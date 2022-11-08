2022 Midterm Elections
Defending democracy matters deeply for diverse older Americans
LGBTQ elders pushed for equal treatment
Congress adopted the Voting Rights Act in 1964 to ensure that Black Americans could effectively exercise the franchise. A year later, Congress adopted the Older Americans Act to ensure that our country’s older adults have the services they need to age in community and to prioritize older populations facing special challenges. Almost 60 years later, the back-to-back enactment of the Voting Rights Act and Older Americans Act seems prescient, given that the right to vote is under sustained attack, and that older Americans from diverse communities are some of those most at risk in the battle to save our country’s democracy.
A robust democracy is important to everyone, and particularly important for elders, from people of color and LGBTQ+ communities, many of whom are poor, rely on the public safety net for basic income and health care and depend on a functional government to meet its obligations.
Elders who are part of marginalized communities need more than just a stable status quo — their ability to age with health and dignity depends on equitably expanding the resources dedicated to their well-being, to strengthen public policies that ensure our communities have access to caregiving and elder services, and to build cultural competency and a commitment to equal access so that diverse elders can get the care and supports they need.
It’s not too much to ask that elders live their remaining years able to rely on long-established democratic norms like respect for our country’s legal institutions and the vote, and not have to worry about the roll-back of their rights and freedoms. Almost 8 million of our elders are veterans of World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. They have worked tirelessly for decades in jobs great, menial and everything in between to build the wealthiest nation the world has ever known.
Older Americans are more likely to show up to vote than any other age group. Even though half of people 65 and older earn Social Security benefits of less than $15,000 per year, more than 20 percent of people 75 and older are still paying taxes. On top of all that, elders from diverse communities have made highly important contributions to expanding this country’s commitment to justice. For example, African American elders drove the country’s civil rights movement while LGBTQ+ older people have successfully pushed for much more equal treatment for same gender loving people in recent decades.
As elders enter their golden years, the democracy that they defended and contributed to seems to be unraveling. The alarming evidence is everywhere, including the refusal of our former president (and the majority of voters from his party) to accept the results of the 2020 elections and the violent and deadly assault on our nation’s capital by his followers on Jan. 6, 2021.
In many states, election deniers are running for office and volunteering as election workers with a declared intention to intimidate voters, discard votes, refuse to ratify results they don’t like, and impose rules that make it hard to vote. Reuters has identified over 100 threats of death or violence against poll workers; many experienced election workers are quitting, citing fear and stress.
In the face of the peril, defending democracy and the right to vote must be seen as essential aging issues. Progress needs to be made toward building justice, including passing bills like the Equality Act and the Ruthie and Connie LGBTQ Elder Americans Act and strengthening Social Security and Medicare and other protections and opportunities for elder people of color and migrant communities. But none of that will be possible if we can’t effectively use the vote to bring change; if state legislatures and Congress and the White House are permanently under the control of anti-democratic forces; if a politicized Supreme Court is controlled by the extreme right for a generation or more.
That’s why it’s time for older Americans to do everything possible to defend democracy and the right to vote.
We must stand up to the forces of authoritarianism by supporting efforts to protect fair elections where every person has an equal opportunity to vote. We must support proposals in Congress to strengthen our democratic institutions and we also must support efforts to hold to account those who illegally attack and undermine our democracy and elections. We must oppose efforts at censorship, book banning and other dangerous trends that make it harder to exchange ideas and advocate for change. We must join forces to protect and expand the rights of those who are most marginalized, including the rights of older Americans from diverse communities.
For diverse older Americans and those who care about them, the fight to save democracy and the vote must be our battle. We must join the fight, as we have joined so many before to make this country a better place to live. And we must win.
Michael Adams (he/him) is the chief executive officer of SAGE.
Biden delivers final midterms message at Bowie State
First lady joined president, Wes Moore and Chris Van Hollen at rally
President Joe Biden on Monday delivered a final message to voters ahead of the midterm elections and urged Marylanders to elect gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore during a rally at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County.
He was joined at the historically Black university by Moore, first lady Jill Biden, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
“Wes knows what patriotism means,” said the president, who highlighted the combat veteran’s record as an Army captain who served in Afghanistan.
By contrast, Moore’s opponent Republican Dan Cox, who is a vocal LGBTQ rights opponent, has promoted the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, Biden said, including by calling former Vice President Mike Pence a traitor for certifying Biden’s victory.
Cox has also been called out by Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories.
Moore delivered similar remarks just before the president took the stage. He pledged not to allow Maryland “to become a state where deciding to honor the results [of an election] depends on what the results are.”
Biden framed the midterms not as a referendum, but as a choice between two radically different versions of America. Republicans, he said, are bent on scrapping Medicare and social security while Democrats will continue to help working families.
Earlier today, during a virtual reception for the Democratic National Committee, Biden was confident about his party’s electoral prospects. “We have a shot at keeping the Senate and increasing it,” he said, “and I’m optimistic about the House as well.”
At the same time, the president cautioned, “We’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history. These MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat.”
On Sunday, Biden attended a rally in Bronxville, N.Y., for Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who faces a tougher than anticipated challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin. Jill Biden bookended her weekend with an appearance in Houston on behalf of Democratic candidates in Texas’ key down-ballot races.
Jill Biden also spoke at a rally earlier Monday for U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) who faces off against Republican challenger Hung Cao in a tight race to retain her House seat.
During a briefing this afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the administration’s message that Democrats have delivered on their agenda to make an economy that works for all Americans while Congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act along with Social Security and Medicare.
Jean-Pierre reiterated that votes in the midterm elections will not be fully counted for a few days and stressed that federal elections officials are working closely with their local and state counterparts to ensure “safe and secure voting.”
Jill Biden campaigns for Jennifer Wexton in Va.
Democratic congresswoman facing challenge from Republican Hung Cao
First lady Jill Biden addressed a crowd of supporters in Ashburn on Monday for U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.)’s “get out the vote rally and canvass kickoff” event.
Urging Virginians to reelect Wexton “to continue the progress we’ve made,” Biden framed the decision facing voters during tomorrow’s midterm elections as “a choice to make between two drastically different visions of the future.”
Hung Cao, Wexton’s Republican challenger in the close race for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, would put “Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block,” Biden said. “A Republican majority will attack women’s rights and affordable healthcare” while cutting taxes for major corporations and the wealthiest Americans.
Taking the stage before the first lady, Wexton hailed the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration with Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress. She cited the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, particularly its provision capping insulin costs for Medicare patients.
Voters “restored the soul of America by electing Joe Biden in 2020,” Wexton said. “It is thanks to you that we’ll hold our seat and retain our majority in Congress to defend against discrimination and efforts to strip away our fundamental rights.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also headlined Monday’s event, delivering remarks in praise of Wexton’s record, which includes LGBTQ rights, before and during her tenure in Congress.
Wexton’s race is among the most anticipated of this election cycle, with strategists looking to Virginia’s three close House races as a possible harbinger for how Democrats will fare more broadly.
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will join Cao for a rally later this afternoon in Purcellville before heading to campaign events for Yesli Vega and Jen Kiggans — who are, respectively, locked in high-stakes races to unseat Democratic Virginia Congresswomen Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria.
Meanwhile, in Maryland, Jill Biden and President Joe Biden are slated to take the stage today at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County with House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to support the state’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and Congressman Anthony Brown’s bid for Maryland attorney general.
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
Kaiser Family Foundation and TheGrio conducted survey
A survey of Black voters by the Kaiser Family Foundation and TheGrio revealed the mood and opinions of Black voters as the 2022 midterm election approaches on a variety of issues.
The polling examined Black voters’ voting intentions, motivations and views on key electoral issues for the upcoming midterm. It also examines Black voters’ attitudes toward the Democratic and Republican Parties, views on electoral integrity and past experiences with voter suppression.
In addition to these election-related topics, the survey sheds light on how Black voters feel about timely topics including the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, policies affecting the LGBTQ community and policies aimed at improving health for Black people in the nation.
The polling found that “in general, Black voters are supportive of policies that protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, with more support among younger voters, those who identify as liberal, and those who themselves identify as LGBTQ+.”
A large majority (78 percent) of Black voters support Congress updating the Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, including large majorities across age groups, and 93 percent of Black voters who identify as LGBTQ.
Of note, nine in 10 liberal Black voters support updating the Civil Rights Act in this way (89 percent,) but a majority (58 percent) of those who identify as conservatives do as well.
Same-sex marriage also garners solid support among Black voters, with more than two in three (68 percent) saying they support Congress passing a law to protect same-sex marriage (including 44 percent who say they strongly support this measure.) About nine in 10 (93 percent) Black voters who identify as LGBTQ support protecting same sex marriage.
Support differs by age among all Black voters, with nearly eight in 10 (78 percent) Black voters ages 18-29 saying they support this compared to a narrower majority (55 percent) of those ages 65 and older. On this topic, about eight in 10 (83 percent) liberal Black voters are in support, but conservative Black voters are split: 49 percent support it, while 51 percent oppose.
Most Black voters support allowing public schools to teach students about sexual orientation and gender identity, but those who are parents are more divided. Nearly six in 10 (58 percent) Black voters support allowing public school teachers to teach students about sexual orientation and gender identity.
However, while a clear majority (61 percent) of Black voters who are not parents support this, Black voters who are parents of children under 18 are more divided (52 percent support and 48 percent oppose.)
More Black voters oppose rather than support allowing transgender student athletes to compete on sports teams that match their gender identity, though majorities of younger Black voters and those who identify as LGBTQ are in support. Fewer than half of Black voters (43 percent) support allowing trans student athletes to compete on sports teams that match their gender identity, while 56 percent oppose.
However, a majority (56 percent) of young Black voters aged 18-29 are in support, as are six in 10 Black voters who identify as LGBT (62 percent) and about half (52 percent) of liberal Black voters.
Read the entire poll: (Link)
