2022 Midterm Elections
Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate
Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection in Nev.
Control of the U.S. Senate will remain in the hands of Democrats after U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, in a hotly contested race.
The 58-year-old Cortez Masto has been serving as the senior U.S. senator from Nevada since 2017. Previously she was the state’s 32nd attorney general from 2007-2015.
Her reelection means that President Joe Biden maintains his ability to confirm judicial nominees and Cabinet secretaries. All eyes are now on the U.S. House of Representatives where the balance of power is at stake.
David Wasserman, a House campaign analyst with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told the Los Angeles Times Saturday that “it will absolutely come down to California,” which the Golden State’s 10 Congressional races are deemed most at risk of flipping and still too close to call.
Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, endured a tough reelection campaign made more protracted after the mail-in ballot counting with the results resting largely with the state’s most populous county, Clark County, home to Las Vegas, which posted updates once a day since Tuesday.
Thank you, Nevada! pic.twitter.com/NORNR52wp8— Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) November 13, 2022
NBC News reported that in the campaign’s closing days, Laxalt, a MAGA Trump loyalist who drew the former president as well as Donald Trump, Jr., to the state to stump for him, hammered a strict partisan message, vowing not to work with the left and promising to hold Senate hearings examining Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci and Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Laxalt had also questioned the results of the 2020 election, even saying the results were “rigged.”
“There should be consequences for people who undermine our democracy, who peddle the ‘big lie’ and conspiracy theories,” Cortez Masto said at an event in Reno, the state’s second largest city, in October.
Laxalt handily won the state’s 15 rural counties, in some counties winning 80 percent of the vote, while Cortez Masto steadily led the reliably blue Clark County.
Speaking in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh, where he is attending the East Asia Summit, Joe Biden finished his remarks and then took a couple questions from reporters. When asked about the news of the Democrats retaining the Senate after Cortez Masto’s reelection victory the president said: “I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next couple years.”
In the press pool traveling with Biden, The Washington Post’s White House reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb, reported that the president made congratulatory calls to Cortez Masto at 10:08 a.m. local time and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at 10:28 a.m. local time, (Cambodia.)
The president added that as he congratulated Schumer he noted their [Democrats] focus now is on Georgia.
“I’m not surprised by this … I think it’s a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” Biden said.
“It’s always better at 51,” he added and mentioned that with 51, Democrats don’t need to have an even makeup of committees. “It’s just simply better.”
“Republicans are going to have to decide who they are,” the president reflected.
2022 Midterm Elections
Trone wins reelection in Md. 6th Congressional District
Incumbent Democrat beat state Rep. Neil Parrott (R-Frederick County)
Maryland Congressman David Trone has defeated his Republican challenger in the state’s 6th Congressional District.
Trone defeated state Del. Neil Parrott (R-Frederick County) by a 50.38-49.5 percent margin.
The Frederick County Republican had been ahead of the incumbent Democratic, in part, because the boundaries of the district, which includes all of western Maryland, had been redrawn during the last redistricting. Mail-in ballots had yet to be counted when Parrott was ahead of Trone immediately after Election Day.
“I want to thank Del. Parrott for his phone call this afternoon conceding the race,” said Trone in a tweet. “My promise to him, and to all of the people of the 6th District, is this: I’ll continue to work across the aisle to deliver results and get things done. Thank you, Maryland! Let’s get back to work.”
— David Trone (@davidjtrone) November 11, 2022
— David Trone (@davidjtrone) November 11, 2022
2022 Midterm Elections
More than 400 LGBTQ candidates won on Election Day
Victory Fund lauds Rainbow Wave
436 openly LGBTQ candidates won their elections as of 7 p.m. EST Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 336 set in 2020. There are 54 races with LGBTQ candidates that have not yet been called, including Will Rollins in California and Kris Mayes in Arizona.
To reach equitable representation, the U.S. must elect more than 35,000 more openly LGBTQ people to office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute.
Victory Fund President Annise Parker issued the following statement:
“This Rainbow Wave was fueled by a record number of LGBTQ candidates who defied the odds by running — and winning — in the face of extraordinary anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and attacks. Bigots underestimated our power and determination as they’ve done throughout history. While this election has given us much to be optimistic about, such as a historic number of victorious trans and nonbinary candidates, we still have a long way to go before we achieve equitable representation in government. LGBTQ people have never been fully represented in government and until that day, we will not stop organizing, we will not stop fighting and we will not stop running for office. Because when we run, we win.”
Key trends:
- Of the 714 openly LGBTQ candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 436 won — a 61 percent win rate.
- Of the 250 openly LGBTQ women who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 160 won — a 64 percent win rate.
- Of the 353 openly LGBTQ men who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 221 won races — a 63 percent win rate.
- Of the 37 openly transgender candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 18 won their races — a 49 percent win rate.
- Of the 24 openly nonbinary candidates who appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, 13 won their races — a 54 percent win rate.
Key wins:
- Tina Kotek and Maura Healey — the nation’s first lesbian governors (Kotek release and Healey release).
- Erick Russell — the first Black openly LGBTQ person ever elected statewide (release).
- James Roesener — the first trans man elected to a state legislature in U.S. history (release).
- Leigh Finke — the first trans person ever elected to the Minnesota state legislature (release).
- Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell — the first trans person and first nonbinary person elected to the Montana state legislature (release).
- Jennie Armstrong and Andrew Gray — the first openly LGBTQ people ever elected to the Alaska state legislature (release). Louisiana and Mississippi are now the only U.S. states to have never elected an openly LGBTQ state lawmaker.
2022 Midterm Elections
Transgender candidates score historic wins, suffer consequential loses in midterms
Democrat Zooey Zephyr will be Montana’s first trans state lawmaker
The midterm election takeaway for transgender and nonbinary Americans and their families is a mixed bag of optimism and dread; all dependent on locale, leadership and the balance of power which is at this moment still undetermined.
Los Angeles Blade contributor, author and thought leader Brynn Tannehill, who describes her perspective as “somewhat contrarian,” tweeted that she sees the next two years leading up to the 2024 presidential election as “highly unpredictable, chaotic, illogical and radical,” and advises her followers to “buckle up.”
While Republicans and the mainstream media have egg on their face for predicting a “red wave” on Tuesday, the wave they apparently didn’t see coming was a rainbow of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and nonbinary winners.
As the Los Angeles Blade reported, Democrat Tina Kotek narrowly defeated her Republican opponent in Oregon to become one of the nation’s first out lesbian governors. She follows Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts, who received nearly twice as many votes as her GOP competitor.
Healey, Kotek and a dozen others were among the 678 LGBTQ candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot — an increase of 18 percent over the 2020 general election, when 574 candidates ran for office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee that supports LGBTQ candidates. At least 340 out LGBTQ candidates won their elections this time around, surpassing the previous record of 336 candidates set in 2020.
Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), the first trans woman elected state senator in the U.S., following Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas)’s 2017 election as the first out trans state legislator in the country, was among those re-elected, as the Washington Blade reported. Roem was re-elected in 2021.
HISTORY MADE!— LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 9, 2022
For the first time ever, an out trans man has been elected to a state legislature. Congrats, James! pic.twitter.com/zmdOz4wvXA
New Hampshire voters elected James Roesener on Tuesday, making him the first trans man ever elected to a state legislature in the U.S. That’s according to the Victory Fund.
Roesener, a Democrat, defeated Republican Dennis Soucy by a 55-45 percent margin, according to the New York Times, citing data from the Associated Press.
Roesener’s website shows the 25-year-old bisexual lives in Concord with his wife and cat.
“I was born an advocate for the underdog,” he says on his site, “and have never been afraid to stand up for what I truly believe in.”
His priority issues are healthcare, education, reproductive justice, housing, workers’ rights, women’s rights, gay rights, disabled rights, trans rights, the legalization and regulation of recreational cannabis and clean energy, including solar power and other alternatives to fossil fuels.
BIG NEWS: @ZoAndBehold and @Howell4HD95 won their elections for the Montana state legislature. Zoey is the first out trans person and SJ is the first out non-binary person ever elected to the body. https://t.co/TANMHcKXKQ— LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) November 9, 2022
Democrat Zooey Zephyr is Montana’s first out trans state lawmaker, one of two LGBTQ candidates supported by the Victory Fund that voters elected in a landslide on Tuesday.
“The best way for me to fight for social and economic justice is to get into the room where the laws are being written,” Zephyr wrote on her website.
“I will fight for human rights — from voting rights to trans rights to working towards dismantling the cruelties of the prison-industrial complex. I will also work to address what I see as four of the big, interconnected areas where Montana is failing to adequately help its residents: housing inequality, health care, infrastructure and climate change.”
After a long count, SJ Howell was also elected after easily defeating their Republican opponent. Howell will be Montana’s first out nonbinary state representative.
We won! (We’re still counting votes but with 75% of votes so far we’re feeling confident)— SJ Howell (@Howell4HD95) November 9, 2022
Thanks so much for all the support, hard work, and votes. I’m grateful to all of you who helped make this happen and can’t wait to work hard as your representative!#mtpol #mtleg #mtnews
“Only six trans men serve in any office in the United States of America,” Victory Fund Vice President of Political Programs Sean Meloy told NPR. “Breaking that barrier, I think, is going to be important to showcase to trans men and trans and nonbinary people that they need to keep stepping forward to run, and they can win.”
Minnesota voters elected their first trans state lawmaker: Democrat Leigh Finke, who won in a huge landslide. She defeated Republican Trace Johnson by an 81-18 percent margin. The first-time candidate is a native of the Twin Cities and a filmmaker for the American Civil Liberties Union. She told reporters fighting for her trans neighbors will be a priority.
“In the last two years, we’ve been seeing just a marked increase in the coordinated attacks against trans people and trans communities in the United States and in Minnesota,” she told WCCO-TV. “I just felt like it was absolutely essential to have someone from our community in those rooms.”
Finke celebrated her victory on the dance floor and shared her moves with her followers on Twitter:
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate
PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball
Transgender people: Let’s show this country who we are
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
LGBTQ candidates, allies win across the country on Election Day
As votes are tallied, progressive groups celebrate LGBTQ midterm candidates
Riding the joy train with Amy Ray
Most LGBTQ ANC candidates win races in D.C. election
Comings & Goings
