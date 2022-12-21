Bars & Parties
Here’s your guide to the merriest gay holiday season!
Cocktails, music and dancing at upcoming parties
“LGBTQ Social Mixer – Pride On The Patio at Showroom” will be on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom.
There will be happy hour cocktails and dinner on the heated patio at the venue. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Iconic International House of Balenciaga will host “Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. at Privilege.
There will be a limited buffet and open bar, hookah, VIP packages, bottle specials and music by DJ Dave Thom and DJ Obie. There will also be a sweater contest with a cash prize.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Hip Hop Garden DC Day Party” will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. at Lost Society. This exclusive day party experience will feature non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Music played will be a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
Winterfest remains in full force
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday
Events for Wunder Garten’s 6th Annual Winterfest are still underway at one of D.C.’s most enthralling beer gardens at 1101 First St., N.E.
A Night of 1,000 Santas will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, a reindeer, anything or anyone, to dance the night away and celebrate the holidays. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. This is a special day for the pups and their “hoomans” and perfect opportunity for the pups to get some treats and make new friends. Select beers cost $6 and there will be free pupucinnos with a purchase. This event is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Trivia Mondays will be on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by Mark Lloyd. Guests are encouraged to bring friends and test their knowledge to win prizes and glory. There will also be boozy cocktails, seasonal beers and themed decor. Tickets are free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
Halloween is back and more queer than ever!
Freddie’s Beach Bar to host Halloween party
Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant will be hosting a Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring friends and meet new people from all over the world. Guests will gather in the back outside patio if the weather is nice or near the stage if not. Go Gay DC leader TJ Flavell will be there to greet you. Name tags will be provided. There’s no cover charge.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Metrobar DC to host ‘Booze and Brews’ Halloween Brunch’
“Booze and Brews Halloween Brunch” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at metrobar DC.
Guests are encouraged to come enjoy sounds from DJ Lalee and tasting tables from Catoctin and Republic Restoratives from 7-10 p.m. and drink specials featuring Catoctin or Republic Restoratives spirits all evening long.
This event is free to attend with an optional $15 Bash + SMYAL Fundraiser Ticket to help support LGBTQ youth across the district. Ticket holders will be honored with a cocktail.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Cake Pop to host ‘HallowQueen Drag Brunch’
“HallowQueen Drag Brunch” will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at The Hall CP. New host Cake Pop will be hosting this ultimate Halloween-themed event.
Flavored mimosas and Bloody Marys will cost $24 and the brunch buffet costs $30 and will include French toast casserole, buttermilk pancakes, tater tots hash, among many other menu items.
Tickets for this event start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Baltimore Playhouse to hold ‘Haux-lloween’ party
“Taste.Touch.Feel: Haux-lloween” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Baltimore Playhouse – Private Social Club.
Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy top-tier burlesque and specialty performances, kink edutainment, interactive games, and plenty of surprises to thrill one’s senses.
There will also be a costume ball with three categories. Each category is limited to eight participants. The categories are:
- Alien Superstar: Most unique, intergalactic freak
- Fetish Faerie: Whimsy, kinky, faerie hauxs
- Best Couples Costume: Period.
After the costume ball, there will be an “Adult Play Date After Party” for mingling and a night of no inhibitions where guests can enjoy spontaneous performances, play with their lover(s) or be a voyeur while the music plays.
Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sirene, X and Nadia to perform at Firefly
Firefly Halloween Special Event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at p.m. at Firefly. This event will feature performances by drag queens Sirene, X and Nadia. There will also be two competitions:
• “Holy” a ghoulie drag performance with a cash prize of $100 and a bookings prize of $100.
• A costume contest where the 1st place winner wins a one-night stay at Hotel Madeira, 2nd place wins dinner for two at Firefly, and 3rd place wins brunch for two at Firefly.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
KINETIC: Pride DC launches with 3 major events
Weekend kicks off Friday with UNCUT XL at BLISS
KINETIC: Pride DC will partner with Capital Pride Alliance to celebrate Pride month with three official events that will feature leading gay DJs: Abel, Ben Bakson, Joe Pacheco, Dan Slater and Alexis Tucci.
The weekend kicks off Friday, June 10 at 10 p.m. with UNCUT XL at BLISS Nightclub. Grammy-nominated DJ Abel will headline the city’s “most risqué circuit event of the year” at BLISS nightclub.
“Uncut is returning to DC Pride for the first time in four years so there will be lots of sweating, dancing, and men bumping and sliding into one another on the main floor as well as in the play zone,” said producer Jesus Quispe in a press release late May.
KINETIC: Pride Galactic Edition will be on Saturday, June 11 at 10 p.m. at Echostage. DJs Dan Slater and Ben Bakson will perform back-to-back sets. DJ Joe Pacheco will open the night.
The series of events will wrap up on Sunday June 12 with DC Pride’s official closing party, “discoVERS” at 10 p.m. at SAX in Downtown D.C. Disco-diva Alexis Tucci will spin an open-to-close set with Disco, Nu-Disco, and Disco House music all night long. Special performances throughout the night will be integrated into her high-energy disco set as well.
To purchase tickets, visit KINETIC: Pride DC.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Youngkin’s proposed budget includes 15-week abortion ban
Here’s your guide to the merriest gay holiday season!
Calendar: December 23-29
Marriage bill ceremony a full-circle moment after 20 years at the Blade
Brendan Fraser reclaims his star in ‘The Whale’
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
Lightning strikes twice with all-electric Ford F-150 pickup
Victory Fund endorses Herod for Denver mayor
Lesbian, transgender women across Africa forced into heterosexual marriages
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
Popular
-
Delaware1 day ago
Rehoboth chef wins ‘Holiday Baking Championship’
-
Autos4 days ago
Lightning strikes twice with all-electric Ford F-150 pickup
-
Colorado2 days ago
Victory Fund endorses Herod for Denver mayor
-
Africa2 days ago
Lesbian, transgender women across Africa forced into heterosexual marriages
-
Politics11 hours ago
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Shop local this holiday season
-
Congress1 day ago
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
-
Opinions2 days ago
Walker candidacy insults intelligence of Black voters