Photos
PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner
Vice President Harris gives keynote address
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run
The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the High Heel Race for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/GLQCYJ2vMc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 26, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
Virginia LGBTQ celebration held at Gypsy Hill Park
The 2022 Staunton Pride Festival was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
Over $537,000 raised for Whitman Walker Health at 36th annual event
The 36 annual Walk to End HIV was held at the Gateway DC Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. NBC4’s Chuck Bell and “Queen of the Capital” Muffy Stephyns served as the emcees. Speakers included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Naseema Shafi and Ryan B. Moran of Whitman-Walker, and Ashley Innes and Anthony Gutierrez of Gilead Sciences. The warmup was led by Chase Mckesey of Sweat DC. There were performances by local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Over $537,000 was raised for Whitman-Walker Health.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @whitmanwalker Walk to End HIV for @WashBlade with @GMCWashington performing: pic.twitter.com/vvYxcC9sSO— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 22, 2022
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner
Vice president at HRC National Dinner commits to fighting ‘epidemic of hate’
Encuentro regional de protección a refugiados LGBTQ se realizó en Bogotá
Fla. rule would effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after assault
‘American Horror Story’ goes full gay in ‘NYC’
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after assault
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Marriage equality now legal throughout Mexico
Queer, Crip and Here: Meet blind writer Caitlin Hernandez
Popular
-
Television3 days ago
‘American Horror Story’ goes full gay in ‘NYC’
-
Politics2 days ago
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after assault
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
-
Mexico3 days ago
Marriage equality now legal throughout Mexico
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Queer, Crip and Here: Meet blind writer Caitlin Hernandez
-
Maryland3 days ago
Andy Harris attacks transgender people during debate against Heather Mizeur
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
IRS revokes tax-exempt status for Cherry Fund
-
Africa2 days ago
Two South Africa cities install continent’s first Pride crosswalks