‘Jane Anger’ a joyful, thought-provoking look at Shakespeare
Klein Theatre production features real-life partners Urie and Spahn
‘Jane Anger’
Through Jan. 8
Shakespeare Theatre Company
Klein Theatre
450 7th St., N.W.
$35-$125
Signaturetheatre.org
In “Jane Anger” (now at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre), Ryan Spahn plays Francis, a middle-aged peasant unsuccessfully passing himself off as a “fair youth” in hopes of wrangling both a place in William Shakespeare’s inner circle and a good acting gig.
The clever pandemic comedy kicks off in 1606, a plague year, and theater people are at loose ends. Somehow, Spahn’s character convinces the great Shakespeare (Michael Urie) to let him stay in his comfortable apartment, a place where Francis, now nicknamed Frankie, can ride out the quarantine emptying the playwright’s chamber pots and transcribing his words.
Initially, the writer is slow going. Locked away from bars and brothels, a bored Bard needs to be “unblocked” to get his creative juices flowing, a task with which fey Frankie is happy to assist. But that’s a hard pass. This boss is repulsed by the mere sight of his unwashed, snaggle-toothed helper, an opinion he feels compelled to repeat again and again.
It’s a hilarious setup flawlessly executed by two skilled actors. Both are terrifically acting and looking the parts – Urie is flatteringly attired in dashing Jacobean garb as a celebrity Shakespeare in need of his next moneymaking hit, while Spahn is outfitted for a bubonic plague-theme party, a look that gets laughs from the moment he makes his entrance in this fast-paced, gag-filled show.
During a recent mid-morning phone interview, Spahn explains his approach to comedy: “It isn’t about rehearsing bits. He’s more of a sad clown comic.” Whatever the method, it works. And playwright Talene Monahon’s anachronistic giggle fest chock filled with surprises, physical comedy, pathos, and a little harmless smut gives him a lot to work with.
Aside from lampooning Shakespeare and having fun with pandemic humor that riffs on social distancing and variant strains, Monahon and director Jess Chayes present a tale of towering feminist revenge.
The title character portrayed by Amelia Workman is based on the same-named historical person famed for writing a seminal feminist pamphlet. In the play, Jane climbs through Shakespeare’s window seeking her intimate friend’s help in securing publication. A lowborn but genius writer, she makes her living as a cunning woman (similar to a barber/surgeon, but “the differences are the person has breasts and makes less money”). In time, Shakespeare’s rich but disenfranchised wife Anne Hathaway (played by Monahan) arrives on the scene – also through the window.
Spahn says, “There’s a female voice but anyone can relate if they’re a minority that’s been silenced or has gone unheard. In the play, women arrive who aren’t being heard. They get louder and angrier.
“Sometime silencing the most dominant person in the room takes getting angry. It’s all very relatable,” he adds. “We’re in a time of people recognizing they’ve been undervalued or underappreciated and this is that story.”
Spahn and Urie, 41 and 42 respectively, have worked together before — it’s something they’ve liked, especially if it’s a joyful project like this one. But bringing home darker subject matter every night can be hard, he says.
When COVID closed theaters in March of 2020, the partners made a conscious decision to remain in New York and create work. After all, Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” through the 1606 plague.
A month into lockdown, Urie reprised his role in “Buyer & Cellar,” (the comedy about a struggling actor weirdly employed at the Malibu estate of Barbra Streisand) live from the couple’s apartment. Spahn, who has self-produced feature films, ran the cameras. It was a successful and widely viewed collaboration.
The pair’s precocious foray into pandemic theater making made Monahon aware of exactly what was possible during shutdown. They could put something on if she wrote it, and by May they were performing a short one-act version of the play (then tentatively titled “Frankie and Will”) written for the duo, plague be damned.
“Jane Anger” premiered off-Broadway at the tiny New Ohio in February 2022. What was intended to be a workshop became a positively reviewed, sold-out show. Now at year’s end, a tweaked, more expensively produced version is playing in a theater four times the size of the original venue.
“I think it’s the experience that people want and deserve now,” he says. “It’s frivolous, thought provoking, and political without being preachy…a really joyful time.”
‘Into the Woods’ puts superb twist on happily ever after
Sondheim’s music makes for masterful score featuring classic tunes
‘Into the Woods’
Through Jan. 29
Signature Theatre
4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington
$40-$109
sigtheatre.org
Stephen Sondheim’s darkly delightful “Into the Woods” puts a stimulating twist on what it means to live “happily ever after,” musically employing that old maxim to be careful what you wish for. Currently audiences can join on the journey with Signature Theatre’s terrific take on one of the legendary composer’s more frequently produced musicals.
Superbly staged by director/choreographer Matthew Gardiner, Signature’s instantly engaging production opens with the Narrator (Christopher Bloch), looking like a country walker, as he happens upon the long-abandoned Victorian nursery of a once fine house now beset by discarded toys, wrecked walls, overgrown vines, and a fallen tree that’s crashed into the place.
After finding a dusty picture book, said Narrator barely utters “once upon a time” before a dozen or so recognizable fairytale characters crowd Lee Savage’s set singing a wonderfully lively and 15-minute-long title song prologue promising nearly three hours of adventure and unexpected introspection.
At the center of the action are the Baker (Jake Loewenthal) and his wife, a childless couple who’ve been cursed by a vengeful Witch (sung stunningly by Nova Y. Payton.) To undue the wicked spell, the couple must embark on a sort of high stakes scavenger hunt that takes them deep into the forest in search of a red cape, a strand of golden hair, a golden shoe, and a white cow.
Interweaving classic fairytales with an original story, librettist James Lapine conjures up two acts of charming farce followed by tragedy spurred by a pissed off Giant (angrily voiced by Phylicia Rashad of “Cosby Show” fame) who smashes onto the scene, thoughtlessly bulldozing everything in her path.
Drawn mostly from the Brothers Grimm, “Into the Woods” isn’t the least Disneyfied. In fact, some of the children’s bedtime stories get a little grisly — the stepsisters who hack off pieces of their feet attempting vainly to fit into a slipper, and the flock of accommodating white birds who peck out eyes on command – but here it’s all great fun.
Then, of course, there’s Sondheim’s music, a delectably accessible yet masterful score featuring classic tunes like “Last Midnight,” “No One is Alone,” and “Children Will Listen” played by a fabulous John Kalbfleisch-led orchestra tucked away on an upper tier.
As the Baker, golden-throated Loewenthal skillfully plays straight man to a crew of amusing villagers portrayed by a squad of comedic actors including Alex De Bard as greedy Little Red Riding Hood, adorably dim Jack of beanstalk fame played by out actor David Merino, Sheri L. Edelen as Jack’s overbearing but caring mother, Vincent Kempski’s playboy Prince, and Maria Rizzo’s eye-catching turn as a blinged-out broad of an evil Stepmother.
Other cast members include Simone Brown as Rapunzel, finally released from her tower and more miserable than you’d imagine, and Kate Mariko Murray whose faithfully sympathetic Cinderella helps in anchoring the show.
For the performance I attended, the Baker’s Wife was played by Adelina Mitchell (covering for Erin Weaver). Mitchell, who ordinarily plays one of Cinderella’s stepsisters, did a marvelous job as one half of the fractious couple, unpredictably swinging from crabby to devil-may-care. A random sylvan meeting with Cinderella’s Prince quickly turns into a good time that doesn’t go unpunished.
Signature’s production boasts its own brand of fairytale flourish. Savage’s magical aforementioned set that allows players to enter and exit via the wardrobe and a fireplace; costume designer David I Reynoso’s beautifully made period togs including sumptuous Edwardian inspired gowns; and a rolling white cow whose ears wiggle with cheerfulness.
When the show premiered on Broadway in 1987, New York audiences interpreted the Giant as the specter of the AIDS epidemic, a theory with which Sondheim, who was gay and not unacquainted with psychoanalysis, emphatically disagreed. Despite the composer’s denial, the towering menace understandably might serve as a stand in for anything that ails society – just take your pick.
But don’t despair, the situation isn’t hopeless. If fate and some acquired wisdom cooperate, “happily ever after” can be what you make it.
New Studio Theatre production explores misery of addiction
Slogging through the work of recovery in ‘People, Places & Things’
‘People, Places & Things’
Through Dec. 11
Studio Theatre
1501 14th St., N.W.
$65-$95
Studiotheatre.org
Meet Emma, working actor and addict.
After a lot of hard partying and an onstage collapse, the relapsing heroine of Duncan Macmillan’s “People, Places & Things” devises a sort of strategy. She’ll do a short stint in rehab and get back to work as soon as possible, sort of breeze in and breeze out. But things don’t quite pan out as planned.
In Macmillan’s superbly written and aptly named work (the title references a recovery slogan about triggers and relapse), the English playwright takes a lucid and, at turns, funny and mordantly perceptive look into the misery of addiction and the vicissitudes of recovery. At the center of his work is Emma — dishonest, witty, very toxic, but in spite of everything, likeable.
At Studio Theatre, director David Muse succeeds in leading an inventive design team and strong cast, particularly Kristen Bush as wily Emma, in bringing this not unfamiliar but compellingly told tale to life.
After a major professional screw up, (a wasted Emma implodes during a performance of Chekhov’s “The Seagull”), she voluntarily checks into a British clinic. At intake she’s still high and in an uncharacteristically honest moment, readily admits to having recently indulged in a panoply of pills, weed, coke, speed, and ibuprofen washed down with gin and a good bottle of Rioja.
Unsold on the 12 steps, she’s resistant. Still the show must go on – loads of therapy (one-on-one and group) and role-playing sessions ensue. The medical professionals, staff, and patients are played effectively by Nathan Whitmer, Lise Bruneau, Tessa Klein, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, Emily Erickson, Derek Garza, Lynette R. Freeman, and the excellent David Manis.
Jeanne Paulsen plays Emma’s helpful doctor and later and more startling, her mother. Jahi Kearse adds an inspiring presence as a fellow addict.
Watching an addict slog through the yeoman work of recovery, and in this case an unenthusiastic patient’s passage from detox to therapy to departure, isn’t anything new; but here, the unfolding journey feels fresh despite or maybe due to the protagonist’s dearth of pink cloud elation. There’s also a real true-to-lifeness about it.
Studio’s new Victor Shargai Theatre has been configured as alley staging (it’s like a catwalk with banked seating on either side), making for an intimate experience. Debra Booth’s institutional grey set changes fairly seamlessly and entertainingly to different spaces, all interconnected in Emma’s recovery – a stage, an after-hours club evoking both allure and dread, offices, therapy rooms, and bedrooms.
Lighting by Andrew Cissna and Lindsay Jones’s music contribute to a sometimes-unsettling mood.
Macmillan wrote “People, Places & Things” with a meaty female role in mind. It premiered at London’s National Theatre in 2015 and moved to New York a couple of years later. The production proved a great success for everyone involved, including Denise Gough who created the role of Emma. Bush is garnering a similar reaction at Studio.
As the action moves steadily toward an ending, contributing factors regarding Emma’s dysfunction are revealed – cold family, a brother’s death. Some definite headway is made. Still, there’s no denying that over turbulent years, she’s left some very hurt and disappointed colleagues and family in her frenzied drug fueled wake.
The actor/addict leaves rehab markedly less messy. Reentering the world as a different Emma, she lands at the home of her unsympathetic parents, not the most cushiony place for a sober re-launch.
Her future is unclear, and like her sobriety, can’t be taken for granted.
D.C. theaters offer something for every holiday taste
From ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ to plenty of Scrooge productions
For many Washington area theatergoers, it wouldn’t be the holidays without seeing an old chestnut or two. At the same time, newer productions are rapidly becoming yuletide traditions in their own right, and with every unfolding holiday season, the DMV scene is additionally gifted with fresh and exciting works.
It’s a lot. Here’s a sampling.
National Theatre presents “A Magical Cirque Christmas” (Dec. 16-18), an evening of varied performers and spectacular double-jointed cirque artists accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Mistress of Magic Lucy Darling hosts this exciting and enchanting holiday entertainment for the entire family (well, almost, children under four are strictly verboten). Broadwayatthenational.com
At Synetic Theater in Crystal City, it’s “Snow Maiden” (Dec. 1 – 23) based on a 19th century folk tale about a lonely man who creates a woman out of snow and created by Helen Hayes Award-winning choreographer and Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili. Synetictheater.org
In Falls Church, Creative Cauldron is conjuring magic with “The Christmas Angel” (Dec. 2-18). Married collaborators Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith’s musical is based on a little-known 1910 novel by Abbey Farwell Brown about a lonely woman who finds happiness through a box of old toys. Creativecauldron.org
The season now upon us offers myriad opportunities to experience Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the redemptive tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, perhaps the most celebrated Christmas character after Santa, Rudolph, and the baby Jesus.
Historic Ford’s Theatre version of “A Christmas Carol” (through Dec. 31) has been a popular Washington tradition for more than 30 years. The beautifully produced and consistently well-acted take on the Dickens’ classic (originally conceived by Michael Baron), features Craig Wallace reprising Scrooge, who after a night of ghostly visits, rediscovers Christmas joy. fords.org
At Olney Theatre, Paul Morello lovingly revisits his celebrated take on the “A Christmas Carol” (through Jan. 1). In his solo adaptation of Dickens’ ghost story (created and performed by Morello), he brings to life more than 40 different characters including Scrooge, the entire Cratchit family, the specters, and numerous celebrants.
Olney is also reviving its holiday musical success “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” through Jan. 1, and reprising roles in the tale as old time terrific are out actor Jade Jones as Belle and Evan Ruggiero as the Beast. Out actor Bobby Smith plays Lumiere. Marcia Milgrom Dodge directs. Olneytheatre.org
In various books and interviews, movie star Bette Davis recounts how as a young girl, she most looked forward to finding theater tickets under the tree (a Davis family Christmas tradition). Perhaps you know a youth or adult, who’d like receive tickets this holiday season? The Kennedy Center Opera House is tempting audiences with a traveling production of the Broadway blockbuster “Wicked” (Dec. 8-Jan. 22), the much-loved prequel of the “Wizard of Oz.” Kennedy-center.org
Signature Theatre adds to the holiday fun with “Into the Woods” (through Jan. 29), Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s unique musical spin on treasured fairytales and “happily-ever-after.” The large, uber-talented cast features — among other big names — Nova Y. Payton, out actor David Merino, and Maria Rizzo. Matthew Gardiner directs. Sig-theatre.org
Then there’s always “The Nutcracker.” Here are four from scores of local productions.
The Washington Ballet presents its charming version at the gilded Warner Theatre through Dec. 30. With Tchaikovsky’s timeless music and splendid choreography by Septime Weber, this 1882 Georgetown-set production features historical figures including George Washington and King George III, along with the usual suspects like children, rats, fairies and a mysterious godfather. Washingtonballet.org
Bethesda’s Music Center at Strathmore presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Dec. 19-22), Tchaikovsky’s classic re-imagined with MC Kurtis Blow (“White Lines”). Strathmore.org
And Kansas City Ballet’s celebrated seasonal tradition, “The Nutcracker,” is at the Kennedy Center through Nov. 27, so you’ll need to move fast.
The beloved Puppet Co. located within Glen Echo Park presents its 34th annual “The Nutcracker” through Jan. 1. The delightful puppet show includes Tchaikovsky’s familiar music and the story of Clara and her prince, with some Puppet Co. nursery rhyme spin. (Recommended for ages 4+. Run time approximately 50 minutes.)
Running nearly concurrently at the Puppet Co. is “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” (Dec. 1-30). “Hershel just wants to celebrate Hanukkah with the community, but the Queen and King of the Goblins have forbidden the lighting of the candles. Can Hershel save the day and lift the curse for this shtetl (village)?” (Recommended ages 5+. Run time approximately 60 minutes.) Thepuppetco.org
And for those who might find themselves all Nutcracker-ed out, Ballet Hispánico returns to the Kennedy Center with internationally renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Doña Perón” (Nov. 30-Dec. 3), a truly exciting portrait of Eva “Evita” Perón. Kennedy-center.org
And for something festive, edifying, and relaxed, try the National Symphony Orchestra’s “Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert” at The Anthem on Dec. 6. Go ahead, why not don something hideous and enjoy your favorite holiday songs?
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington is back with “The Holiday Show” (Dec. 3-11), an annual extravaganza that promises sparkly snow, tap dancers, and over-the-top costumes at their usual venue, the historic Lincoln Theatre in the U Street Corridor. Slated for the program are songs like “Sleigh Ride,” “Underneath the Tree,” “The 12 Rockin’ Days of Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Hard Candy Christmas” performed by the full Chorus, soloists, all GMCW ensembles, and the GenOUT Youth Chorus. Gmcw.org
