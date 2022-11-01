Photos
PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch
Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate
Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner
Vice President Harris gives keynote address
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run
The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the High Heel Race for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/GLQCYJ2vMc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 26, 2022
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
Virginia LGBTQ celebration held at Gypsy Hill Park
The 2022 Staunton Pride Festival was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
43 known LGBTQ candidates running for D.C. ANC seats
D.C. Council poised for first out gay member since 2015
Vote as if democracy depends on it
LGBTQ groups support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after assault
Two South Africa cities install continent’s first Pride crosswalks
Brazil’s fake news crisis is lethal for LGBT+ community
Encuentro regional de protección a refugiados LGBTQ se realizó en Bogotá
