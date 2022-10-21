Real Estate
5 best things to get for your home in the coming year
From painting a room to adding an electric car charging station
Today, I offer my congratulations to all the people and businesses that make up the Washington Blade’s Best of LGBTQ DC winners and am following up by recommending my five best things to get for your home during the coming year.
1. An assumable mortgage
Whether you’re buying your first home or a new one, ask your agent to search for one with an assumable loan previously granted by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or Veteran’s Administration (VA). You may be able to assume an existing loan with an interest rate closer to 3% than the 7% offered by many lenders today.
An FHA loan can be assumed by anyone who qualifies for it and a VA loan can be assumed by a veteran or active-duty military member who can exchange his or her benefits for those of the seller. For a non-military person to assume a VA loan, however, the military owner must give up all or part of their purchase benefits.
In both instances, you assume the loan from the financial institution that is currently servicing the loan and you must make up the difference in funds between the existing loan balance and the price you are paying for the home. Consult your loan officer for more information.
2. A low-cost renovation
If there is no new home on your immediate horizon, consider renovating the one you have. Home improvements need not be massive or ridiculously expensive, but what home can’t benefit from a bit of refreshing?
Start with the basics of cleaning and organizing. As you organize, you may come across areas in your home that could benefit from a more efficient closet design, a fold-down table to sort laundry, or built-in shelving and drawers.
Renovating a bathroom might be as simple as changing the vanity and lighting. If you can no longer live with those 1940s tiles in pink or green, hire a porcelain spray company to turn them white, rather than ripping them out and installing new ones.
Inexpensive items for kitchen upgrades include a new faucet, cabinet handles, and a peel and stick do-it-yourself backsplash. Other rooms may benefit from fresh paint and a feature wall using wainscoting, thin brick or stone veneers, or a bold, colorful wallpaper.
3. Energy efficient systems and appliances.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA, not to be confused with an Individual Retirement Account or the Irish Republican Army) contains a variety of tax credits for increasing your home’s energy efficiency. There may be income restrictions and deadlines to be aware of, so be sure to check with your tax professional before making major purchases.
In line with the Act and in planning any home renovations, consider installing solar panels on your roof or an electric heat pump for heat, air conditioning, and hot water. You’ll also find credits for upgrading your electrical panel, adding insulation to your attic, and replacing your old gas range, cooktop, or oven with a new electric version.
4. Updated homeowners’ insurance.
Since property values have risen dramatically and you may have taken on the renovations suggested above or more, you may find yourself underinsured if you have not reviewed your insurance policy lately and a catastrophe strikes.
You may also have acquired specific items for which you should add insurance riders, such as jewelry, art, or electronics. A small, extra fee might be all you need to pay to cover replacing the more expensive items you love, if they are stolen or damaged.
Make sure your deductible still suits your financial situation. If you can afford a deductible of $2,500, your annual cost for insurance will be lower, but if you’re short on emergency cash, paying a premium for a $500 deductible may be more in line with your budget.
5. Electric car charging station.
I’m starting to see this item requested by more buyers in our area. Even if you don’t currently have an electric car or hybrid, this is an excellent pre-sale addition for your garage or secure parking area in the back yard of your rowhouse.
Funding for electric vehicle chargers is addressed in the IRA, but it comes in the form of a business tax credit. Although some condominiums have installed charging stations, it remains to be seen whether an individual building will meet the median income limits and poverty rate percentages to qualify to take advantage of credits authorized under the Act to install more.
It’s difficult to stop at only five items, but whether you are buying, selling, or just enjoying your home, keep your finances manageable, your investment protected, and your home in a manner that fits your lifestyle and brings you comfort.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Has the market softened?
Buyers have more freedom to flex their muscles
I have seen more than a few emails come to my inbox with the words “price drop” and “price improvement” in the past few weeks. It seems that the days of a listing getting multiple offers are maybe not over, but less frequent. And while yes, the interest rates are higher right now, buyers are finding more opportunities to put an offer on a house with contingencies, at a lower than asking sales price, to ask for closing cost help, or help with buying down the interest rate. Some homes are even being marketed with these types of credits already being offered.
Why is this important? Well basically there is a rare opportunity here, because in “normal times” the D.C. area market is competitive. For the past seven years I have been advising my buyer clients that in some situations they may have to compete to get the home, which means doing such things as not having a home inspection, doing the home inspection before putting in the offer, asking to do a home inspection for information purposes only, having to escalate up above the asking price for the house, or closing in a shorter period of time than the usual 30 days.
Now the buyer has a little more freedom to flex their muscles and ask the seller for credits, to fix things, to close on their timeline and maybe even to reduce the sales price of the house. This has not been the case for the majority of the last two years and even before that.
What is the takeaway here? Don’t let the news cycle, the attention-grabbing headlines, and the general state of anxiety in the world let you miss a good opportunity to buy a home. Most jurisdictions in the DMV have some type of program for first-time homebuyers and maybe even down payment assistance. Ask a knowledgeable Realtor and lender to guide you through this process and help you to stop paying rent and invest in yourself.
Where is the money? (According to Tina Del Casale from Sandy Spring Bank):
• In Maryland – Maryland Mortgage Program, Housing Opportunities Commission (MoCo), Pathway to Purchase (PGCo)
• In D.C. – DC Open Doors, HPAP, EAHP
• In Virginia – VHDA
• Local banks have grant funds up to $10,000 as well.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
Alternative ways to deal with high interest rates
Rental units, house hacks, and more
Amid all the news this week about whether or not the movie “Bros” was a blockbuster, we still hear about fluctuating mortgage rates. This is obviously detrimental for my business. I have a dog to feed and I like to eat. So let’s look at some alternative methods of combating the higher mortgage rates. If you have read my previous columns (I hope you have) then you will know I am a huge fan of sass and more importantly, controlling your controllables! Let’s outsmart these interest rates, hunny.
ENGLISH RENTAL UNITS
Obviously we cannot change the interest rates, we don’t set those. But we do set and control our destiny. If you have been in the market for a row house in D.C. but don’t truly NEED all of that space – perhaps shift your search to include row houses that have an English basement. This means that it’s a basement that has means of egress from the front and the back. Here in D.C. there are requirements in order to make it a legal rental and have a certificate of occupancy, which include, but are not limited to, means of egress and ceiling height. That ceiling height aspect is truly a very important part.
By shifting your search to include a full basement with a front and back entrance and adequate ceiling height you also might notice that you have increased your budget a bit more. However with these units you are able to charge more in terms of monthly rent than you would for just having a roommate. The market is shifting and buyers are able to be a bit more methodical with their purchases and with that comes some negotiation power as well.
That means that you likely can find a row home with an English basement for around what your budget (as long as it is realistic) is and now you have the ability to rent out the basement and you can use those funds to offset the higher interest rate – until the rates drop again and you can refinance. At the end of the day please remember that in this market we are “Marrying the house and dating the rate” meaning that if you find THE house for you — buy it, don’t wait. It will cost you more in the long run if you wait. In a few months or a year you will be able to refinance and lower your loan – and if you’ve bought this row home with a rental basement unit then you can just pocket a bit more money since you now have a lower rate. Or turn one bedroom into the walk-in-closet of your dreams.
HOUSE HACK
Let me start by saying this option is NOT for everyone, including me. But I would be remiss if I did not mention it. Think of having roommates but on steroids. House hacking is the idea of buying a home with the sole intention of renting the bedrooms out. For example, this means that your buying criteria would be looking for a bathroom for each bedroom in order to make this work. Ideally a three-bedroom, three-bathroom is the minimum for this to be a lucrative method. In addition to reading everywhere that mortgage rates are increasing I am sure that you have also seen that rents are on the rise as well, which is good for this house hack option. If we look at numbers – say your mortgage is $5,000/mo for a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home. The upstairs has three bedrooms and two baths and the basement has a full bath and open space. You can assume that you would likely be able to rent one upstairs bedroom + bath for about $1,000 and then I would estimate the basement space, which is similar in space to a studio apartment, for around $2,000. This means you would receive about $3,000 in rent without renting out that third bedroom and even thinking through possibly renting out your two parking spaces behind the row home. Looking at your mortgage of $5,000/mo and subtracting the $3,000 in rent you receive that means you are paying $2,000/mo for your home. Again, this is NOT the right choice for everyone, however, it is a great option for those that are looking for a great investment and might not need the extra space now but are looking to grow into a space. (These figures are estimates, and are on the lower end of what rent amounts could be expected, and it also depends on which area of D.C. you are living.)
BUY DOWN RATES
This trend has picked up traction in the past few months. You can effectively “buy down” your interest rate by purchasing points. One point equals 1% of your total mortgage amount. If you buy down a point then this means that if your interest rate was 6% it will now be 5%. Please keep in mind that you do NOT have to buy down one full point but instead can buy down a half point etc. Fees and figures depend on your lender, so keep that in mind as well. The most important part of this equation is to take into consideration how long you will be in the home. If you are only planning to live in this home for five years then it might not make sense to buy down your rate if you are not in the home long enough to recoup the cost associated with the buy down. For example, if you are buying your “forever home” then I would suggest buying down a point or so in order to lessen your monthly mortgage payment. Alternatively, if you are buying a one-bedroom condo but know this will only suit your lifestyle for a short period of time, less than 10 years, I would suggest “Marrying the home and dating the rate” with the mindset that you can refinance at a later date.
Please keep in mind – that the house hacking and English basement options rely heavily on RENTAL INCOME and that is NOT always a guarantee – so there is innate risk with these methods. Also, my lawyer wanted me to mention that I am not a mortgage broker and you should always speak with a lender to see if these options would work for you. Regarding the actual market and what is out there and currently happening on the streets in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware, you should reach out to me.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
Make the most of the market and keep a positive perspective
Home sales are slowing and interest rates are rising
Over the course of the last year, what was once a red-hot housing market has experienced a cool-down. Home sales have been slowing, and interest rates are rising as the Federal Reserve continues to try and tame inflation and soaring prices. Rates are currently sitting at their highest point since late 2008, and are more than double their level a year ago.
Any time interest rates rise and the market slows down, concern is understandable – but there are always silver linings, and viewing the market from a broader historical perspective is important. A few of those silver linings include:
• Interest rates remain historically low: Since the end of 2021, mortgage interest rates have jumped by more than 2 percentage points, climbing above 6% as of September 2022. As a result, mortgage payment amounts have also risen. It’s easy to look at rising interest rates and higher mortgage payments and worry – but when viewed in perspective over the course of the last several decades, rates are still very low. According to Freddie Mac, over the past half-century, rates have averaged nearly 8 percent, and in the early 1980s, even reached as high as 18 percent. When considered in that context, today’s housing market is still far healthier than at other points in recent history.
• Inventory is up: Another benefit of the current market is that inventory is up. For those interested in purchasing a home, this means that there is a wider variety to choose from, and time can be devoted to truly finding a home that checks all of the boxes, rather than simply rushing to make an offer on one of the few that are available.
• Offers are more likely to be accepted: The fact that more inventory exists in the current market allows buyers to potentially place a reasonable offer on a home and have it accepted. This is a stark contrast to the situation of a year ago, where buyers frequently had to rather worry about engaging in an ongoing bidding war where prices became inflated and offers were less likely to be accepted.
Ultimately, conditions are much better in the real estate market now, even with slightly rising interest rates, than they were the last time the housing market went through a major correction. In fact, following the subprime mortgage crash of 2007 and the subsequent recession, home values dropped by nearly half in some markets. Millions of borrowers found themselves underwater on their mortgages, and many buyers were hesitant to make purchases in such a difficult and unpredictable market. Currently, many expect that while home appreciation may decline slightly, it will likely remain above the historical average.
While the market may not be as robust as it was a year ago, there are still plenty of positives. A key aspect of making the most of any market is finding a real estate agent who can guide you through the process and help you reach your goals. This can make all the difference between a smooth and successful experience, and a stressful one. At GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help you find the perfect agent for your needs.
At GayRealEstate.com – We’re Here for You
One thing is certain about the real estate market – over time, it will change and fluctuate. There will be ups and downs. At times it may be ideal for sellers, at other times, more ideal for buyers. Regardless of how the market shifts, however, one thing is constant – at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here for you. It is our passion to connect LGBTQ home buyers and sellers across the country with excellent and experienced LGBTQ-friendly realtors who know and love their communities. We are committed to helping you achieve your real estate goals, whatever they may be. If we can help you, visit us at GayRealEstate.com today to get connected and get started.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
