2022 Midterm Elections
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
More than 70 trans, nonbinary candidates on the ballot
In 2017, Danica Roem made history as the nation’s first out transgender representative elected to a state legislature and ran alongside a group of 20 other trans candidates. Now, five years later, the number of trans and nonbinary people running for office has nearly quadrupled to 72, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Leigh Finke is among this historic group and if elected, she will become Minnesota’s first out trans person in the state legislature. She is running to represent District 66A in Minnesota, which encompasses part of Minneapolis. Finke is a journalist, and filmmaker who focuses largely on civil rights and LGBTQ issues.
Finke said her desire to run for office built up steadily as she watched politicians around the country attack LGBTQ people through legislative proposals and harassment campaigns online. One of things that pushed her decision was the 2021 proposed bill that would ban trans girls in youth sports in her state.
“I realized that we’re just one election away from having the whole legislature flip and this legislation becoming law,” Finke said in an interview with the Washington Blade. “That really scared me and made me nervous, not just for myself but for the community.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, at least 191 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed in state legislatures around the country in 2022. 168 of these bills specifically target trans people.
Victory Fund spokesperson Albert Fujii said in an email that the political attacks have fueled a “record-breaking Rainbow Wave” for the midterms.
“These candidates showed tremendous grit in the face of unrelenting bigotry on the campaign trail from transphobic bigots like Ron DeSantis,” Fujii said. “While we are confident they will perform well on Tuesday, their impact is already visible — we are seeing a new wave of trans and nonbinary candidates considering a run for office themselves. Voters’ voices are loud and clear: enough is enough.”
Alicia Kozlowski, a two-spirit and nonbinary candidate for Minnesota state house district 8B, said they are standing on the backs of other history-making figures like Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.).
“When you elect queer folks and people of color to office, you change entire conversations, which leads to different results,” Kozlowski said in an email. “As a state representative, I won’t leave my powerful identities at any door to make others comfortable.”
Jessica Katzenmeyer, a candidate for the Wisconsin state Senate, said seeing trans people win elections creates a snowball effect, encouraging others to run. Roem’s 2017 victory inspired her own run for office.
“When you see other trans folks who are successful, it kind of makes you go ‘oh, maybe I can do this too’ and it just brings more encouragement to the rest of the community,” she said. “Even if I don’t win my race, I hope people see me and realize that they can do this too.”
Katzenmeyer, a longtime Wisconsin resident, Teamsters leader and LGBTQ activist ran in 2020 for the State Assembly but fell just short of winning. This time, she is running for state senate with the chance of becoming Wisconsin’s first out trans legislator and the nation’s second out trans person elected to a state senate.
“It’s been hard to really consider it because I’ve been so busy,” Katzenmeyer said of her historic run. “But to be the first trans person in the legislature would mean a lot to me and a lot to the community, not just in my district but also statewide. So, there’s a lot of responsibility with that.”
Another candidate who has been driven by the increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is Emily Dievendorf, who is running to represent Michigan’s 77th House District. As attacks have ramped up from Republican politicians, Dievendorf said she has become increasingly frustrated at how members of her own party are responding.
“In Michigan, trans and nonbinary people are the butt of the joke for Republicans. We are also the community that is taking the blame for supposed threats to children and the public,” Dievendorf said in an interview. “And we have the other party whose main strategy seems to be silence.”
If elected, Dievendorf would become the state’s first nonbinary state legislator and said she wants to be a voice to call out bigotry in both parties.
“We’re seeing that Democrats in general want to stick to mild conversation to make sure that no one feels pushed out but what that actually does is condone extreme hate towards marginalized folks, making it easier to pass legislation that furthers the disposal of human lives,” she said. “So I’m excited — and a little scared — to be able to stand on the house floor and make my colleagues across the aisle see me be my authentic self.”
As an example of trans representation working to stop discriminatory legislation, Finke pointed to an anti-trans bill in Utah which was vetoed by the governor after he met with trans people and their families.
“I don’t think [representation] is enough to change the trajectory of the country right now but it means something to have a voice in those rooms and make them at least have to look you in the eye when they say they’re taking away your healthcare or punishing your kids because they’re trans,” Finke said.
The “Rainbow Wave” in the 2022 midterms will only be the beginning as communities push to change the demographic makeup of their leaders, Kozlowski said. If elected, they said they plan to fight for the civil rights of every community.
“Everything we do is interconnected — LGBTQ rights, climate justice, reproductive freedom, economic justice, racial justice — our liberation and sovereignty on all these issues are braided together,” they said. “This is more than one person stepping up to run for office, more than one election cycle, it’s about a movement about having a government that has our backs, it’s a movement for our shared future that’s at stake.”
2022 Midterm Elections
Midterm elections: Dire and consequential for LGBTQ people
Control of both House and Senate are up for grabs
“There is always a lull after a tempest, and so the political world has subsided into an unwonted calm since the election,” commented a reporter for the New York Times. “The Republicans are naturally . . . exultant over their sweeping victories.” Actually not a crystal ball prediction for next week’s elections outcome but a look back at a midterm cycle that presaged a violent presidential election cycle that followed two years later.
The American nation was reeling from a controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision on a divisive subject matter, one of the two main political parties had fractured, additionally Congress and the president were caught up in social and cultural issues along with dealing with a continuing financial panic in the U.S. caused by the declining international economy and over-expansion of the domestic economy.
If any of that sounds familiar and ripped from today’s headlines it actually isn’t. Those were the conditions in American 164 years ago in 1858 two years before the Civil War. There are parallels and the argument to be made that the current political environment nearly mirrors that time.
The issue of the day was slavery and Chief Justice Roger B. Taney and the court’s Dred Scott decision. The nation reeling from the 1857 financial panic and then the nation’s chief executive, James Buchanan, an honest, talented and skillful politician, who was no match for the forces that tore at the country in the late 1850s, setting the stage for the violence that followed as the country’s voters became polarized and divided.
The decision earlier this past year by the Roberts Supreme Court to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the current levels of inflation, the war in Ukraine, which has negatively impacted the world economy and the U.S., and then the fact that the Republican Party has turned the very existence of transgender Americans coupled with a rash of LGBTQ book bans and “Don’t Say Gay” laws both passed and proposed, and finally a nation still recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has created nearly a similar perfect storm.
The majority of voters in the Republican camp say it’s the economy while Democrats say its threats to democracy a carry over from the Trump era and the events of the Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Women’s reproductive rights in the aftermath of the demise of Roe v. Wade has also been a focal point of Democratic campaigns.
Yet the focus of many GOP campaigns is still pounding away at LGBTQ issues, “parents’ rights” a talking pointing rallying voters around stopping the so-called “LGBTQ agenda” in schools.
More troubling has been the rise in domestic white nationalistic groups, neo-Nazi and far-right extremists who target LGBTQ Americans and other minorities in increasingly violent demonstrations such as those seen at “Drag Queen Story” hours and then too targeting hospitals and healthcare for transgender youth with threats of violence.
The rise in anti-LGBTQ animus, especially on trans youth has impacted the campaign trail as a major campaign issue especially in swing states. Politico reported this week that former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller, through his America First Legal PAC, has targeted swing states with an avalanche of radio adverts and direct mail materials that target trans youth healthcare which anti-trans pundits have labeled “gender mutilation.”
In states like Florida and Texas which have passed draconian measures to limit trans healthcare the over arching worry of voters of the economy and democracy itself has been married to LGBTQ issues by the Republican candidates.
Governmental agencies have also targeted the trans community. Last week, the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee advanced a rule that will effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state.
Against this backdrop, in a history making first, the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, released a report last month detailing that at least 1,065 out LGBTQ people ran or are running for offices with elections in all fifty states, the most in history.
The following races are considered key in this midterm cycle;
- Tina Kotek, would be one of the nation’s first lesbian governors.
- Maura Healey, would be one of the nation’s first lesbian governors.
- Becca Balint, would be the first woman and the first LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Vermont. Vital to maintaining a pro-equality majority in Congress.
- Erick Russell, would be the first Black LGBTQ statewide elected official in U.S. history.
- Kris Mayes, will be critical to protecting LGBTQ and reproductive rights in Arizona. Arizona has a ban on abortion that Mayes has committed to not enforcing, while her opponent has committed the opposite.
- Kameron Nelson, would restore LGBTQ representation in the South Dakota state legislature. South Dakota is one of four state with zero LGBTQ state legislators.
- Ally Layman, will be vital to restoring reproductive rights in West Virginia. West Virginia was the second state to pass an abortion ban after the fall of Roe.
- Venton Jones, will be one of the first LGBTQ Black men elected to the state legislature. Will be a vital vote against anti-LGBTQ legislation led by Greg Abbott.
- Janelle Perez, would be one of the first LGBTQ women elected to the state Senate. In the wake of “Don’t Say Gay,” she would also be the only LGBTQ parent in the state legislature.
- James Roesener, would be the first trans man elected to a state legislature in U.S. history.
New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, an openly gay man and the first LGBTQ person to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in his own reelection race to keep his seat in New York’s 17th congressional district, is in trouble after Republican nominee, state Assemblyman Michael Lawler, has shifted the race from “lean Democrat” to “toss up.”
That the newly redrawn district is competitive has come as a shock, given that President Joe Biden won the area by 10 points in 2020, the Cook Political Report noted adding that if Lawler defeats Maloney, it would be the first time a Republican has defeated the chair of the DCCC in 40 years.
The first out LGBTQ person elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota, Angie Craig, who represents Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district; out Rep. Christopher Pappas from New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district; are also considered “toss ups” by the Cook Political Report.
Elsewhere “MAGA extremists,” including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) continue to bolster efforts to stymie LGBTQ equality rights and gains hitting the campaign trail on behalf of GOP candidates.
Cruz attacked trans people and their supporters most recently during a rally for Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega that took place at a Prince William County church a week ago.
“Virginia is a parent state … this is a battle between sanity and insanity,” said the Texas Republican during the rally that took place at the Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries. “These people are nuts. They can’t figure out what a woman is. The last I checked, that was not a trick question.”
Greene continues to publicly vilify LGBTQ people using disparaging hateful terms like “groomer” and accusing Democrats of supporting an LGBTQ “pedophile” agenda.
On the West Coast in another critical race, out candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and regional emergency manager from central Oregon, is locked in a tight race with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the state’s 5th congressional district. Chavez-DeRemer backed Trump and has previously indicated support of an abortion ban beginning around six weeks of pregnancy, the first point at which doctors can detect electrical activity in what would become a heart.
Political analysts see LGBTQ issues as a focal point in many local and statewide races as school boards and communities continue efforts to ban LGBTQ-themed books and attacks on trans youth.
There are positive indicators, for example, California is poised to become the first state in the nation to achieve 10 percent LGBTQ representation in its state legislature. (California’s four out LGBTQ state senators are serving terms through 2024.)
The messaging though from Victory Fund and other LGBTQ groups is blunt: LGBTQ lives, prosperity, and rights are on ballots across the nation, the LGBTQ voters and allies must counter the GOP onslaught.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
On the high seas: Gorgeous Spanish sunset before sailing away
Poland’s highest court rules same-sex marriages are not banned
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
We need all who support us to speak up with their voices
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
Heather Mizeur: Campaign against Andy Harris has ‘huge amount of momentum’
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
Midterm elections: Dire and consequential for LGBTQ people
Kaiser Permanente opens D.C. LGBTQ medical center
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. queer bar owners oppose ballot initiative to end tip wage system
-
Maryland4 days ago
Heather Mizeur: Campaign against Andy Harris has ‘huge amount of momentum’
-
Middle East4 days ago
Israel election results could prove disastrous for LGBTQ community
-
2022 Midterm Elections4 days ago
Midterm elections: Dire and consequential for LGBTQ people
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Kaiser Permanente opens D.C. LGBTQ medical center
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. selected to host WorldPride 2025
-
Asia3 days ago
U.S. continues to push for Asian Development Bank LGBTQ, intersex safeguard
-
Maryland5 days ago
Md. statewide candidates make final pitches ahead of Election Day