Photos
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday
Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Halloween drag brunch
Desiree Dik leads show at Elevate
Desiree Dik was the host of a Halloween-themed drag show at Elevate at Officina on Sunday, Oct. 30. Performers included Baphomette, Bombalicious Eklaver and Javon Love.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: HRC National Dinner
Vice President Harris gives keynote address
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. Speakers included Vice President Kamala Harris and actor George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run
The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the High Heel Race for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/GLQCYJ2vMc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 26, 2022
