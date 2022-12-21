Calendar: December 23-29

Friday, December 23

Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. It’s a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, December 24

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and also on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more information, email to [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. ​​This weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, December 25

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Christmas Day Zoom Hangout” at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This event is for anyone who would like to hang out with folks on the holiday to chat and share. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, December 26

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, December 27

Queer Book Club will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month to discuss queer books by queer authors. For information, email [email protected].

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or check Genderqueer DC out on Facebook.

Wednesday, December 28

Asexual and Aromantic Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “Drag Bingo” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in dollar bills to give to the performers. The bingo winners get a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, December 29

“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“Adams Morgan Comedy Night (Stand-Up Comedy Show)” will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. Guests will get to see the best comics in the DMV, comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show, and comics who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. Tickets are limited at a donate-what-you-want price and can be accessed on Eventbrite.