5 best things to get for your home in the coming year

Amid all the news this week about whether or not the movie “Bros” was a blockbuster, we still hear about fluctuating mortgage rates. This is obviously detrimental for my business. I have a dog to feed and I like to eat. So let’s look at some alternative methods of combating the higher mortgage rates. If you have read my previous columns (I hope you have) then you will know I am a huge fan of sass and more importantly, controlling your controllables! Let’s outsmart these interest rates, hunny.

ENGLISH RENTAL UNITS

Obviously we cannot change the interest rates, we don’t set those. But we do set and control our destiny. If you have been in the market for a row house in D.C. but don’t truly NEED all of that space – perhaps shift your search to include row houses that have an English basement. This means that it’s a basement that has means of egress from the front and the back. Here in D.C. there are requirements in order to make it a legal rental and have a certificate of occupancy, which include, but are not limited to, means of egress and ceiling height. That ceiling height aspect is truly a very important part.

By shifting your search to include a full basement with a front and back entrance and adequate ceiling height you also might notice that you have increased your budget a bit more. However with these units you are able to charge more in terms of monthly rent than you would for just having a roommate. The market is shifting and buyers are able to be a bit more methodical with their purchases and with that comes some negotiation power as well.

That means that you likely can find a row home with an English basement for around what your budget (as long as it is realistic) is and now you have the ability to rent out the basement and you can use those funds to offset the higher interest rate – until the rates drop again and you can refinance. At the end of the day please remember that in this market we are “Marrying the house and dating the rate” meaning that if you find THE house for you — buy it, don’t wait. It will cost you more in the long run if you wait. In a few months or a year you will be able to refinance and lower your loan – and if you’ve bought this row home with a rental basement unit then you can just pocket a bit more money since you now have a lower rate. Or turn one bedroom into the walk-in-closet of your dreams.

HOUSE HACK

Let me start by saying this option is NOT for everyone, including me. But I would be remiss if I did not mention it. Think of having roommates but on steroids. House hacking is the idea of buying a home with the sole intention of renting the bedrooms out. For example, this means that your buying criteria would be looking for a bathroom for each bedroom in order to make this work. Ideally a three-bedroom, three-bathroom is the minimum for this to be a lucrative method. In addition to reading everywhere that mortgage rates are increasing I am sure that you have also seen that rents are on the rise as well, which is good for this house hack option. If we look at numbers – say your mortgage is $5,000/mo for a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home. The upstairs has three bedrooms and two baths and the basement has a full bath and open space. You can assume that you would likely be able to rent one upstairs bedroom + bath for about $1,000 and then I would estimate the basement space, which is similar in space to a studio apartment, for around $2,000. This means you would receive about $3,000 in rent without renting out that third bedroom and even thinking through possibly renting out your two parking spaces behind the row home. Looking at your mortgage of $5,000/mo and subtracting the $3,000 in rent you receive that means you are paying $2,000/mo for your home. Again, this is NOT the right choice for everyone, however, it is a great option for those that are looking for a great investment and might not need the extra space now but are looking to grow into a space. (These figures are estimates, and are on the lower end of what rent amounts could be expected, and it also depends on which area of D.C. you are living.)

BUY DOWN RATES

This trend has picked up traction in the past few months. You can effectively “buy down” your interest rate by purchasing points. One point equals 1% of your total mortgage amount. If you buy down a point then this means that if your interest rate was 6% it will now be 5%. Please keep in mind that you do NOT have to buy down one full point but instead can buy down a half point etc. Fees and figures depend on your lender, so keep that in mind as well. The most important part of this equation is to take into consideration how long you will be in the home. If you are only planning to live in this home for five years then it might not make sense to buy down your rate if you are not in the home long enough to recoup the cost associated with the buy down. For example, if you are buying your “forever home” then I would suggest buying down a point or so in order to lessen your monthly mortgage payment. Alternatively, if you are buying a one-bedroom condo but know this will only suit your lifestyle for a short period of time, less than 10 years, I would suggest “Marrying the home and dating the rate” with the mindset that you can refinance at a later date.

Please keep in mind – that the house hacking and English basement options rely heavily on RENTAL INCOME and that is NOT always a guarantee – so there is innate risk with these methods. Also, my lawyer wanted me to mention that I am not a mortgage broker and you should always speak with a lender to see if these options would work for you. Regarding the actual market and what is out there and currently happening on the streets in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware, you should reach out to me.

Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.