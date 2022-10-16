Photos
PHOTOS: THIRS-TEA with Rosé
‘RuPaul’ alum performs at Wanda Alston Foundation fundraiser
The Stonewall Kickball team Mounties held a fundraiser tea dance, ‘THIRS-TEA,” at Zebbie’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15. Featured drag performers included Druex Sidora, Cake Pop and season 13 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant The Rosé. Music was provided by DJ Alex Love. The event raised money for the Wanda Alston Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening
National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond
The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.
Franklin County Pride was held at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Howard County Pride
LGBTQ celebration held in Columbia, Md.
Howard County Pride was held at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Popular
-
Middle East4 days ago
Gay Palestinian man murdered, decapitated in West Bank
-
Asia2 days ago
Taliban kill 22-year-old gay man in Afghanistan
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Number of D.C. shelters serving LGBTQ homeless is growing
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
DC History Center unveils new exhibit for National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Coming Out Day
-
Opinions3 days ago
D.C. bill allowing anyone to vote needs more discussion
-
Commentary5 days ago
The LGBTQ case for supporting the 2022 revolution in Iran
-
Opinions3 days ago
Casa Ruby is closed. What happens to homeless youth now?
-
European Union3 days ago
Shooting at LGBTQ bar in Slovakia capital leaves two dead