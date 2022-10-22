Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $537,000 raised for Whitman Walker Health at 36th annual event
The 36 annual Walk to End HIV was held at the Gateway DC Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. NBC4’s Chuck Bell and “Queen of the Capital” Muffy Stephyns served as the emcees. Speakers included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Naseema Shafi and Ryan B. Moran of Whitman-Walker, and Ashley Innes and Anthony Gutierrez of Gilead Sciences. The warmup was led by Chase Mckesey of Sweat DC. There were performances by local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Over $537,000 was raised for Whitman-Walker Health.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade with @GMCWashington performing: pic.twitter.com/vvYxcC9sSO— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 22, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party
Community organizations and individuals honored at Blade’s annual event
The Washington Blade announced the winners of its 21st annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards at a party at Eaton DC on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cake Pop! served as the emcee with performances by Molasses, Vagenesis and Desiree Dik.
To see a full list of this year’s winners, click here.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @WashBlade Best of LGBTQ DC Awards. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/g71fLOrh0u— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 20, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: THIRS-TEA with Rosé
‘RuPaul’ alum performs at Wanda Alston Foundation fundraiser
The Stonewall Kickball team Mounties held a fundraiser tea dance, ‘THIRS-TEA,” at Zebbie’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15. Featured drag performers included Druex Sidora, Cake Pop and season 13 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant The Rosé. Music was provided by DJ Alex Love. The event raised money for the Wanda Alston Foundation.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening
National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond
The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
