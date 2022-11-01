Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch

Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bombalicious Eklaver, Javon Love, Baphomette and Desiree Dik perform at Elevate Halloween Drag Brunch on Sunday, Oct.30. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner

Vice President Harris gives keynote address

Published

2 days ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

HRC President Kelley Robinson speaks at the 2022 National Dinner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: High Heel Race

Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run

Published

7 days ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

John Kim is the first to cross the finish line at the 2022 High Heel Race. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Staunton Pride

Virginia LGBTQ celebration held at Gypsy Hill Park

Published

1 week ago

on

October 23, 2022

By

Staunton Pride was held at Gypsy Hill Park on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Staunton Pride Festival was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

