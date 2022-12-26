Politics
George Santos admits lying about job & education
Santos has been embroiled in negative revelations as journalists continue to dig deeper into his professional & personal biography
The headline from Monday’s New York Post read “Liar Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating key details of his bio,” and in the accompanying article he admits that he deceived voters in New York’s Third Congressional District regarding his work history and education.
Santos admitted that he had not graduated from any institution of higher learning or worked directly for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs – claims the Congressman-Elect repeatedly made on the campaign trail.
Santos did not address other questions or discrepancies about his life and career, insisting that he is “not a criminal” and pledging to assume office as planned when the new Congress is seated after the new year.
Santos, who ran as an openly gay candidate in New York’s Third Congressional District, beat another openly gay candidate, Robert Zimmerman in a first-of-its kind House race in the Empire State.
New York’s Third Congressional district encompasses northwestern Suffolk County and northern Nassau County on Long Island and the northeast neighborhoods in Queens.
Santos has been embroiled in a pile-on of negative revelations as journalists continue to dig deeper into his professional and personal biography that he ran on. The controversy escalated after the New York Times published an article accusing Santos of lying about several aspects of his past, including his education and work history.
Speaking with New York Post reporters Victor Nava and Carl Campanile, Santos said:
“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”
Santos confessed he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, chalking that fib up to a “poor choice of words.”
The 34-year-old now claims instead that a company called Link Bridge, where he worked as a vice president, did business with both of the financial giants.
“I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly,” Santos said of the lie.
At Link Bridge, Santos said, he helped make “capital introductions” between clients and investors, and Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were “LPS, Limited Partnerships” that his company dealt with.
He also admitted that he never graduated from any college, despite previously claiming to have received a degree from Baruch in 2010.
One of the issues that angered New York’s Jewish populace was his claims to Jewish ancestry and the lies about his grandparents surviving the Nazi Holocaust prior to and during World War 2.
The Long Island Press and New York City-based The Forward, formerly known as The Jewish Daily Forward, reported that in his online biography, Santos claims that his grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, and then in Belgium during World War II to avoid the Nazi Holocaust. The Forward investigated these claims and found that Santos’ grandparents were born in Brazil and seem to be Catholic.
Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan (D – Woodbury Dist.18) from the Nassau County Legislature denounce the alleged falsehoods about Santos’ claims of Jewish heritage, labeling the falsified biography as antisemitic to lie about having ancestors who survived the Holocaust.
“After multiple days of continued breaking news regarding Congressman-elect George Santos’ fraudulent past, it is now being nationally reported that he lied regarding his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust,” Lafazan said. “Exploiting the murder of 6 million Jews to win an election is arguably one of his most egregious acts yet. He must resign his election to the United States Congress immediately.”
Santos told the Post that he’s “clearly Catholic,” but claimed his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and later converting to Catholicism.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was `Jew-ish.’”
At issue was also his sexual orientation after the Daily Beast discovered that he had been married to a woman whom he divorced the year prior to his first race in 2020 for Congress.
Santos had previously stated he had long been confident about his sexuality. In October, he told USA Today that he had not had any issue with his sexual identity over the last decade.
A Daily Beast article released this past Thursday revealed that Queens County, New York court records show that Santos, who has claimed to be openly gay, divorced from a woman named Uadla Santos in 2019.
Queens New York media outlet QNS was able to confirm with the Queens County Court that George and Uadla Santos got divorced in September 2019.
Santos confirmed to the Post on Monday that he was indeed married to a woman for about five years, from 2012 until his divorce in 2017, but insisted that he is now a happily married gay man.
“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff,” Santos said, adding that the relationship “got a little toxic.”
“I’m very much gay,” he says now. “I’m OK with my sexuality. People change. I’m one of those people who change.”
Santos however did not address the lies he made during an interview with a Florida radio station that a company he owned and conducted business in Brevard County, Florida, had four employees murdered in the mass-shooting on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.
From WKMG News 6 Orlando, Mother of Pulse victim calls NY congressman-elect’s claims a lie:
The Orlando station and Talking Points Memo both revealed that Santos had recently re-registered a company in Florida, listing a Merritt Island address in Brevard County.
The Post also addressed the $11 million in assets reported in his financial disclosure report filed last September. Santos claimed those are tied to his Devolder consulting firm.
“All of my finances come from the firm. The assets are the contracts with the firm,” he told The Post.
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into issues with the 2022 congressional campaign run by Santos (Ny.), the Washington Blade’s White House reporter has learned.
This week’s reporting on Santos yielded calls for the Congressman-Elect to be investigated by U.S. Attorney’s office in New York, the Federal Election Commission, Congressional House Ethics officials, and other legal actors.
On Thursday, the New York AG’s office did not confirm whether it had formally begun an investigation.
In a published account Christmas Eve in the Post, and in several phone calls Saturday with the Los Angeles Blade, sources knowledgeable confirmed U.S. House Republican leadership’s awareness of the deceptive political and personal résumé of the Congressman-elect.
Sources also noted that the topic became a “running joke” within the party’s congressional leadership.
Congress
N. Y. attorney general eyes ‘issues’ with Santos campaign
Leticia James’ office did not confirm an investigation is underway
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into issues with the campaign run by gay U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (N.Y.), the Washington Blade has learned.
Following Monday’s investigative report in the New York Times, the scandals buffeting Santos grew both in detail and scope with a steady trickle of revelations about the congressman-elect’s alleged lies, misrepresentations, and potential crimes.
These range from the omissions in Santos’s mandatory congressional disclosures of key details about his residency and financial dealings to evidence that he lied about his Jewish ancestry and concocted a story that his grandparents had survived the Holocaust.
The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that records show a divorce between Santos and a woman in 2019, thereby also raising questions about his claims of having been openly gay for a decade.
This week’s reporting on Santos yielded calls for the congressman-elect to be investigated by U.S. attorneys offices, the Federal Election Commission, congressional ethics officials, and other legal actors.
James’s office did not confirm whether it had formally begun an investigation.
Santos, who so far has not responded publicly except through an attorney, tweeted on Thursday that he would “address questions” next week: “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; public safety, inflation, education and more.”
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded, “Why do you need a full week to confirm if you live where you said you did, worked where you said you did, went to school where you said you did…?”
Prominent gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg asked similar questions of Santos: “You need a week? Are you Jewish? Yes or no? Holocaust stories true? Yes or no? Are you a gay Republican? Yes or no? Was your campaign a series of lies? Yes or no? This should take you no more than one minute to respond.”
Joe Murray, Santos’s attorney, released a statement on Monday casting blame on the New York Times: “After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican-led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks.”
Murray also accused the paper of launching attacks against Santos to smear “his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
Politics
Meet Gisele Fetterman, bisexual wife of Pennsylvania’s incoming freshman senator
An exclusive interview with the Blade after her husband’s hard-won Senate bid
When the Washington Blade caught up with Gisele Barreto Fetterman this month, she was looking forward to some upcoming travel plans.
First up is a trip to Washington in January to witness the swearing-in ceremony for her husband, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was just elected to represent the Keystone State in the U.S. Senate after one of the year’s most hard-fought midterm races.
Then, in March, she plans to visit family in Brazil for the first time since travel to her native country was restricted in the early days of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate another electoral victory as Brazilian voters have ousted their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (“Lula”) will assume office on Jan. 1.
Travel of the more rote and routine variety also lies ahead for Fetterman and the senator-elect, who will be dividing their time between Washington and the couple’s home with their three children in Braddock, Pa.
Gisele Fetterman is eager for the opportunity to better acquaint herself with the nation’s capital. Having already met some very nice people in the city, she told the Blade, “I’m so excited to make some more fun memories and get to know D.C. better.”
It is difficult to imagine she will have trouble making friends. Even over the phone, she is disarmingly funny, sensitive, and kind; unflinchingly sincere in her dedication to service on behalf of those in need.
At the same time, because the breathless and exhaustive press coverage of her husband’s race against Republican opponent Dr. Oz sometimes included unwarranted scrutiny and criticism of the Democratic candidate’s wife, some folks who were not previously familiar with her might have been left with an incomplete or distorted picture.
Gisele Fetterman was under the microscope as much for her sartorial choices (almost all thrifted), as for her stalwart presence as one of the Fetterman campaign’s most effective surrogates.
Regarding the right-wing attacks that were focused on her identity as a bisexual woman and immigrant from Latin America, she jokes, “they made me sound like a superhero.”
Still, this type of partisan rancor, mean spiritedness, cynicism, and guilefulness are so anathema to Gisele Fetterman’s character and core values that you are left with the impression that she would probably prefer to keep politics at an arm’s length but for her marriage to an incoming U.S. senator.
Leading by example with love and unconditional acceptance
Children are a comforting reminder that human beings are not predestined to fear or harbor prejudice against each other, she said, recalling a memorable exchange that happened as her family was hosting a wedding for a gay couple.
She had rushed to Costco to pick up a big rainbow cake and was fastidiously preparing their home for the ceremony when one of her boys asked what the fuss was about. “Daddy marries people all the time,” he said. “What’s the big deal?”
“This time it’s two boys who are getting married,” Gisele Fetterman said. For her son, it was still just another wedding. “Oh my God, it was just such a sweet and normal and beautiful reaction,” she said, “but that’s all he knows.”
John Fetterman has married same-sex couples for years, including when such unions were illegal under Pennsylvania law during his tenure as mayor of Braddock. Raising children to be “loving and accepting and non-judgmental is really easy if we live that example for them,” Gisele Fetterman said.
She would know, having grown up around LGBTQ people who were embraced unconditionally. After moving with her family to New York at the age of eight, a gay couple who lived nearby stepped in to help care for Gisele and her brother when their mom had to work long hours, she said. The neighbors “became like uncles.”
“My best friend in middle school was gay, my best friend in high school was gay, and I consider myself a member of the community, too, so it’s always just felt very natural” to enjoy the company of other LGBTQ people, she said. “I always choose them.”
More broadly, she said she has always felt closest to “those who have been underrepresented, or historically ignored,” a personal ethos that has informed her work as an activist, philanthropist, and founder-director of mission-driven nonprofit organizations.
A nutritionist by trade, 10 years ago she launched a program to cut down on food waste while helping people who are experiencing hunger. More than 24 million pounds of good, safe-to-eat food from retailers, wholesalers, and grocers has since been rescued from landfills and rerouted to help feed people who are food-insecure.
Gisele Fetterman also leads initiatives to provide those in need with other essential items, support services, and emergency funds, including through the organizations that she founded or co-founded, Free Store 15104, For Good PGH, and 412 Food Rescue.
Along with her nonprofit work, she said the way in which she has approached her role as a politician’s wife has also been influenced by her memories of and experiences with financial hardship in both Brazil and the United States.
For instance, in 2019 when her husband was elected to become Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor after 13 years as Mayor Fetterman, the new house that came with his new job, complete with a swimming pool, made her uncomfortable. “I would never want to live in a mansion that taxpayers are paying for,” she said. “It just felt wrong.”
Ultimately, the family opted not to live in the lieutenant governor’s mansion. The pool, however, was a different story.
She knew that generations of Black people in America have been denied access to swimming pools through segregation, redlining, and other racist policies, suffering consequences like higher rates of accidental drowning as a result. So she decided to open the pool for public use.
“I really believe you have to see yourself in places to know that you belong in them,” she said. Welcoming historically excluded people to learn about water safety and enjoy themselves in a space that otherwise would be reserved for the couple and their three children made for some “amazing summers,” she said.
In October, a Fox News columnist characterized as “bizarre” Gisele Fetterman’s rationale for opening the swimming pool for public use, writing that Pennsylvania’s second lady had called the act of swimming itself “racist.”
Was it possible that the author had not understood her words rather than deliberately mischaracterizing them and the context in which they were delivered to make a bad-faith attack with Election Day less than two weeks ahead?
Gisele Fetterman appears to think so, as she did not entertain the notion that perhaps the columnist should be tossed into an outdoor pool in December. Instead, she suggested a history book, adding that America’s record of racism and segregation is “really painful, and it can be ugly, but it’s really important to know.”
Asked how she might advise her husband on the challenge of dealing with difficult colleagues in Congress, particularly the senator from Texas whom former GOP House Speaker John Boehner memorably called “lucifer in the flesh,” she again urged patience and understanding.
“The way I work with difficult or unkind people,” she said, is to make up a narrative, a story about something or someone that may have caused the poor behavior because imagining there is an underlying reason can help lower the temperature.
At the same time, she said, while it’s true that hurt people hurt people, everyone is capable of reflecting, consulting a therapist, and otherwise doing whatever it takes to forge a different path.
There may be a dearth of kindness and empathy in Washington’s political circles, but there is certainly no shortage of self-aggrandizement or inflated egos.
Here, too, she may be able to offer some guidance, given her habit of never taking herself too seriously or missing the opportunity for a self-deprecating joke (often directed at her husband).
For instance, after becoming the second lady of Pennsylvania, she shortened her title to its acronym, preferring instead to call herself and be known by others as “the SLOP.”
She also shares photos on social media with her 6-foot-8 husband’s head partially cropped out so that her shoes are visible in the frame, and insists that their marriage operates with the unspoken understanding that Gisele is always right when there are differences of opinion.
On that latter point, should anyone long for the same dynamic with their spouse or significant other, Gisele Fetterman offers the following advice: “You just have to be really confident in your truth,” she said, adding, “then you just, like, ignore him when he’s speaking.”
Congress
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
Accused of financial impropriety, lying about his life and background
Media reports this week have ignited demands for the resignation of incoming freshman gay Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) and calls for investigations by congressional ethics and election officials and law enforcement agencies.
On Monday, the New York Times published an investigative story that drew renewed attention to issues concerning Santos’s alleged financial malfeasance along with misrepresentations, lies, and omissions concerning a variety of subjects.
Many, perhaps most, of the details in this report were covered prior to the election by other press outlets, mostly serving smaller local media markets, as well as by Santos’s gay Democratic opponent Robert Zimmerman.
Nevertheless, until this week little attention was paid to the revelations about and questions concerning Santos – from his alleged falsification of key details about his biography to his failure to list the clients of his asset management firm in congressional financial disclosures.
Santos has not responded publicly except through a statement provided by his attorney Joe Murray, who wrote: “After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks,” Murray said in a statement.
Murray also accused the paper of launching attacks against Santos to smear “his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
Santos’s victory for New York’s 3rd congressional district was a mild upset in a midterm election cycle that cost Democrats their control of the House only narrowly. So, when renewed attention was drawn to the race this week, questions mounted about whether Democrats had failed to adequately warn voters about Santos’s conduct and record.
At the same time, Republican officials in New York and Washington were blamed for either ignoring the issues with their candidate or failing to adequately vet him.
Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran declined to comment because Santos has not yet personally addressed the allegations against him.
The questions about financial impropriety and possible violations of elections laws may raise the specter of serious consequences for Santos. Responding to this week’s reporting, Zimmerman joined a chorus of voices on Twitter who called for investigations by the House Ethics Committee, Federal Elections Commission, and U.S. Attorney’s office.
Legal issues aside, the breadth of matters about which it appears Santos has lied, misrepresented, or omitted key facts is remarkable.
The Times reported, for instance, that Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they had no record of Santos ever working there, despite his repeated claims to the contrary. The paper also noted that public records contradict Santos’s assertion that four of his employees were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus did not respond to a request for comment.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
George Santos admits lying about job & education
5 of the biggest stories in the 2022 D.C. food and drink scene
D.C.’s theater scene roared back to life in 2022
Remembering those we lost in 2022
Meet the gay couple that has saved countless dogs
Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military
HRC staffer, transgender activist Henry Berg-Brousseau dies by suicide
‘Pelosi in the House’ a fascinating, must-see documentary
N. Y. attorney general eyes ‘issues’ with Santos campaign
Scotland lawmakers pass transgender rights bill
Popular
-
Eastern Europe4 days ago
Transgender journalist joins Ukrainian military
-
National5 days ago
HRC staffer, transgender activist Henry Berg-Brousseau dies by suicide
-
Movies5 days ago
‘Pelosi in the House’ a fascinating, must-see documentary
-
Congress4 days ago
N. Y. attorney general eyes ‘issues’ with Santos campaign
-
United Kingdom4 days ago
Scotland lawmakers pass transgender rights bill
-
India3 days ago
Kolkata school club promotes acceptance of LGBTQ, intersex students
-
Out & About5 days ago
A sampling of D.C.’s LGBTQ-affirming holiday services
-
Books3 days ago
Meet the gay couple that has saved countless dogs