Bisexual OnlyFans creator sentenced to jail in Singapore

A 22-year-old bisexual man who is the most recognizable adult content creator on OnlyFans in Singapore was sentenced to spend three weeks in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 over his OnlyFans account by a local court.

Titus Low was found to have violated Singapore’s obscenity laws and defying a court order to stay off his account while local law enforcement investigated. The Straits Times, a Singaporean media outlet, reported that Low is the first OnlyFans creator to have been prosecuted in the city-state; which remain largely conservative on issues such as LGBTQ issues, abortion, casual sex and prostitution.

This past August Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his country will decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.

“Private sexual behavior between consenting adults does not raise any law and order issue. There is no justification to prosecute people for it nor to make it a crime,” said Lee. “This will bring the law into line with current social mores and I hope provide some relief to gay Singaporeans.”

However, sale and production of pornographic materials is illegal, although watching porn is not against the law. OnlyFans and other adult content available via online sites are restricted by state censors.

The case against the OnlyFans creator was initiated in December 2021 after a man filed a complaint with Singaporean police in which he stated he had found an obscene video of Low performing a sex act on the cell phone of the complainant’s 12-year-old niece.

As part of his bail and release Low was ordered to stay off his account and not post further new content. In January of this year on his Instagram and TikTok accounts Low posted a video where he pointed out that his videos were meant for his adult fans.

“We only create content for people who are our age and wish to have content they want to see. And all this is on the basis of everything is consensual,” Low had said.

“So we don’t force you to watch our content, we don’t force you to pay, it’s not open for public consumption, and if I don’t impede on your life and your lifestyle, to the person who reported me, why are you impeding in mine?” he added.

Kirpal Singh, his defense lawyer, argued that although proof of being 18 years-old was required to access and pay for viewing OnlyFans accounts, creators have little control over material being leaked or recirculated without their knowledge and that is not something they’re able to control. Singh added that it is impossible to prevent content on the platform from permeating social media, such as when a paying subscriber records an OnlyFans video with an external device.

During court proceedings the Straits reported that between April and October 2021 prior to his arrest, Low earned $240,979 from OnlyFans. Low argued in court that the reason he had again accessed his account after being ordered to stay off the platform was it was his only source of income and that he felt that he had an obligation to provide content to his subscribers.

Singh in his direct examination asked Low why he defied the police order, Low testified that he had subscribers who had prepaid, and he felt obligated to supply content to them.

The Straits also noted that Low’s account currently has 208 posts and 338 media files and is now inactive.

In seeking the jail term and the $3,000 fine, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran told the court that Low’s actions were premeditated, and he intended to undermine police investigations to advance his financial interests over all else.

“He spun an elaborate story about his OnlyFans account being compromised to deceive the platform and regain access to his account. He also breached the police order more than once,” he said.

Following his sentencing, Low took to TikTok to address his fans. He said that he will start his prison sentence in a few weeks, but he “was glad the case was over” as it was taking a toll on his mental health. “All my heart is with you. Praying it will be smooth. Anything just call me. Thank you to everyone that reached out to me.”

Low also updated his followers on Twitter. “I’m glad this is finally over. Ready to start in a new chapter in life. Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?”