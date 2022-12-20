Local
Is there a growing risk of being ‘roofied’ at a gay bar?
Baltimore police aren’t seeing an uptick in reports, but a Pride Center of Maryland survey found a rising concern about being drugged in a drink at LGBTQ bars
By John-John Williams IV
When Brendon Huffman steps behind the bar at The Manor, an LGBTQ bar in Mount Vernon, he has a number of things going through his mind: being friendly to customers, pouring well-balanced cocktails in a timely manner, and making sure that drinks are not unattended.
The first two priorities are important to any bartender; increasingly, Huffman is paying special attention to the third. Read more at BaltimoreBanner.com
Delaware
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Dru Tevis works for SoDel Concepts
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Well-known local pastry chef Dru Tevis won the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” on Monday, taking home the competition show’s $25,000 prize.
Tevis, who lives in Lewes, Del., with his husband, works as corporate pastry chef for SoDel Concepts, a group of local restaurants that includes Thompson Island.
Each episode of the hit Food Network show included two rounds of baking challenges judged by Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes; Nancy Fuller, owner of Ginsberg’s Foods; and Carla Hall from “Top Chef.”
Tevis was the first pastry chef to win the title of Best Chef in the Delaware Today Best Of Awards, and was also named a Rising Star Chef by the Delaware Restaurant Association, according to his bio.
“I did this for myself, but I did it for SoDel and I did it for Delaware,” Tevis recently told Delaware Today. “I really hope that I’m helping to make people all around the country think, ‘Oh, maybe I should go to Delaware. Looks like there’s some stuff going on there.’”
Virginia
Democratic primary in special election to succeed McEachin to take place Tuesday
Va. congressman died on Nov. 28
The Democratic primary in the special election to succeed the late-Virginia Congressman A. Donald McEachin in the state’s 4th Congressional District will take place on Tuesday.
The fight to succeed McEachin, a former Virginia state senator who died on Nov. 28, will be between state Sens. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond).
Morrissey has decades of experience in politics, but with his long career comes a history of scandals that include his resignation after his conviction on charges that he contributed to the delinquency of a minor with a then-17-year-old receptionist at his law firm. Morrissey later married her.
The Richmond Democrat has also been disbarred twice.
McClellan, if elected, would become the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress. The state’s Democratic congressional delegation has backed McClellan, along with McEachin’s widow, Colette McEachin.
“He can go to [jail] and be disbarred … and still survive politically, which is amazing to the rest of us normal human beings,” Congressman Don Beyer told Politico. “His candidacy is not to be taken lightly. He has surprised people his whole career.”
A special election in Virginia cannot take place less than 55 days before a general or primary election.
The next primary is happening in June 2023. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin scheduled the special election to fill McEachin’s seat for Feb. 21.
The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will face Republican Leon Benjamin. Republicans will have a 5-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives once the new Congress begins in January.
Local
Comings & Goings
Rebranding for LUNA+EISENLA
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Brad Luna and Kristofer Eisenla on the rebranding of their firm as LUNA+EISENLA. Founded in 2012, the firm has been the agency of record providing strategic communications and media counsel on several historic advancements in both the public and private sectors, including: change in the U.S. Tax Code creating the standard home office deduction; repeal of the military’s transgender service member ban; announcement of a cure for “bubble boy disease,” and the personal identity of the first person ever cured of HIV/AIDS; representation of three plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s historic Obergefell v. Hodges marriage equality ruling; and thought leadership development of world-renowned doctors and researchers, including a member of the World Health Organization’s vaccine composition team for COVID, influenza, and other infectious diseases.
With the rebranding they have added three individuals to round out LUNA+EISENLA’s full suite of strategic communications and media services. Elizabeth Curwen as director of content will work on strategic content development across platforms to better engage targeted audiences, research, and analytics to inform audience targeting strategies, digital analytics to optimize client’s communications campaigns for greater impact and real-time feedback reports on media outreach engagements. Sean Todd as creative director will be responsible for creative visual content solutions including branding, digital marketing, print design and audio/video production. Riah Gonzales King as director of digital strategies will provide services designed to harness the power of technology to develop digital advertising, e-commerce platforms, SEO optimization, and website and app creation.
The two founders of the firm have extensive backgrounds in policy, communications, and public relations. They both have extensive experience providing communications and media relations counsel to a wide range of government, campaign, non-profit and corporate institutions. They have worked on presidential and senatorial campaigns, and for members of Congress and America’s top CEOs.
Prior to founding LUNA+EISENLA, Eisenla was a vice president at Widmeyer Communications and before that was Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, Representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). He graduated from California State University, Stanislaus, with a degree in politics and economics, and has advanced degrees from the London School of Economics and Political Science; and The George Washington University. He has been awarded the Bronze Anvil by the Public Relations Society of America.
Prior to joining with Eisenla to found LUNA+EISENLA, Luna was director of Communications for the Human Rights Campaign. Before that he was press secretary to Rep. Brad Carson (D-Okla.). He has guest lectured on political communications, message development and public policy at George Washington University and American University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa and attended The George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
Va. rules commission objects to proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Congress approves $100m boost to HIV/AIDS initiatives
Is there a growing risk of being ‘roofied’ at a gay bar?
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ-inclusive media regulation bill
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
Comings & Goings
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
Log Cabin Republicans president denies knowledge of chapter’s involvement in drag event protest
Popular
-
Europe4 days ago
Ukrainian lawmakers pass LGBTQ-inclusive media regulation bill
-
Politics4 days ago
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Commentary4 days ago
How can the State Department’s gay spokesperson defend Saudi Arabia?
-
Texas5 days ago
Log Cabin Republicans president denies knowledge of chapter’s involvement in drag event protest
-
Congress4 days ago
Victory Institute urges Senate to confirm key LGBTQ Biden nominees
-
Theater4 days ago
‘Into the Woods’ puts superb twist on happily ever after
-
Autos3 days ago
Lightning strikes twice with all-electric Ford F-150 pickup