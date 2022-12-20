Is there a growing risk of being ‘roofied’ at a gay bar?

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Brad Luna and Kristofer Eisenla on the rebranding of their firm as LUNA+EISENLA. Founded in 2012, the firm has been the agency of record providing strategic communications and media counsel on several historic advancements in both the public and private sectors, including: change in the U.S. Tax Code creating the standard home office deduction; repeal of the military’s transgender service member ban; announcement of a cure for “bubble boy disease,” and the personal identity of the first person ever cured of HIV/AIDS; representation of three plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s historic Obergefell v. Hodges marriage equality ruling; and thought leadership development of world-renowned doctors and researchers, including a member of the World Health Organization’s vaccine composition team for COVID, influenza, and other infectious diseases.

With the rebranding they have added three individuals to round out LUNA+EISENLA’s full suite of strategic communications and media services. Elizabeth Curwen as director of content will work on strategic content development across platforms to better engage targeted audiences, research, and analytics to inform audience targeting strategies, digital analytics to optimize client’s communications campaigns for greater impact and real-time feedback reports on media outreach engagements. Sean Todd as creative director will be responsible for creative visual content solutions including branding, digital marketing, print design and audio/video production. Riah Gonzales King as director of digital strategies will provide services designed to harness the power of technology to develop digital advertising, e-commerce platforms, SEO optimization, and website and app creation.

The two founders of the firm have extensive backgrounds in policy, communications, and public relations. They both have extensive experience providing communications and media relations counsel to a wide range of government, campaign, non-profit and corporate institutions. They have worked on presidential and senatorial campaigns, and for members of Congress and America’s top CEOs.

Prior to founding LUNA+EISENLA, Eisenla was a vice president at Widmeyer Communications and before that was Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, Representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). He graduated from California State University, Stanislaus, with a degree in politics and economics, and has advanced degrees from the London School of Economics and Political Science; and The George Washington University. He has been awarded the Bronze Anvil by the Public Relations Society of America.

Prior to joining with Eisenla to found LUNA+EISENLA, Luna was director of Communications for the Human Rights Campaign. Before that he was press secretary to Rep. Brad Carson (D-Okla.). He has guest lectured on political communications, message development and public policy at George Washington University and American University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa and attended The George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.