruby Corado, had violated the D.C. Nonprofit Corporations Act.
Judge Danya Dayson stated in her decision to approve the receivership that the Attorney General’s office established in its findings that Casa Ruby under Corado’s leadership violated the Act by failing to maintain a lawfully constituted board of directors and failing to maintain control and oversight of the organization.
Dayson said Casa Ruby also violated the statute by permitting Corado “to have exclusive access to bank and PayPal accounts held in the name of, or created to benefit, Casa Ruby, and permitted Corado to expend hundreds of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds without board oversight for unknown reason.”
Some of the former employees have said Corado has been spending most of her time in El Salvador over the past year and could not be reached in recent months. Corado spoke at an Aug. 11 virtual court hearing through a phone hookup when the receivership issue was discussed, but she did not say where she was calling from.
June Crenshaw, the Alston Foundation’s executive director, couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether she and others working on the receivership have determined whether Casa Ruby’s operations can be resumed and if some of the former employees can be rehired.
“I am thrilled that Capital Pride Alliance and the D.C. Center are using their platforms and resources to help the incredible former staff of Casa Ruby,” Crenshaw said in the statement released by the two groups. “We are all in this together and helping our vulnerable community members is a cause worth supporting,” she said.
The statement released by the groups says the fundraising campaign for the former Casa Ruby employees is being supported by Wegmans, Impulse Group DC, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and the Different Drummers’ Marching Band.
The statement says donations can be made through this site: www.CapitalPride.org/casa-ruby-employee-support.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
10 LGBTQ events this week
Youth activists hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights
Pride in the fall
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
Kenya president-elect says LGBTQ, intersex rights ‘not a big issue’
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
Popular
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
-
Opinions4 days ago
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
-
Opinions4 days ago
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
-
Politics5 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
-
Asia22 hours ago
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
-
Movies4 days ago
Director sheds light on George Michael’s struggle with the closet
-
Opinions2 days ago
Monkeypox reckoning
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings