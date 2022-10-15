Photos
PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening
National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond
The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.
Franklin County Pride was held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Howard County Pride
LGBTQ celebration held in Columbia, Md.
Howard County Pride was held at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Harrisonburg, Va. LGBTQ celebration held at Court Square
The 2022 Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
