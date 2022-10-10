Eastern Europe
Montenegro Pride held despite strong opposition and protests
More than 500 people attended the 10th march on Sunday
Despite strong opposition from the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro joined by pro-Serbian, self-styled traditional values and family officials, Montenegro Pride was held with more than 500 people in attendance marching Saturday.
Montenegro Prajd: ‘Nema više ali’— Radio Slobodna Evropa (@RSE_Balkan) October 8, 2022
U Podgorici je održan deseti Montenegro prajd pod sloganom “Nema više ali”. Više stotina pripadnika LGBTIQ populacije i građana prošetalo je centrom grada. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DkQJNY083m
Montenegro’s 10th annual Pride event in this extremely conservative Balkan country was dubbed “No more buts,” reflecting demands from LGBTQ activists that more be done to stem hate speech and harassment of the nation’s LGBTQ community despite huge steps that have been made in the past years Voice of America reported.
Support for the Montenegrin LGBTQ community was also expressed by the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica, the country’s capital, which tweeted “In honor of #MontenegroPride and the #LGBTQI community in Montenegro the U.S. Embassy is illuminated with the rainbow colors! Happy Pride! #nemaviseali
In honor of #MontenegroPride and the #LGBTQI community in 🇲🇪, the 🇺🇸 Embassy is illuminated with the 🌈 colors! Happy Pride! #nemaviseali pic.twitter.com/KtKCK2cjIi— US Embassy Podgorica (@USEmbassyMNE) October 8, 2022
“We gathered here for the 10th time to show we are human, (that we are) live beings made of flesh and blood, wishes and dreams, but rejected and ignored, discriminated and trampled upon because of love,” LGBTQ+/human rights activist Stasa Bastrica told Voice of America.
What a beautiful day! We could not have been happier to have joined the 10th anniversary of Pride and share the joy with so many people on independence square. We stand for equality every day but today was very special #nemaviseali #happypride pic.twitter.com/yNK4aYVp3i— NDI Montenegro (@NDIMontenegro) October 8, 2022
The country’s government and elected officials have backed Pride events in recent years and approved same-sex partnerships in 2020 as the country seeks membership in the European Union.
Bastrica pointed out while speaking with a reporter from VOA, the church and other conservative forces in Montenegro have fueled hatred against LGBTQ community by “making us the main enemy of the majority and … insanely blaming us for the disappearance of marriage, family (values) and sometimes natural disasters, and all in the name of God.”
Another activist, Danijel Kalezic, said Oct. 7 Serbian Orthodox church-led gathering opposing the Pride march and LGBTQ rights in general illustrated the divisions in Montenegro. He insisted that the LGBTQ community will not give up their demands.
“We don’t want them (officials) to come here and take photos with us,” Kalezic said. “We want results. No more buts!”
Eastern Europe
Slovenia legalizes marriage, adoption for same-sex couples
Country first in Eastern Europe to pass such legislation
Slovenia has become the first country in Eastern Europe to legalize same-sex marriage and the adoption of minor children by same-sex couples.
After considerable debate Tuesday in the Slovenian Parliament, 48 lawmakers passed legislation that guarantees the rights of same-sex couples to marry. Twenty-nine MPs opposed the legislation, while one abstained.
This past July, the country’s Constitutional Court in a 6-3 ruling found a Slovenian law that granted rights to only opposite-sex marriages and adoptions violated a constitutional prohibition against discrimination. The court ordered the Parliament to amend the law within six months to guarantee that all marriages and adoptions would be equal in the eyes of the law.
At the time of the high court’s ruling; Labor, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities Minister Luka Mesec said: “The Constitutional Court has ordered us to do it, and we will do it with the greatest pleasure.”
Most of Slovenia’s Eastern European neighbors do not allow civil unions or same-sex marriages.
The government of Estonia came the closest in 2016 by agreeing to recognize same-sex unions created in other countries. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Montenegro have laws establishing same-sex civil partnerships — and in Hungary, even talking about homosexuality in front of minors has been punishable by a fine since summer 2021, euronews noted.
“With these changes, we are recognizing the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time,” Slovenian State Secretary Simon Maljevac told MPs when presenting the amendment.
The main opposition party, the Slovenian Democratic Party, criticized the court’s decision and organized several rallies against the new law.
“The best father will never replace a mother and vice versa,” said SDS parliamentary group chair Alenka Jeraj prior to the debate and vote.
Eastern Europe
EuroPride march takes place in Serbia capital
A group of Albanian activists attacked after event
As thousands of LGBTQ people, advocates, activists and allies marched under rainy skies in the Serbian capital on Saturday, there were only minor clashes between anti-LGBTQ protestors and Serbian police, who had been deployed in overwhelming force along the parade route.
According to the Serbian Ministry of Interior nearly 6,000 uniformed police in riot gear and accompanied by plainclothes security personnel cordoned off the march area around the Constitutional Court in downtown Belgrade. Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin had warned in a statement that “we will not tolerate any violence in Belgrade streets, any more than illegal marches.”
NEWS: Belgrade EuroPride “the most important in our history” despite tumultuous weeks leading up to #EuroPride2022. https://t.co/cCZ33PPclu— EPOA • EuroPride (@EuroPride) September 18, 2022
European media outlets France 24 and Agence Presse France reported that 64 people were arrested as anti-LGBTQ demonstrators clashed with police in attempts to disrupt the Pride march. Once group of half a dozen people carrying crosses and religious icons managed to get past police cordons to where the EuroPride parade participants were gathering, treading on the rainbow flag which was on the road, praying and singing. Police managed to remove them in minutes.
Serbian state media outlets reported that anti-pride protesters were also stopped by police in riot gear at the central Slavija Square. The large group of protesters wanted to get past the cordon and head towards the parade gathering.
The violence by far-right hooligans against participants @EuroPride was orchestrated by Serbian religious & political leaders.— Rémy Bonny 🏳️🌈🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@RemyBonny) September 18, 2022
I am starting investigations against the responsible to submit to the EU Human Rights Sanctions Regime.
Human rights violators are not welcome in 🇪🇺! pic.twitter.com/6EBCkhALcH
An N1 reporter said that a large group of football hooligans clashed with police near St. Sava Temple, throwing firecrackers and torches at the police. The police cordon managed to push them back.
An Orthodox monk hits an N1 News cameraman in the stomach with a bottle during a protest against the LGBT EuroPride rally in Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/CLoAzEuJxo— Ioan Haboczki (@haboczki) September 17, 2022
“I am here to preserve Serbian traditions, faith and culture which are being destroyed by sodomites,” Andrej Bakic, 36, a counter-protester in a group surrounded by riot police told AFP on Saturday.
https://t.co/qveihCLqZC— B92.net in English (@b92english) September 17, 2022
The pride parade as part of “EuroPride 2022” is taking place today, and the walk of Pride participants started from the Constitutional Court.
During a routine Saturday press conference at the end of last month Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the international EuroPride event scheduled to be held in the Serbian capital city from Sept. 12-18 was cancelled.
The Serbian leader told reporters that his government had come under intense pressure from far right-wing groups and the leadership of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event. Vucic acknowledged that LGBTQ rights and people in the Balkan nation were under siege and threatened. However he deflected on the issue, “It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” he said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Reaction to the Serbian leader’s remarks was swift with the European Pride Organizers Association that licenses EuroPride writing in a statement that any ban would be in violation of articles of the European Convention of Human Rights in regards to human rights and protections for sexual minorities.
The government of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reversed its late August decision to ban the international EuroPride parade event on Sept. 15, Serbian state media reported.
Same-sex marriage is not legally recognised in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.
More than 20 embassies — including the U.S., France and the U.K. — had issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.
There has been violence at previous Pride events being held in the Serbian Capital city, most notably on Oct. 10, 2010, when anti-LGBTQ and ultra nationalist anti-government protesters fought with about 5,000 armed Serbian police resulting in 78 police officers and 17 civilians that were injured some seriously and more than 100 arrests and detentions.
The violence also severely damaged the parking garage of the ruling pro-European Democratic Party in an act of arson, the state TV building and the headquarters of other political parties were also damaged.
The rioting came as Serbia was seeking admittance as a European Union member state.
A spokesperson for the ILGA-Europe said that since 2014 Pride events were held in Belgrade under mostly peaceful conditions, but there is extreme pushback from the ultra-nationalist groups and especially those groups aligned with the Orthodox Church.
Media outlet euronews reported that a group of about 10 Albanian LGBTQ activists, who had attended the EuroPride parade were attacked by Serbian extremists, but the attack occurred roughly a couple of hours after the parade had ended as the Albanians were apparently headed into their hotel.
A local journalist, Isa Myzyraj , said that two people in the group ended up in hospital. He added that the group was not identifying themselves as parade participants with clothing, signs, etc., and that even though the Serbian police were literally not but a few feet away they didn’t intervene.
The attackers were thought to be far right nationalists who were still in the area after the parade ended. Myzyraj said that he was not sure if the Albanian group was attacked specifically because of being LGBTQ or if their nationality played a role.
Eastern Europe
Activists in Ukraine city to hold Pride events
March scheduled to take place in Kharkiv on Sept. 25
Activists in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv will hold a series of Pride events in the coming days.
A press release that Kharkiv Pride released notes events that will take place from Saturday through Sept. 25 include a march, a performance that highlights efforts to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in Ukraine and a “Memorial Day” for “LGBTQI+ people killed by the Russian Federation.”
Kharkiv Pride and Kharkiv with You Charitable Foundation, a local NGO, will also hold “a crowdfunding campaign to collect money for the needs of women serving near Kharkiv.”
“Just as Kharkiv stands at the forefront of Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and democracy, Kharkiv Pride actively resists at the forefront of the battle for human rights,” said Kharkiv Pride. ” Because this is our principal position, and this is the difference between Ukraine and the totalitarian regime of the Russian Federation.”
We announce the events of Pride Week in Kharkiv📣
⠀
KharkivPride is not only a march, it is a whole week of pride events dedicated to the current topic of the LGBTGI+ community in the Kharkiv region and throughout Ukraine.https://t.co/mDQPlBTf7u pic.twitter.com/7nophxQobD
— KharkivPride / Sphere NGO (@KharkivPride) September 14, 2022
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country.
A Russian airstrike on March 1 killed Elvira Schemur, an LGBTQ and intersex activist who was a volunteer for Kharkiv Pride and Kyiv Pride.
Ukrainian forces in recent weeks have recaptured large swaths of territory east of Kharkiv that had been under Russian control. Kharkiv Pride will also take place less than two months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky announced his support for a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Montenegro Pride held despite strong opposition and protests
Latinoamérica debe recuperar el liderazgo en la erradicación de las ‘terapias de conversión’
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
PHOTOS: Howard County Pride
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
New Supreme Court term includes critical LGBTQ case with ‘terrifying’ consequences
Netflix resurrects Dahmer, triggering criticism
Dupont Circle’s Fireplace, a beloved dive bar
Initiative 82 will hurt D.C.’s bartenders
Lesbian candidate trails by just 17 votes in Hyattsville Council race
Popular
-
homepage news5 days ago
New Supreme Court term includes critical LGBTQ case with ‘terrifying’ consequences
-
a&e features5 days ago
Netflix resurrects Dahmer, triggering criticism
-
Opinions4 days ago
Dupont Circle’s Fireplace, a beloved dive bar
-
Opinions4 days ago
Initiative 82 will hurt D.C.’s bartenders
-
Maryland5 days ago
Lesbian candidate trails by just 17 votes in Hyattsville Council race
-
Virginia2 days ago
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
-
Opinions5 days ago
D.C. voting begins, but you can do more
-
South America3 days ago
Transgender Brazil congresswoman-elect: Election is ‘important step for democracy’