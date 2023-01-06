Politics
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
Network did not immediately say whether sexual orientation motivated critical report
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed back on negative reporting this week by Fox News during an interview Thursday with Bret Baier, the network’s chief political anchor.
Buttigieg was targeted for having traveled to The Hague in the Netherlands with his husband Chasten last spring aboard on a military aircraft to attend the Invictus Games; an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick military service members.
“I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members, the Invictus Games, as has been tradition for many years,” Buttigieg said, noting, “the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse.”
He told Baier, “Before me, it was the secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as first lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing.”
Buttigieg concluded, “And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one’s raising questions about why [Defense] Secretary [Mark] Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”
A Fox News Digital column on Wednesday cited the trip to the Invictus Games among examples of “recent crises facing the Department of Transportation under Buttigieg’s leadership.”
Asked by Fox to comment for that story, the White House shot back with a similar question as that which Buttigieg posed to Baier: “Could you please show us Fox’s similarly critical reporting from when Trump administration officials and their spouses took military flights to the Invictus Games to support American veterans, before Pete Buttigieg — a Navy veteran who the president is proud to have serving in this administration — did the exact same thing?”
Fox News Media’s senior executive vice president of corporate communications and Fox News Digital’s executive vice president and editor in chief did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on whether the network’s critical reporting of Buttigieg’s trip was motivated by the fact that the transportation secretary is gay with a same-sex spouse.
Congress
House GOP fractures deepen as speakership fight drags into day 4
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish”
Update: on Friday Jan. 6, the House adjourned until 10 p.m. following the 13th vote, which saw Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) gain additional ground.
The outcome of the eleventh vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a speaker Thursday was roughly the same as the previous 10 ballots, McCarthy again failing to capture the gavel by about 20 votes in his Republican Conference.
After 8 p.m. on Thursday, the chamber voted to adjourn until Friday at noon, and the Republican members are expected to continue negotiations well into the evening.
Following a two-day standoff that pitted McCarthy and most of the Republican conference against the ultraconservative “Never Kevin” members, the obstructionists reportedly won more concessions this morning.
Most important was an agreement whereby any GOP member can call for a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair, at any time and for any reason.
However, shortly after the seventh vote on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) tweeted: “A deal is NOT done. When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust. Totally unsat. I will not yield to the status quo.”
Until a speaker is elected, the House is effectively paralyzed – unable to seat new members, pass new rules, or move on legislation. This is the first time in a century that a speaker was not chosen with the first floor vote.
Another sign of deepening fractures within the GOP came Tuesday when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) publicly acknowledged Donald Trump’s call for the party to unite behind McCarthy and then urged the former president to instead tell the GOP Leader to withdraw from the race.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, another committed McCarthy opponent, cast his seventh ballot for Trump on Wednesday, by which time Twitter was abuzz with calls to give the Speaker’s gavel to the former president.
House GOP members have been sniping at each other incessantly. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish.”
On Tuesday, Crenshaw told them, “Tell us what you actually want or shut the fuck up.”
One of the most conservative members of the GOP conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said the members in her party who are opposed to McCarthy’s speakership are not motivated by ideology or policy disagreements.
Rather, Greene told reporters, these lawmakers are seeking to condition their support on winning concessions for themselves – or, in other cases, have allowed their personal feelings about McCarthy cloud their judgment at the expense of her party.
The Los Angeles Times notes without an elected leader, the House remains paralyzed, delaying members’ oaths of office, GOP committee assignments, investigations and hearings and passage of legislation. Until a speaker is a elected by a majority of the chamber, the House can do little else beyond voting for a speaker or moving to adjourn.
Politics
House takes break after McCarthy falls short in sixth bid for speaker
GOP in disarray; lawmakers to return at 8 p.m.
Updated: At 8:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the House voted 216-214 to adjourn until noon on Thursday
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Wednesday afternoon with plans to reconvene at 8 p.m. after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) failed to win over conservative rebels in his bid for the speakership for the sixth time over the past two days.
With the GOP’s narrow control of the chamber, McCarthy can only afford to lose the support of a handful of Republican members, far fewer than the 20 or so who have declined to vote for him in ballot after ballot.
Until a speaker is seated, the House will not be able to swear in newly elected members or move on legislation, committee assignments, rules changes or pay congressional staffers.
Not since 1923 has a speaker not been chosen in the first floor vote – a sign of the extent to which the GOP is now in disarray, incapable of resolving rifts in the caucus to unite behind a leader despite how costly the nearly unprecedented delay might be for their legislative agenda.
As he prepared to depart for Kentucky on Wednesday, President Joe Biden addressed the fracas. “It’s a little embarrassing,” he said to the White House press pool before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Joint Base Andrews. He castigated the GOP noting that the process is “taking so long, and the way they are dealing with each other.”
The ultraconservative GOP members in opposition to McCarthy or who were on the fence in the weeks leading up to the election held fast despite pressure from some lawmakers with whom they are otherwise ideologically aligned, such as Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio).
Not even former President Trump was able to change the hearts and minds of the “No-McCarthy” opposition with his Truth social post early Wednesday morning urging Republican lawmakers to unite behind McCarthy, a message that was reportedly circulated to their congressional staffs.
It appeared to have no effect. Speaking on the House floor during the fifth vote on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) urged her “favorite president” to instead tell McCarthy to drop out of the race.
For his part, McCarthy was defiant – or, at least, he was during a closed-door conference ahead of the first ballot on Tuesday during which he reportedly told colleagues: “I earned this job.”
McCarthy had made major concessions to corral more support, including a rule change that would allow for five GOP members to call a vote to vacate the speakership at any time. The Republican leader had also welcomed input from the conference’s most conservative members leading up to the speakership election.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, framed the failed ballots as evidence that the GOP caucus is engaged in thoughtful debate about how best to use their narrowly won control of the House, telling his audience on Tuesday: “If you prefer real debate about issues that actually matter, it’s pretty refreshing to see it.”
Republican members echoed Carlson’s message on Wednesday, though it was not exactly clear what any ideological or policy-related disagreements might be.
Greene told reporters on Tuesday that several members sought to condition their support for McCarthy’s speakership on winning committee assignments and other concessions for themselves.
The congresswoman said McCarthy had embraced the legislative agenda put forth by the most right-wing members of the Republican conference, adding that some had let their personal feelings about the GOP leader cloud their judgment at the expense of the party.
With each of the six floor votes, Democrats were unanimous in their support for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who will succeed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) as the party’s leader in the House.
Jeffries is the first Black member elected to lead either party in either of the two chambers of Congress. Pelosi, who was the first woman to serve in the role, stepped down from leadership as planned on Tuesday. She is regarded by many as the most effective speaker in recent history.
Congress
House adjourns without electing a speaker
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough GOP votes
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to elect a new speaker for the 118th Congress in three ballots that saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) fail to secure sufficient votes from members in the conservative faction of his party.
The chamber will reconvene tomorrow at noon to hold a fourth vote.
Until a speaker is in place, the House will be unable to seat new members or take action with respect to new rules, committee assignments or legislation.
With Republicans’ narrowly won control over the House, McCarthy needed 218 votes to be elected but won only 203 in the first two rounds and 202 in the third vote, which took place after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Opposition to McCarthy’s speakership comes from the most conservative Republicans, most belonging to the House Freedom Caucus.
At the same time, some of the caucus’s most conservative members — like Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — were adamant in their support of the Republican leader.
Not since 1923 has the House failed to elect a speaker with the first floor vote.
Fractures in the GOP caucus were underscored by the fact that McCarthy secured support from more Republicans two years ago, despite having won more seats this time around.
But a group of about 20 Republican members had either publicly declared their opposition to McCarthy’s speakership or declined to signal their support for him leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
Initially, their votes were divided between Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who ran against McCarthy for the gavel, and Reps. Jim Jordan, Jim Banks (Ind.), Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).
The Republican defectors then lined up behind Jordan in their second and third votes for House speaker, despite Jordan having pledged his support for McCarthy.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
Forget the headlines, here’s what’s really happening in the housing market
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Calendar: January 6-12
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
Irish government to seek conversion therapy ban in 2023
Supporting LGBTQ culture in senior living communities
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president
Popular
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
-
European Union2 days ago
Irish government to seek conversion therapy ban in 2023
-
Living3 days ago
Supporting LGBTQ culture in senior living communities
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
-
South America4 days ago
Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president
-
The White House23 hours ago
Advocacy groups criticize new Biden immigration policies
-
Maryland3 days ago
Anthony Brown to seek authority to enforce state, federal civil rights laws
-
Sports1 day ago
Out NFL star Carl Nassib is dating former Olympian Soren Dahl