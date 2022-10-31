HRC National Dinner was a reminder about what it looks like to come together

The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner in Washington, D.C. this past weekend to bring together a community of advocates, leaders, and champions for the queer and trans community. I had the privilege of attending as an outspoken LGBTQIA+ activist, alongside some of our community’s loudest voices – including Rafael Silva and Brian Michael Smith from 911 Lone Star, Grant Sikes, Abbi Jacobson, Maybelle Blair and the CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill. Grant Sikes and I had the opportunity that evening to take over the Blade Instagram account and share our experience.

(Photo Courtesy of Brian Femminella)

Kelley Robinson, HRC’s incoming president, took the stage to share the future of HRC and what her plans are for our movement. “Three generations ago, my ancestors were born into slavery, and today, I stand as the first Black queer woman to lead the Human Rights campaign,” she said. Her words dug deep, as we have worked hard to get to where we are but acknowledge that there is still a battle in front of us. This year alone, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been put into motion across the nation, causing our very existence to be attacked and threatened at all levels of government. But what, exactly, are we supposed to be doing while these attacks continue? More importantly, is this really something that the HRC campaign and folks across the country can stop?

(Photo Courtesy of Brian Femminella)

The truth is, this is not the queer community’s first rodeo and we have had to consistently face adversity and maintain our values in the midst of hatred. Regardless of what or who is against us, the power of our voices on the ballot can rewrite what comes next. Vice President Kamala Harris joined us to talk about the importance of Nov. 8 and how our opposition “does not think we should be allowed to exist.”

I have dealt with hate and homophobic rhetoric first hand, and although they often hide behind a screen, we are now seeing those who hold elected office weaponizing their audiences against the LGBTQ community. The evening was a reminder about what it looks like to come together and use our voices to shut down rhetoric that opposes equality and empowers hate. If I have learned anything during my time in both academia at USC and working on Capitol Hill, it’s that your voice is most powerful on the ballot.

No matter what ballot box you find yourself at – your vote MATTERS – some counties across the country are decided by fewer than 10 votes. As a Gen-Z voter, I continue to partner with organizations like HRC and utilized my platforms to share what is at stake this election. But not only do we need Gen-Zers, we need everyone to head to the ballot box and remember that our right to equal opportunity, health care and basic acceptance are on the ballot.

Hate and violence against our community are at an all-time high. But there is so much strength and unity in the movement and that should remind those who do not see us that we are here and are not going anywhere. We must fight for those that cannot join us, especially the 32 transgender people who have been shot or killed this past year alone.

We have overcome, and I have full faith that we will continue to push our movement forward until we are more than just “seen.” It’s important that our voices are heard on Election Day and every day. Gone are the days we can stay silent.

Brian Femminella is a Gen-Z LGBTQ+ activist and tech entrepreneur. He is an outspoken voice in the queer and trans community, including his work in the military as an Army Officer.

