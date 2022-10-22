Connect with us

PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV

Over $537,000 raised for Whitman Walker Health at 36th annual event

Published

4 hours ago

on

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser marches at the front of the Walk to End HIV on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 36 annual Walk to End HIV was held at the Gateway DC Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. NBC4’s Chuck Bell and “Queen of the Capital” Muffy Stephyns served as the emcees. Speakers included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Naseema Shafi and Ryan B. Moran of Whitman-Walker, and Ashley Innes and Anthony Gutierrez of Gilead Sciences. The warmup was led by Chase Mckesey of Sweat DC. There were performances by local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Over $537,000 was raised for Whitman-Walker Health.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party

Community organizations and individuals honored at Blade’s annual event

Published

2 days ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Cake Pop! served as emcee of the Washington Blade's Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party at Eaton DC on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade announced the winners of its 21st annual Best of LGBTQ DC Awards at a party at Eaton DC on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cake Pop! served as the emcee with performances by Molasses, Vagenesis and Desiree Dik.

To see a full list of this year’s winners, click here.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: THIRS-TEA with Rosé

‘RuPaul’ alum performs at Wanda Alston Foundation fundraiser

Published

6 days ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

The Rosé of season 13 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' performs at Zebbie's Garden on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Stonewall Kickball team Mounties held a fundraiser tea dance, ‘THIRS-TEA,” at Zebbie’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 15. Featured drag performers included Druex Sidora, Cake Pop and season 13 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant The Rosé. Music was provided by DJ Alex Love. The event raised money for the Wanda Alston Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: A Speakeasy Evening

National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights ballroom and beyond

Published

1 week ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

From left, Tracey Africa Norman, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Kevin Aviance, Sampson McCormick and Rayceen Pendarvis attend 'A Speakeasy Evening' on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture held “A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home” on Friday, Oct. 14 highlighting the ballroom scene. Famed comic Sampson McCormick performed and served as the emcee, music was provided by DJ MIM and a panel discussion on “Ballroom and Beyond” featured Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garçon.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

