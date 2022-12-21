Democrats must begin 2024 congressional campaign today

If Democrats want to take back the House and keep the Senate in 2024, they must begin the campaign today. Republicans, especially those Trumpers newly elected in the midterm elections, like Santos in New York, must be held accountable for their votes and statements, and voters need help to focus on them. In the way Media Matters (proud to say I was a founding incorporator) does nationally. We should help local Democratic organizations focus on local district seats we can take back. It will be crucial if we want to motivate voters of all ages to come out in 2024 and vote their interests.

The Democratic National Committee and the president need to work with the left wing of the party to have them understand while they support many of their goals, the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. We can see that by looking at recent election results. We must accept were it not for the total insanity of some of the Trump candidates, Democrats would have had a much worse result in the midterm elections. It is clear if a moderate Republican candidate had run for governor of Arizona, or for Senate in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and these are just three examples, those seats would now be in Republican hands. We only need to look at two congressional races in South Texas, one being that of Henry Cuellar (D) who won his seat by 13% after a close primary election where he had to face a run-off against a left-wing candidate. Then in the Texas 15th progressive Michelle Vallejo, eked out a win in the primary, then lost the general election by 9%. If progressive Democrats are smart, they will understand it isn’t just primaries they have to win, but Democrats must be able to win general elections if they hope to make progress on the issues they care about. Again, they must accept the general election voter is moderate to moderate right. If they don’t, Republicans will win and take the nation backwards. The Democratic Party can only hope the Bernie Sanders and AOCs and their followers will accept that.

We must win if we are to continue to fight in Congress to move the nation forward. President Biden has done a great job and progress has been made on issues crucial to the nation. But it’s important to remember that the way our founders set up our government in nearly every case progress is incremental. Remember in 1992 Hillary Clinton fought for universal healthcare and it wasn’t until 2009 that we got any form of national healthcare, even just the beginning with the Affordable Care Act, which only passed the House by one vote.

To continue to make progress on issues like climate change, equality for the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, and civil rights, we better elect Democrats and the only way to do that is by putting up moderate candidates who can relate to the communities in which they are running. One example was the candidate who ran against Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). He lost by only 500 votes in a Republican-leaning district. That is a race we can focus on in 2024 and maybe win. Adam Frisch “campaigned on a largely conservative platform and against what he dubbed Boebert’s “antics” and “angertainment.” The former city council member in the posh town of Aspen hoped to entice disaffected Republicans and build a bipartisan political coalition. He rarely mentioned he was a Democrat on the campaign trail and backed removing Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, saying he wanted to lower the partisan temperature in Washington. It was an indirect dig at Boebert that resonated with voters in a highly rural district that, though conservative, have often backed pragmatists.

“We have shown the country that extremist politicians can be defeated, loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems,” said Frisch. Yes, in that district a candidate like Frisch needs to be supported because when it comes to being in Congress he will vote for a Democratic speaker and the predominance of the Democratic platform. Democrats must look at this district by district and determine what kind of a candidate can defeat the Republican.

The nation is divided and we must look at the reality of what that means. Just think, a complete moron like Herschel Walker, who can’t even tell you how many kids he has, got more than 1.7 million Republican votes. They voted for him because they believed he would simply rubber stamp the Republican doctrine.

If we focus early and correctly, Democrats can win.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.