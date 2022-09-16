Eastern Europe
Activists in Ukraine city to hold Pride events
March scheduled to take place in Kharkiv on Sept. 25
Activists in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv will hold a series of Pride events in the coming days.
A press release that Kharkiv Pride released notes events that will take place from Saturday through Sept. 25 include a march, a performance that highlights efforts to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in Ukraine and a “Memorial Day” for “LGBTQI+ people killed by the Russian Federation.”
Kharkiv Pride and Kharkiv with You Charitable Foundation, a local NGO, will also hold “a crowdfunding campaign to collect money for the needs of women serving near Kharkiv.”
“Just as Kharkiv stands at the forefront of Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and democracy, Kharkiv Pride actively resists at the forefront of the battle for human rights,” said Kharkiv Pride. ” Because this is our principal position, and this is the difference between Ukraine and the totalitarian regime of the Russian Federation.”
We announce the events of Pride Week in Kharkiv📣
⠀
KharkivPride is not only a march, it is a whole week of pride events dedicated to the current topic of the LGBTGI+ community in the Kharkiv region and throughout Ukraine.https://t.co/mDQPlBTf7u pic.twitter.com/7nophxQobD
— KharkivPride / Sphere NGO (@KharkivPride) September 14, 2022
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country.
A Russian airstrike on March 1 killed Elvira Schemur, an LGBTQ and intersex activist who was a volunteer for Kharkiv Pride and Kyiv Pride.
Ukrainian forces in recent weeks have recaptured large swaths of territory east of Kharkiv that had been under Russian control. Kharkiv Pride will also take place less than two months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky announced his support for a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.
Eastern Europe
Ukraine president backs civil partnerships for same-sex couples
Volodymyr Zelenskky responded to Kyiv Pride petition
The president of Ukraine on Tuesday said he supports a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.
Kyiv Pride backed a marriage equality petition that was submitted to Volodymyr Zelenskky on July 12 with more than 28,000 signatures, which is higher than the legal threshold that requires him to consider it.
Zelenskky in his response to the petition notes his support for marriage equality, but acknowledges the Ukrainian constitution defines marriage as between a man and a woman and it cannot be amended while the country is under martial law. Zelenskky on Tuesday nevertheless directed his government to submit a report on whether same-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships through the country’s existing legal framework or a bill that would go through Parliament.
“I appealed to the prime minister of Ukraine with a request to consider the issue raised in the electronic petition and report about the relevant results,” said Zelenskky.
Zelenskyy last year pledged his country would continue to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity after he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Anastasiia Baraniuk and Yulia Mulyukina, a lesbian couple who once lived in the Ukrainian city of Dniper, are among the millions of people who have fled the country since Russia began its war on Feb. 24. Baraniuk and Mulyukina last month told the Washington Blade in Berlin the fact that they are unable to legally prove they are in a relationship has prevented them from asking for asylum in the U.S. and Canada because the countries’ immigration systems are based on whether they are married or “common-law partners” respectively.
“Right now we are looking for a way to get the proof that we are a couple,” said Baraniuk. “We don’t want to stay in Berlin.”
Kyiv Pride on Tuesday welcomed Zelenskyy’s announcement.
“Congratulations to the community, the Pride movement,” tweeted Kyiv Pride. “Thank you to the authorities.”
ОДНОСТАТЕВИМ ПАРТНЕРСТВАМ В УКРАЇНІ – ТАК! Zelenskyy said yes to same-sex partnerships!
Офіс Президента відповів на петицію: планується розробити законопроєкт щодо реєстрових партнерств для ЛГБТ+ пар в Україні!
Вітаємо спільноту, прайд-рух та дякуємо владі! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/cZEmmSsIUU
— KyivPride (@KyivPride) August 2, 2022
Maksym Eristavi, who chairs Kyiv Pride’s board of directors, desribed Zelenskyy’s announcement as “historic.”
in a historic move president zelenskyy has just promised queer ukrainians to put forward a civil partnerships law with an open road to marriage equality after the martial law ends
— maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@maksymeristavi) August 2, 2022
Eastern Europe
Gay Lithuania MP sharply criticizes Russia
Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius elected to Seimas in 2020
A gay man who is a member of Lithuania’s Parliament last week said his country could be Russia’s next target.
“Historically after independence in the early 90s, Lithuania was very critical and fearful of its attitudes towards its neighbors,” MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius told the Washington Blade on April 28 during a telephone interview from Vilnius, the country’s capital, in reference to Russia. “The current events in Ukraine simply prove that we were right.”
“We have to understand very clearly that Russia is using not only military force, not only its gas and oil, but it is also using its soft powers,” added Raskevičius. “These soft powers are certain, specific world views which Russia tries to impose to its neighboring countries and those ideas are usually anti-human rights and anti-liberal democracy, so they are portraying human rights and liberal democracy as a threat, rather as a benefit to the society.”
Raskevičius further stressed that LGBTQ rights are “part of this Russia propaganda campaign.”
“They’re portraying the West as being rotten, plagued with abominations,” he said.
Lithuania borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, Latvia, Belarus, Poland and the Baltic Sea. The country declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1990, a year before it dissolved.
Raskevičius, 33, is a member of the liberal Freedom Party.
He worked for what is now called the Brooklyn Community Pride Center in New York and the Lithuanian Gay League, among other NGOs, before his election to the Vilnius City Council in 2019. Raskevičius in 2020 won a seat in the Lithuanian Parliament, which is known as the Seimas.
Raskevičius noted he is the second openly gay person elected to the Seimas, but the “first one” with a “pro-LGBT human rights agenda.” Raskevičius currently chairs the Seimas’ Human Rights Committee.
Russian, Belarusian LGBTQ groups relocate to Lithuania
Raskevičius said more than 50,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Lithuania since Russia invaded their country in February.
He told the Blade he knows of “isolated incidents” of LGBTQ Ukrainians in the country, noting that “LGBT people went to more open or progressive places than Lithuania.” Raskevičius said LGBTQ organizations are among the NGOs from Russia and Belarus that have relocated to Lithuania after their governments cracked down on them.
“Our local community demonstrates quite a high level of solidarity,” he said. “This is what the struggle for freedom is all about. It’s not only about physical security, but also security from Russian propaganda or soft power.”
Raskevičius also called for continued military cooperation and more economic sanctions against Russia.
“What is really important is not to get used to the war,” he said. “It has already been more than 60 days and you know people are getting used to seeing the terrible things on their TV and it becomes routine … we should be very mindful that we push harder because if Ukraine doesn’t win, we become the next one in the line.”
Raskevičius added Lithuania places “a lot of trust in our security partners, including the United States and NATO.”
“I wouldn’t say there is panic or any kind of that stuff, but it’s very close,” he said. “(Ukraine is) less than 1,000 km (621 miles) away and we have quite a nasty history with the Soviet Union and Russia, so we know what it’s all about it.”
Raskevičius sponsor of civil partnerships bill
Lithuania bans discrimination based on sexual orientation
The country on Sunday officially lifted restrictions for male blood donors who have sex with men, but opposition to LGBTQ rights remains strong. Raskevičius noted Lithuania is one of only six European Union member states that do not legally recognize same-sex couples.
He has introduced a bill that would allow same-sex couples to enter into civil partnerships.
LGBTQ rights opponents who Raskevičius said have “documented ties” to Russia in 2021 launched a petition to remove him as chair of the Seimas’ Human Rights Committee “because apparently a person who is gay cannot chair the committee who is in charge of all human rights.” Recall supporters claimed more than 300,000 people signed the petition, but Raskevičius noted journalists discovered the vast majority of them were fake.
Raskevičius told the Blade that opposition to the civil partnership bill was the “pretext” behind the petition. He acknowledged the ongoing debate over whether lawmakers should consider the measure “with war in our neighborhood,” but he stressed “it’s the best time to do so.”
“We have to choose whether we want to belong to the sphere of influence coming from the East, or we want to move into the West,” said Raskevičius.
Raskevičius’ son is 2 1/2. He told the Blade that fatherhood has shaped his work in support of LGBTQ rights and human rights.
“For a very long time LGBT people were not visible in Lithuania,” said Raskevičius. “LGBT parents was another level of invisibility. These people exist, but they don’t publicly share their experiences because they are concerned about the well-being of their kids.”
“Me and other parents involved in my child’s upbringing made the conscious decision to talk about our experiences publicly,” he added. “We want to encourage people they are not alone.”
The European Court of Human Rights last month heard a challenge to Lithuania’s so-called “gay propaganda law” that specifically bans the distribution of information to minors that “expresses contempt for family values, encourages the concept of entry into a marriage and creation of a family other than stipulated in the Constitution of the republic of Lithuania and the Civil Code of the republic of Lithuania.”
Author Neringa Dangvydė Macatė in 2019 filed a lawsuit against the law after Lithuanian authorities censured her children’s book that featured two same-sex couples. Bob Gilchrist, the openly gay U.S. ambassador to Lithuania, is among those who have publicly criticized the statute.
“Our law is also framed in terms of protecting minors from the detrimental kinds of public information and defines information about LGBT relationships as potentially detrimental,” noted Raskevičius. “Based on that legislation, public authorities could censor public information.”
Raskevičius during the interview also praised the U.S. Embassy and Gilchrist himself for their support of LGBTQ rights in Lithuania.
“The current ambassador demonstrates not only the embassy’s leadership, but he’s demonstrating personal leadership,” said Raskevičius. “He’s very open about who he is and he’s not afraid to speak his mind.”
Raskevičius noted Gilchrist attends public events and speaks about LGBTQ rights on Lithuanian television.
“It’s a very powerful message because we see the United States as a strategic ally,” said Raskevičius. “They would not only defend our territory, but also defend the same values and regarding that, anti homophobic sentiments should have no place.”
Amb. Gilchrist: Proud to speak at today’s conference at Lithuania’s Ministry of Justice with @LGLLithuania and stand up for LGBTQI+ rights. Equal treatment and dignity are American values. pic.twitter.com/SggA2leSOb
— U.S. Embassy Vilnius (@USEmbVilnius) September 29, 2021
🏳️🌈Happy Kaunas Pride!🏳️🌈 We stand w/ 🇱🇹 LGBTQI+ community. All people, no matter who they are/whom they love, deserve = treatment, a life free of fear + recognition of their inherent dignity. Thx to organizers + police for today!#KaunasPride #KaunasPride2021 #USinLT #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/RI0uhfg1Ls
— U.S. Embassy Vilnius (@USEmbVilnius) September 4, 2021
Amb. Gilchrist was happy to meet the representatives of Lithuania’s Diversity Charter for a lunch discussion on how to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the public and private sector in Lithuania and how the Embassy could help support such initiatives. pic.twitter.com/4RxpkoeDIG
— U.S. Embassy Vilnius (@USEmbVilnius) June 23, 2021
Eastern Europe
Ukraine LGBTQ group chair attacked
Man approached Olena Shevchenko in Lviv on Thursday
A man on Thursday attacked the chair of an LGBTQ rights group in Ukraine with pepper spray.
Insight Chair Olena Shevchenko in a Facebook post said the man attacked her in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that is close to the country’s border with Poland, after she and her colleagues had loaded “humanitarian aid for women and children” onto a bus.
Shevchenko said “a guy in dark clothes” approached her on the street while she was talking on her cell phone and asked her a question. Shevchenko wrote the man attacked her with a balloon full of tear gas when she turned around to speak with him.
“I called (the) police and emergency (services),” wrote Shevchenko. “I have chemical injuries to my face and eyes, hands.”
Shevchenko posted pictures to her Facebook page that show her washing the tear gas out of her eyes. Shevchenko also wrote hospital personnel “gave me all the assistance I needed in this case.”
Shevchenko told the Washington Blade the man who attacked her “recognized me.” Shevchenko also said he was Ukrainian.
“I think it was planned,” said Shevchenko.
Shevchenko in her Facebook page wrote she hopes “the police identify him.”
“I am angry and very disappointed,” Shevchenko told the Blade.
Shevchenko on March 10 left her home in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and evacuated to Lviv where she and her colleagues continue to support LGBTQ Ukrainians and others whose Russia’s invasion of the country has displaced.
A Russian airstrike on March 1 killed Elvira Schemur, an activist who volunteered with Kharkiv Pride and Kyiv Pride, in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city that is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country. A group of “bandits” on the same day broke into the Kyiv offices of Nash Mir, an LGBTQ rights group, and attacked four activists who were inside.
Helen Globa, co-founder of Tergo, a support group for parents and friends of LGBTQ Ukrainians, on March 2 used her bicycle to flee the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Her son, Bogdan Globa, and his husband, Harmilee Cousin, brought her to New York a few days later.
The U.S. is among the countries that have condemned Russia over the atrocities its soldiers committed in Bucha while they occupied it. President Biden this week described the war as genocide.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Activists in Ukraine city to hold Pride events
Equality Virginia to track implementation of trans, nonbinary student protections
Fall TV offers vampires, royals, and return to Gilead
Senate to hold off on marriage vote until after mid-term election
Biden to meet with family of Brittney Griner
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
Beloved 17th Street bartender Joey Phalin dies at 43
Kenya president-elect says LGBTQ, intersex rights ‘not a big issue’
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
Drag brunch cancelled after violent threats in Texas
Popular
-
Asia4 days ago
Sri Lanka president says government will not oppose decriminalization bill
-
Obituary2 days ago
Beloved 17th Street bartender Joey Phalin dies at 43
-
Africa4 days ago
Kenya president-elect says LGBTQ, intersex rights ‘not a big issue’
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
-
National3 days ago
Drag brunch cancelled after violent threats in Texas
-
Monkeypox4 days ago
Monkeypox vaccination effort shifts towards maintaining demand
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
‘Casa Ruby should be dissolved’: report
-
Politics3 days ago
Pete Buttigieg targeted with homophobic tweets