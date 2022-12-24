‘Jane Anger’ a joyful, thought-provoking look at Shakespeare

‘Jane Anger’

Through Jan. 8

Shakespeare Theatre Company

Klein Theatre

450 7th St., N.W.

$35-$125

Signaturetheatre.org

In “Jane Anger” (now at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre), Ryan Spahn plays Francis, a middle-aged peasant unsuccessfully passing himself off as a “fair youth” in hopes of wrangling both a place in William Shakespeare’s inner circle and a good acting gig.

The clever pandemic comedy kicks off in 1606, a plague year, and theater people are at loose ends. Somehow, Spahn’s character convinces the great Shakespeare (Michael Urie) to let him stay in his comfortable apartment, a place where Francis, now nicknamed Frankie, can ride out the quarantine emptying the playwright’s chamber pots and transcribing his words.

Initially, the writer is slow going. Locked away from bars and brothels, a bored Bard needs to be “unblocked” to get his creative juices flowing, a task with which fey Frankie is happy to assist. But that’s a hard pass. This boss is repulsed by the mere sight of his unwashed, snaggle-toothed helper, an opinion he feels compelled to repeat again and again.

It’s a hilarious setup flawlessly executed by two skilled actors. Both are terrifically acting and looking the parts – Urie is flatteringly attired in dashing Jacobean garb as a celebrity Shakespeare in need of his next moneymaking hit, while Spahn is outfitted for a bubonic plague-theme party, a look that gets laughs from the moment he makes his entrance in this fast-paced, gag-filled show.

During a recent mid-morning phone interview, Spahn explains his approach to comedy: “It isn’t about rehearsing bits. He’s more of a sad clown comic.” Whatever the method, it works. And playwright Talene Monahon’s anachronistic giggle fest chock filled with surprises, physical comedy, pathos, and a little harmless smut gives him a lot to work with.

Aside from lampooning Shakespeare and having fun with pandemic humor that riffs on social distancing and variant strains, Monahon and director Jess Chayes present a tale of towering feminist revenge.

The title character portrayed by Amelia Workman is based on the same-named historical person famed for writing a seminal feminist pamphlet. In the play, Jane climbs through Shakespeare’s window seeking her intimate friend’s help in securing publication. A lowborn but genius writer, she makes her living as a cunning woman (similar to a barber/surgeon, but “the differences are the person has breasts and makes less money”). In time, Shakespeare’s rich but disenfranchised wife Anne Hathaway (played by Monahan) arrives on the scene – also through the window.

Spahn says, “There’s a female voice but anyone can relate if they’re a minority that’s been silenced or has gone unheard. In the play, women arrive who aren’t being heard. They get louder and angrier.

“Sometime silencing the most dominant person in the room takes getting angry. It’s all very relatable,” he adds. “We’re in a time of people recognizing they’ve been undervalued or underappreciated and this is that story.”

Spahn and Urie, 41 and 42 respectively, have worked together before — it’s something they’ve liked, especially if it’s a joyful project like this one. But bringing home darker subject matter every night can be hard, he says.

When COVID closed theaters in March of 2020, the partners made a conscious decision to remain in New York and create work. After all, Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” through the 1606 plague.

A month into lockdown, Urie reprised his role in “Buyer & Cellar,” (the comedy about a struggling actor weirdly employed at the Malibu estate of Barbra Streisand) live from the couple’s apartment. Spahn, who has self-produced feature films, ran the cameras. It was a successful and widely viewed collaboration.

The pair’s precocious foray into pandemic theater making made Monahon aware of exactly what was possible during shutdown. They could put something on if she wrote it, and by May they were performing a short one-act version of the play (then tentatively titled “Frankie and Will”) written for the duo, plague be damned.

“Jane Anger” premiered off-Broadway at the tiny New Ohio in February 2022. What was intended to be a workshop became a positively reviewed, sold-out show. Now at year’s end, a tweaked, more expensively produced version is playing in a theater four times the size of the original venue.

“I think it’s the experience that people want and deserve now,” he says. “It’s frivolous, thought provoking, and political without being preachy…a really joyful time.”