PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer
The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers
The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: SMYAL for the New Year
LGBTQ youth services organization holds fundraiser at Red Bear Brewing
The SMYAL Young Donors Committee held a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) at Red Bear Brewing Company on Thursday, Jan. 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Con Acento
Drag show and dance party celebrates hispanic heritage
Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party “celebrating our hispanic heritage” at JR.’s Bar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Performers included Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
@EvryPleasure welcomes patrons to Con Acento at JR.’s. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8DwsSTIyMm— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 22, 2023
PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball
Imperial Court holds drag fundraiser for charity
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ode to the Glitter Ball charity drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @ICWDC Ode to the Glitter Ball for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/HspirvPJ5v— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 16, 2023
