Photos
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Harrisonburg, Va. LGBTQ celebration held at Court Square
The 2022 Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2022
Amethyst Diamond crowned pageant winner
The winners and alternates of Miss Glamour Girl, Miss Gay Freestate and Miss Gay Western Maryland competed for the title of Miss Gay Maryland America 2022 at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Special guest performers included Miss Gay Maryland 2021 Maranda Rights and Miss Gay America 2022 Dextaci.
Amethyst Diamond was crowned the winner with Dezi Minaj designated the first alternate. Both queens are eligible to compete in the Miss Gay America pageant in Little Rock, Ark. in January, 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Virginia Pridefest
Richmond LGBTQ celebration held on Brown’s Island
The 2022 Virginia Pridefest was held on Brown’s Island in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
25th annual event raises money for LGBTQ youth services
The 25th annual SMYAL Fall Brunch was held at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Sept. 24. SMYAL, Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, is a D.C.-area LGBTQ youth services organization.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Fallece la primera persona trans electa para un cargo público en América Latina
Transgender Brazil congresswoman-elect: Election is ‘important step for democracy’
Borradxs al nacer, la realidad de las personas intersex en Ecuador
New Supreme Court term includes critical LGBTQ case with ‘terrifying’ consequences
Putin slams LGBTQ people in Ukraine annexation speech
Slovenia legalizes marriage, adoption for same-sex couples
Poll indicates Moore well ahead of Cox in Md. gubernatorial race
Netflix resurrects Dahmer, triggering criticism
Popular
-
homepage news3 days ago
New Supreme Court term includes critical LGBTQ case with ‘terrifying’ consequences
-
Russia4 days ago
Putin slams LGBTQ people in Ukraine annexation speech
-
Eastern Europe3 days ago
Slovenia legalizes marriage, adoption for same-sex couples
-
Maryland5 days ago
Poll indicates Moore well ahead of Cox in Md. gubernatorial race
-
a&e features3 days ago
Netflix resurrects Dahmer, triggering criticism
-
Opinions2 days ago
Dupont Circle’s Fireplace, a beloved dive bar
-
Maryland3 days ago
Lesbian candidate trails by just 17 votes in Hyattsville Council race
-
Opinions2 days ago
Initiative 82 will hurt D.C.’s bartenders