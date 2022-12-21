Calendar
Calendar: December 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 23
Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. It’s a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 24
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and also on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more information, email to [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, December 25
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Christmas Day Zoom Hangout” at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This event is for anyone who would like to hang out with folks on the holiday to chat and share. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 27
Queer Book Club will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month to discuss queer books by queer authors. For information, email [email protected].
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or check Genderqueer DC out on Facebook.
Wednesday, December 28
Asexual and Aromantic Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Bingo” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in dollar bills to give to the performers. The bingo winners get a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 29
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Adams Morgan Comedy Night (Stand-Up Comedy Show)” will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. Guests will get to see the best comics in the DMV, comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show, and comics who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. Tickets are limited at a donate-what-you-want price and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Calendar: December 16-22
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 16
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 17
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, December 18
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 19
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer’s Facebook page!
Tuesday, December 20
BiRoundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This monthly roundtable is an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour for a Good Cause” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event is a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 21
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Thursday, December 22
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” will be at 10 p.m. at Abigail. Guests are encouraged to come out and party with the Iconic International House of Balenciaga as they celebrate another holiday season and enjoy community. There will be an ugly sweater contest with a cash prize and sounds by DJs Dave Thomm and Obie. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar: December 9-15
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 9
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 10
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, December 11
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances from Bombalicious Eklavar, Millie Maringue, Evry Pleasure and Pup Indigo. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 12
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 13
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, December 14
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
DC Fray will be hosting a Free Bingo Series event at 7 p.m. at As You Are DC. There will be a game night host, bingo materials including daubers, and awesome prizes. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 15
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar: December 2-8
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 2
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact Adam ([email protected]).
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 3
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, December 4
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 5
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Center Aging Advocacy Meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Participants are welcome to provide guidance and feedback on programs and services for LGBT older adults here at The DC Center for the LGBT Community. Second, this group will focus on advocating for LGBT older adults in the District of Columbia. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, December 6
Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Gay Men’s Chorus will be at 7:30 p.m. at Washington DC Temple Visitors’ Center. The Gay Men’s Chorus will perform at the Washington DC Temple Visitors’ Center for Festival of Lights. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 7
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, December 8
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Comedy and Cocktails will be at 6 p.m. at Pure Lounge. Guests are encouraged to come out for laughs, libations and drinking games with the best DMV comics. There will be a comedy show, live DJ, dancing, 2 for 1 drinks and drinking games. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
