PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening

National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond

5 hours ago

From left, Tracey Africa Norman, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Kevin Aviance, Sampson McCormick and Rayceen Pendarvis attend 'A Speakeasy Evening' on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County

LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.

6 days ago

October 9, 2022

Pride Franklin County (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Franklin County Pride was held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Howard County Pride

LGBTQ celebration held in Columbia, Md.

6 days ago

October 9, 2022

Howard County Pride 2022 (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Howard County Pride was held at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride

Harrisonburg, Va. LGBTQ celebration held at Court Square

7 days ago

October 8, 2022

2022 Shenandoah Valley Pride was held at Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Court Square in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

