Author of Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law indicted for wire fraud

A federal grand jury has returned a 6-count indictment against Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding (R-Williston).

The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Harding, 35, represents Florida’s House District 24. He wrote the state’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law, titled the “Parental Rights in Education,” passed in March of this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida stated:

The indictment alleges that between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, Harding committed two acts of wire fraud by participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and for obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and for the purpose of executing such scheme, caused wire communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce.

The indictment alleges that Harding made and caused to be made false and fraudulent SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications, and made false representations in supporting loan documentation, in the names of dormant business entities, submitted to the SBA.

The indictment further alleges that Harding obtained fraudulently created bank statements for one of the dormant business entities which were used as supporting documentation for one of his fraudulent EIDL loan applications. By this conduct, the indictment alleges that Harding fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA to which he was not entitled.

Harding is also charged with two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with funds derived from unlawful activity related to his transfer of the fraudulently obtained EIDL proceeds into two bank accounts, and two counts of making false statements to the SBA.

The investigation was jointly conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Office of Inspector General and the SBA’s Office of Inspector General.

Harding’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m., at the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville before U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor.

The maximum terms of imprisonment for the offenses are as follows:

20 years: Wire Fraud

10 years: Money Laundering

5 years: Making False Statements

Florida Politics reported that according to Politico’s Gary Fineout, Harding has already been released on bond, and the government did not look to detain Harding.

Court files show the federal government did not request that Harding be detained – and he was released on bond earlier today

Harding has already lost his committee assignments for the upcoming legislative term.

“After consultation with Representative Harding regarding his indictment, I am temporarily removing him from his committee assignments to allow him time to focus on this matter,” House Speaker Paul Renner said Wednesday in a written statement.

“In America we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court. Since the indictment does not relate to any aspect of his legislative duties, any further questions should be directed to his legal counsel.”

"In America we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court." Says further questions should be directed to Harding's lawyer

The governor cannot remove a lawmaker from office, even if arrested. The Florida Constitution states that “each house shall be the sole judge of the qualifications” of members. To expel a lawmaker, each chamber needs a two-thirds majority vote.