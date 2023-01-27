Connect with us

PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer

The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers

2 days ago

The Washington Blade held the 'New Year Still Queer' party at Pitchers DC on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: SMYAL for the New Year

LGBTQ youth services organization holds fundraiser at Red Bear Brewing

3 days ago

January 26, 2023

Host Justin Peligri welcomes patrons to the SMYAL for the New Year fundraiser on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The SMYAL Young Donors Committee held a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) at Red Bear Brewing Company on Thursday, Jan. 26.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Con Acento

Drag show and dance party celebrates hispanic heritage

1 week ago

January 22, 2023

Labianna performs at JR.'s Bar at the Con Acento show on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party “celebrating our hispanic heritage” at JR.’s Bar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Performers included Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball

Imperial Court holds drag fundraiser for charity

2 weeks ago

January 16, 2023

Members of the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. perform at Freddie's Beach Bar for charity. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ode to the Glitter Ball charity drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

