Thinking back to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

One of the first things I remember watching on television other than the “Howdy Doody Show,” was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. I remember the “Howdy Doody Show” because my mom once took me to be in the peanut gallery. The coronation was a spectacle hard to forget even for a six-year-old.

Contrary to some others I am not waiting for the monarchy to end. I still enjoy all the pomp and spectacle that goes with it and figure it is up to the British people, and those in the commonwealth, to call for it to end if that is what they want. As Americans we have more than enough problems of our own to deal with.

Watching Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan participate in what the royals call a walk-about, in front of Windsor Castle, and chatting comfortably with all the people there makes me think the monarchy could actually exist for a long time to come. Clearly it may be different but all the children meeting these Royals and taking selfies with them will most likely be supporters all their lives. A statistic I recently heard was 80 percent of the world’s population were born during the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. We will now start to get used to a new generation. King Charles III is in his 70s and will not have the time on the throne his mother did, so William will not be waiting until his 70s to become King.

I have always enjoyed traveling to the United Kingdom and touring many of the palaces including Buckingham and Windsor among others. There is something exciting about seeing history live.

Now some would like to blame the queen for some of the things the government of Britain did wrong during her 70 years on the throne, and there were many, but they must remember Britain is a Constitutional Monarchy or Parliamentary Monarchy considered “a form of monarchy in which the monarch exercises their authority in accordance with a constitution and is not alone in decision making. Constitutional monarchies differ from absolute monarchies (in which a monarch whether limited by a constitution or not is the only one to decide) in that they are bound to exercise powers and authorities within limits prescribed by an established legal framework, which functions within the framework of a parliamentary democracy with the Queen or now the King having very limited powers.”

Back in 1215 the monarchy became a more limited one with the signing of the Magna Carta, which contained the ideas of limited government and common law. The Magna Carta has had a great influence on constitutional ideas about limited government, habeas corpus, and the Supremacy Clause. In 1689, the British adopted the English Bill of Rights. That document contained ideas of consent of the governed and individual rights. Queen Elizabeth II was, and now King Charles III is, the head of state while the prime minister of the United Kingdom, currently Liz Truss, is the head of government.

Again, I make these points to show blaming Queen Elizabeth II for all the things the British government has done wrong over the past 70 years is wrong. When the queen gave her annual speech to parliament, and now when the King will give it, they are talking about the policy of the government and that speech is either written or approved by the government.

I remember seeing the play “King Charles III” by Mike Bartlett, when it was at the Shakespeare Theater in D.C. “It begins as Charles and his family gather following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles, as the new king, then holds his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister. They discuss a new Bill for statutory regulation of the press, which has passed the House of Commons and the House of Lords and awaits only Charles’s royal assent to become law. Charles is concerned that the law restricts freedom of the press too much, and would allow governments to censor the news and prevent legitimate uncovering of abuse of power by the government. He asks the Prime Minister for alterations to the bill, but the Prime Minister refuses. The two men spar, as the Leader of the Opposition arrives for a weekly meeting with Charles, an innovation the new king has introduced. The Leader of the Opposition expresses his own doubts on the bill, but he sees little alternative but for Charles to sign.” In the play Charles is forced to abdicate and Prince William becomes king. I don’t think we will be seeing any of that play out in real life.

