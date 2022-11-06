Blade Blog
On the high seas: Gorgeous Spanish sunset before sailing away
Meeting new and old friends on transatlantic journey
(Editor’s note: Blade contributor Peter Rosenstein is submitting blog posts from his transatlantic voyage.)
Saturday morning dawned clear and warm in Rome and at 9:30 met the bus arranged by my travel agents to head to the port. Mimosas served on the bus to start the day off right. There were old cruise buddies on the bus and some new friends to meet. We arrived at the cruise terminal and had the best check-in process I have ever had for a cruise. From stepping off the bus to being in my cabin was less than 30 minutes. Congratulations Celebrity Cruises on this achievement.
Stepping on the Celebrity APEX seemed like coming home. It has been exactly a year since I was on her last when we began our transatlantic from Barcelona in October 2021. This year instead of 1,250 passengers we have been told there are about 2,400. So we shall see if it makes a difference in the level of service.
Literally a few moments after entering my cabin there was a knock on the door and my butler, Simon, came to introduce himself and orient me to the Retreat and my sky suite. He helped me to connect to the ship’s Wi-Fi and explained how I could reach him for anything during the cruise. He would be the one delivering breakfast to my room each morning.
It was then off to meet friends at the buffet. The change here was once again it was self-service, which surprised me. The staff is all wearing masks but practically no passenger is. I guess once we all had to show a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours to board we all felt comfortable, or at least for me somewhat comfortable.
Then it was off to walk around the ship, unpack my suitcase when it was delivered to my cabin and then head to the sail-away party thrown by Scott and Dustin, my travel agents, in the Iconic suite. There was Champagne flowing and a large dining room table full of hors d’oeuvres. Again, new and old friends from around the world; some who missed last year’s cruise because of U.S. COVID policy at the time. My friend who I wrote about last year, Andrew Derbyshire, entertainer extraordinaire, is back on this cruise and he joined us with his friend Stacy Jackson, a singer and TV star in London, at the sail-away. Can’t wait to hear him sing again during the cruise. As we sailed from port there was the first of what would be incredible sunsets to enjoy.
The first of the daily LGBTQ meet-ups was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the martini bar and it was listed in the daily program. I missed it as we had dinner reservations at Eden for that time. Turns out Eden has a new chef this year. The food is still quite good but a little different. I hope the LGBTQ happy hour will be moved in the next couple of days to the Eden bar at 6 p.m. each evening, where it was last year allowing people to meet before they headed off for their evening’s activities.
All-in-all it was a wonderful first day on the ship ending back at the martini bar. Then back to my room for a good night’s sleep and finding a note on my pillow to remind me to turn back my watch an hour. Didn’t complain about an extra hour sleep and remembered to put the breakfast request slip outside my door. Tomorrow would be a sea day.
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
(Editor’s note: Blade contributor Peter Rosenstein is submitting blog posts from his transatlantic voyage.)
Landed safely in Rome with friends and travel agents extraordinaire Scott and Dustin of My Lux Cruise. It was a United Airlines business class flight with the worst food I have ever had on an airline; totally inedible. However, the sweetest flight attendant. Patricia Oscarson introduced herself as Trish, our purser. Over the next 8.5 hours, since I can’t sleep on planes, we chatted. This is her 55th year working for United and out of about 25,000 people she is No. 35 in seniority and still going strong — really amazing.
We collected our luggage and split up staying at different hotels. They were off to the expensive Westin Excelsior and I was off to my hotel, The UNA Deco, near the central terminal. I have stayed there before and is a great hotel and very reasonable. They allowed me to check into my room early and by noon I was off for a walk to the Spanish Steps to meet friends Rob and Carlos. We walked around and then did what you do in Rome, stopped for coffee and people watching. Then it was a stop in a local pharmacy to get the required antigen COVID test within 48 hours of boarding the Celebrity APEX on Saturday. While I was pretty sure I would have a negative result, I got one before I left DC, it was a nerve wracking wait for the doctor at the pharmacy to give me the result. If for some reason I was positive, I wouldn’t be allowed on the ship. Thankfully it was negative and they emailed me the result I could share with Celebrity on Saturday morning at the port.
Then more walking around town and back to the hotel to change and out again for a nice relaxed, and really good dinner, at Girarrosto Fiorentino. By 9:30 I was exhausted having not slept the night before on the plane, and headed back to the hotel and crashed; lights on, TV on, nothing stopped me from getting a good night’s sleep.
Friday morning I headed down to the hotel restaurant and had multiple cups of strong Italian coffee, and an amazing breakfast buffet included with the room, to get my day started. Then it was off to wander the sights of Rome. I caught up with Rob and Carlos after they took an early tour of the Colosseum hoping they didn’t get eaten by the lions. I have been in Rome often over the years, the first time being in the summer of 1968 on my first trip to Europe. I call that my “If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium” tour. If you haven’t seen the movie I suggest you do; it’s a fun 1969 release with Suzanne Pleshette and Ian McShane. About five years ago Italy completed a major restoration of many of their most famous monuments; cleaning decades of dirt from the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain among others, and they are really spectacular to see today. We did go by the Trevi Fountain and waited on line, which went fast to enter the Pantheon. Rome is packed to the rafters with tourists.
But with all the fun that is Rome, I am really looking forward to the main part of this trip, which begins Saturday morning when I board the Celebrity APEX for my transatlantic cruise. My next blog will be from the ship.
National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Certifies Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc
Washington, D.C. — Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc, the parent company of the Washington Blade and Azer Creative, announced today it has been certified by the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) as an LGBT Business Enterprise. The NGLCC supports and advocates for diversity and inclusion for LGBT-owned businesses. With this certification the Blade’s parent company joins more than 510 business and 134 corporate partners of the NGLCC.
Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. owns and operates the Washington Blade, the oldest and most acclaimed LGBT newspaper in the country. In 2012, the company launched Azer Creative, a full-service design firm. The company employs more than a dozen full-time LGBT staff.
“We are excited to become one of the 500 LGBT businesses across the country certified by NGLCC,” said Lynne Brown, the Blade’s publisher and a co-owner of the company. “The LGBT community has been part of our company from the beginning and we look forward to continue that for many years to come.”
The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBT community both locally and nationally. Visit washingtonblade.com for more information. Azer Creative is a full-service graphic design firm based in Washington, D.C. Visit azercreative.com for more information.
