McCarthy confirms Santos faces House ethics probe

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) faces an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

“Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy said.

For his part, Santos continued to lean into the defiant attitude with which he has recently treated the many scandals that have enveloped him since his arrival to Washington.

Santos told CNN he is “not concerned” about the ethics probe and is eager to welcome the constituents from his district, New York’s 3rd Congressional, who are headed to Capitol Hill today to demand his resignation.

“Right now we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen,” McCarthy told the network, following reports last week that Santos stepped down from the House Small Business and Science, Space and Technology Committees.

Asked whether his resignations came at the speaker’s behest, Santos told reporters at the time: “Nobody tells me to do anything.”

Also last week came reports that the FBI was exploring allegations that Santos ran a GoFundMe scam, allegedly stealing crowdsourced money that was intended for oncology treatments for a homeless veteran’s treasured service dog.