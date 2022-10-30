Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner

Vice President Harris gives keynote address

Published

6 hours ago

on

HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the 2022 National Dinner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: High Heel Race

Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run

Published

5 days ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

John Kim is the first to cross the finish line at the 2022 High Heel Race. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Staunton Pride

Virginia LGBTQ celebration held at Gypsy Hill Park

Published

7 days ago

on

October 23, 2022

By

Staunton Pride was held at Gypsy Hill Park on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Staunton Pride Festival was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV

Over $537,000 raised for Whitman Walker Health at 36th annual event

Published

1 week ago

on

October 22, 2022

By

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser marches at the front of the Walk to End HIV on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 36 annual Walk to End HIV was held at the Gateway DC Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 22. NBC4’s Chuck Bell and “Queen of the Capital” Muffy Stephyns served as the emcees. Speakers included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Naseema Shafi and Ryan B. Moran of Whitman-Walker, and Ashley Innes and Anthony Gutierrez of Gilead Sciences. The warmup was led by Chase Mckesey of Sweat DC. There were performances by local drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Over $537,000 was raised for Whitman-Walker Health.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular