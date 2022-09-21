District of Columbia
Gay man gets 6.5 years in prison for stealing $2.1 million in pandemic funds
Former D.C. Catholic official pleaded guilty
In a little-noticed development, a federal judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Kenneth P. Gaughan, a gay former assistant superintendent and contracting liaison for the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, to six years and six months in prison on charges that he fraudulently obtained more than $2.1 million in funds for personal use from two federal COVID relief programs.
Records from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia show that Gaughan pleaded guilty on March 2, 2022, as part of a plea bargain offer by prosecutors to partially reduced charges related to the COVID relief program case as well as to a charge that he embezzled more than $438,000 from the Archdiocese of Washington, where he was employed from 2008 to 2018.
A statement released by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. says Gaughan pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in the federal relief fund case and one count of wire fraud in the case involving the Archdiocese of Washington.
Gaughan was released while awaiting trial after his arrest on Aug. 11, 2020, on a criminal complaint that combined the charges from the federal relief fund case and the Archdiocese of Washington case.
In addition to the six years and six months prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan sentenced Gaughan to three years of supervised probation upon his release. She also ordered that he pay restitution for the money he is charged with stealing through fraud and embezzlement at an amount to be determined at a Nov. 15 restitution hearing, according to court records.
“For a decade, Kenneth Gaughan stole money meant to help needy people, businesses, and organizations, starting with a scheme defrauding his own employer and later looting government COVID-relief efforts,” said U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew M. Graves in a statement released at the time of the sentencing.
“He went to great lengths to conceive, carry out, and conceal his crimes,” Graves said. “Now, he will be facing the consequences of his greed with confinement in a federal prison.”
The statement released by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office says Gaughan’s work at the Archdiocese of Washington, which oversees churches and Catholic schools in D.C. and Maryland, included overseeing services such as anti-bullying programs, crisis intervention, and professional development efforts at approximately 95 Catholic schools.
“Beginning in at least June 2010 and continuing through April 2018, Gaughan caused the Archdiocese to pay invoices manufactured by Gaughan purportedly for anti-bullying and crisis intervention programs, as well as for software used to send mass messages to Archdiocese students and families,” the statement says. It says he concealed his ownership and control of three companies that billed the Archdiocese for services the fake companies never performed.
The statement says Gaughan targeted the COVID-related Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program for his fraud scheme in which he allegedly stole more than $2.1 million. It points to evidence gathered by the FBI and the IRS showing that Gaughan created at least nine fake companies to apply for COVID relief loans that, under the relief programs, do not have to be repaid.
Charges filed in court show that most of the fake companies Gaughan created purported to provide support for animals, using such names as Service Dog of America, Inc. and Therapy Dog Incorporated.
“Gaughan made false representations to receive the loan funds, including forged paperwork and bank records,” the U.S. Attorney’s statement says. “Gaughan then used a portion of the loan proceeds to purchase a 2020 Cruisers Yachts 338 CX 33-foot watercraft, a 2020 Kia Stinger, and a rowhouse in Northeast Washington,” according to the statement.
A sentencing memorandum filed in court by prosecutors in August called on the judge to hand down a sentence of 78 months in prison, which is what the judge handed down at the Sept. 2 sentencing. The sentencing memo also notes that Gaughan agreed in his plea deal to pay restitution in the amount of $2,620,665.99, a higher amount than the amount prosecutors initially said he stole through the government relief programs and from the Archdiocese of Washington.
“The higher amount includes additional victim requests made after the entry of the plea that should be awarded as mandatory restitution,” the sentencing memo says.
The memo makes no mention of whether Gaughan has the financial ability to pay that amount.
Property records from the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue show that the townhouse that Gaughan allegedly bought with stolen and embezzled funds at 112 V St., N.E. in June 2020 for $1,089,000 was sold by the city in a tax sale in August of this year. The city property records show the owner, which was identified as 112 V St., NE Trust, was $24,596 in arrears in property taxes. The Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether Gaughan or someone else owned the 112 V St., NE Trust company.
Court records also show that Gaughan’s attorney, Jonathan N. Rosen, filed a motion in court on Sept. 15 requesting that Gaughan be placed in the Federal Correctional Institution prison in Morgantown, W.Va. “and that the defendant be allowed to self-surrender after the restitution hearing in these matters,” which is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Although the public court records do not show whether Gaughan was ordered to begin his prison sentence at the time of the Sept. 2 sentencing, the motion by his attorney suggests he may not have been sent to jail at the time the motion was filed on Sept. 15.
Rosen couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
District of Columbia
‘Casa Ruby should be dissolved’: report
Court filing by Wanda Alston Foundation paints grim picture
The Wanda Alston Foundation, which a D.C. Superior Court judge named last month as the city’s receiver for the LGBTQ community services center Casa Ruby, issued a preliminary finding in an interim report filed in court on Tuesday, Sept. 13, declaring that “Casa Ruby should be dissolved in an orderly manner pursuant to D.C. Code.”
The seven-page Receiver’s First Interim Report says an ongoing examination of Casa Ruby’s financial records, which it says were in disarray, indicates outstanding liabilities exceeding $2 million.
“Other than an assortment of donated furnishings at the two leased properties, there are no other meaningful assets,” the report says.
It says the Alston Foundation took immediate steps to secure financial records and sensitive documents pertaining to Casa Ruby’s clients and employees that were abandoned in two leased offices in the Dupont Circle area.
“Casa Ruby’s landlords and employees had gone unpaid for some time and both sites were abandoned and appeared to have been ransacked,” the report says. “The documents which remained were in complete disarray and would require time to collect, organize, and analyze,” it says.
“Eighty percent of the critical records and files at 1635 Connecticut Avenue [N.W.] have been secured and removed,” the report says, enabling the receiver to vacate the property prior to an eviction underway by the landlord.
“However, additional time may be required to go through the records and files at 2033 Connecticut Avenue,” according to the report, which says may require the court to order a temporary stop on the pending eviction at that property.
Superior Court Judge Danya A. Dayson issued an order on Aug. 12 naming the Alston Foundation as the Casa Ruby receiver at the recommendation of the Office of the D.C. Attorney General. The AG’s office stated in court filings that Casa Ruby and its founder and longtime executive director, Ruby Corado, had violated the city’s Nonprofit Corporations Act by failing to account for the expenditure funds provided by D.C. government grants and private donors.
The judge’s order came one day after she approved the AG office’s request that Casa Ruby be placed under receivership and two weeks after the judge approved the AG’s request that all of Casa Ruby’s bank and credit card accounts be frozen.
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said his office’s action put forward in a civil lawsuit against Casa Ruby came after he opened an investigation that found the LGBTQ community services center had failed to pay landlords more than $1 million in back rent and could no longer pay the salaries of its employees, forcing the organization to cease most of its operations before a full shutdown in late July.
The receiver’s report filed in court on Monday says in its capacity as receiver, the Alston Foundation attempted to contact Ruby Corado for any additional documents or information related to Casa Ruby’s finances, but Corado did not respond to an email message requesting the information.
“The Receiver did reach out to the D.C. Attorney General’s Office to advise them of potential criminal misconduct that it had uncovered and to make arrangements for the transfer of items deemed to have a significant potential evidentiary value,” the report says. “The details of those discussions and arrangements are omitted from this report in the interest of protecting anticipated ongoing criminal investigations,” it says.
The Alston Foundation, a longstanding LGBTQ organization, has provided housing and support services for D.C. homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth since its founding in 2008.
In her Aug. 12 order naming the Alston Foundation as the Casa Ruby receiver, Judge Dayson directed the Alston Foundation to submit a preliminary status report by Sept. 13 on its findings on whether Casa Ruby had or could obtain the financial resources to resume operating as an organization supporting LGBTQ people in need, such as emergency housing and immigrant related services, or whether it should be dissolved in an orderly manner.
The judge also asked that the report assess whether the Casa Ruby board of directors “should be reconstituted” following allegations by the D.C. Attorney General’s office that the board for years failed to provide legally required oversight of Casa Ruby’s finances and actions by Ruby Corado.
“Casa Ruby’s Board of Directors failed to provide any meaningful oversight and Casa Ruby should be dissolved in an orderly manner pursuant to D.C. Code 29-412.23,” the Alston Foundation interim report states.
Alston Foundation Executive Director June Crenshaw and its Board of Directors chairperson, Darrin Glymph, couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether they might reconsider the recommendation of dissolving Casa Ruby as an organization if new members could be recruited to serve on the Casa Ruby board.
The judge, who is expected to make the final decision on the fate of Casa Ruby, called all parties in the case, including Ruby Corado, to appear in court or appear virtually through a phone or video hookup on Sept. 29 for a status hearing.
District of Columbia
Youth activists hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights
Students call on U.S. Senate to pass Equality Act
About 100 youth activists and their supporters from throughout the country turned out for a rally on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C. ‘s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to call on Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
At least a dozen participants who identified as LGBTQ college or high school students spoke at the rally, with several expressing concern that the Equality Act was stalled in the U.S. Senate by a Republican-led filibuster after being approved two times by the U.S. House during the past two years.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, a D.C. group that organized the rally, said the youth activists participating in the rally had mounted a letter writing campaign ahead of the event in which more than 200 letters were to be sent to U.S. senators urging them to support the Equality Act.
Among the speakers at the rally was Ranen Miao, a senior at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., who identified himself as a gay man.
“Today, if I go back to my campus, I can be denied housing, lose my insurance, or be taken off jury duty because of my sexual orientation,” he told the gathering. “And it’s because Missouri is one of the dozens of American states that refuses to protect LGBTQIA youth, that refuses to institute nondiscrimination protections.”
Miao was referring to the 28 states, including Missouri, that have not adopted LGBTQ rights legislation and which LGBTQ rights advocates say highlights the need for a federal law like the Equality Act, which would ban LGBTQ-related discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, insurance, and other areas.
Another speaker at the rally, Alex Lewis, an 18-year-old sophomore at Emerson College in Boston, who uses the pronouns they/them, self-identified as “pansexual, transgender, genderfluid, and queer.” Lewis said they grew up in Houston.
“I am here speaking about the Equality Act because it affects me and all my friends,” Lewis said. “As queer people, we’re being refused our rights because of who we are and who we love. Our rights are being undermined, and we are being forced to live in fear because our representatives do not have the decency to uphold the Declaration of Independence,” which they pointed out, says everyone has “unalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Aimaloghi Eromosele, who identified herself as a “24-year-old queer Black woman born and raised in Texas,” stated in her remarks at the rally that she is currently living in New York City “getting my Ph.D. in clinical psychology, with a special interest in the impact of societal trauma on communities of color.”
She said discrimination and harassment of LGBTQ people made possible by the lack of a federal nondiscrimination law has resulted in a higher percentage of LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ people of color, experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health problems.
“LGBTQ+ folks need and deserve a full federally recognized blanket of protection that will explicitly protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” Eromosele said. “We deserve the Equality Act.”
Maxx Fenning, a resident of Pompano Beach, Fla., and the founder and president of PRISM, an LGBTQ nonprofit organization that supports LGBTQ youth in South Florida, told the rally the so-called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law passed by the Florida Legislature has had a negative impact LGBTQ youth in his state.
“I am tired of living in a world where in 55 out of 67 counties, I can be fired, evicted, or denied service at a restaurant just for who I love, along with so many other Americans,” he said. “It has been almost two years since the House passed the Equality Act. It’s time for the Senate to grow a goddamn backbone and do the same.”
The statement released by Advocates for Youth says Monday’s rally was the culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute in D.C. that enabled the youth participants to “hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers.” The statement says the youth will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around the important issue of LGBTQ rights other issues such as sex education and abortion access.
Deb Hauser, president of Advocates for Youth, told the Washington Blade at the rally she believes a little over half of the youth activists attending the event self-identify as LGBTQ, with the remaining participants being “absolute allies.” She said about a third of the participants were high school students, with about two-thirds being college students.
“This is an amazing group of very compassionate and passionate young people,” Hauser said. “And they have the right to live free from discrimination.”
District of Columbia
Youth activists to hold D.C. rally for LGBTQ rights on Sept. 12
Students will urge Congress to pass Equality Act at John Marshall Park event
More than 100 youth activists and their supporters were expected to turn out for a rally from 9:10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at D.C.’s John Marshall Park near the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to pass the LGBTQ nondiscrimination legislation known as the Equality Act.
A statement released by Advocates for Youth, which is organizing the rally, says the event will include “youth perspectives on the need for federal action to protect LGBTQ+ equality in the face of increasing anti-trans bills targeting trans youth, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ curriculum bans, and widespread attacks on bodily autonomy and sex education.”
The statement says youth activists participating in the rally were mounting a letter writing campaign ahead of the rally in which more than 200 letters would be sent to U.S. senators asking them to support the Equality Act.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act last year, but the legislation has been stalled in the Senate, with supporters so far being unable to overcome a Republican-led Senate filibuster blocking a vote on the bill.
The Sept. 12 youth event will consist of storytelling and a “SpeakOut” that will include “a digital action in which young people will flood social media channels with shareable content and hashtags,” the statement says.
“The Youth SpeakOut is a culmination of a four-day Youth Activist Institute allowing youth organizers from across the country to hone their advocacy skills and share organizing tactics with peers,” according to the statement.
“Activists will return to their schools and communities with the tools to organize classmates and neighbors around issues including abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, comprehensive sex education, access to over-the-counter birth control, Title IX protections for survivors, and more,” it says.
John Marshall Park is located between the 400 block of Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. and C Street, N.W., next to the U.S. District Court building.
