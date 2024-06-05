Expanding the Definition of Care for HIV Long-Term Survivors

John had it all – a thriving event production company, a team of talented employees, and a reputation as the go-to guy for staging the most dazzling festivals and parties in major markets throughout the US and Canada.

As the company’s CEO and co-founder, John had built the company from the ground up with help of two business partners. Together, they had created something truly unique and robust – but beneath the surface, John battled demons that threatened to destroy him and everything he and his partners had worked so hard to build.

It started innocently enough – a bump of meth here, a drink there – anything to keep the energy and creativity flowing. “I was always one of those people who could try anything and stop,” he told the Los Angeles Blade.

But before long, John found himself in the grip of a full-blown addiction. He was sometimes zooming into the office rather than take the elevator 3 floors below from his apartment, missing important meetings, and making erratic decisions that put the entire company at risk.

At first, John tried to hide his struggle from his partners and employees, putting on a brave face and pretending everything was fine. As time when on, so did his partners and key employees, trying hard to save face. But as his addiction spiraled out of control, John’s once-sparkling world had dulled to a hazy grey visible to everyone. He began experiencing suicidal depression and looked scared and addled and was unable to see a way out.

As an LGBTQ individual, John was no stranger to adversity. He had somehow managed to remain HIV negative while most of his friends didn’t; he battled discrimination and prejudice throughout his life, but had always managed to flick it away. Now, however, he was facing a battle that felt increasingly uphill because it was a battle against himself, his own demons.

“For me, the bottom was when my entire staff and my partners held a meeting and threatened to walk,” John said. “I will never forget coming into the office only to find my mother and sister, my business partners, my staff and an intervention person: it was literally like the TV show “Intervention,” including ugly ultimatums they knew would work.”

He was whisked off to the Atlanta airport and to a facility outside of Phoenix for a one month detox and then later to Los Angeles for a 90 day program. “I honestly had no idea what I was doing. I just knew that it was a better path for me. It took some convincing but it finally made sense,” he said. “I even had business practical questions because as an entrepreneur I wasn’t sure how any of this could work: how could I take time away and regroup the staff, win my partners’ and my client’s trust back! Real questions.”

John summed it up: “But my partners both said, you won’t win us or any one else back if you remain the mess you are — we will all be broke.”

“And,” John added, “my mom reminded me to ‘be resolute,’ something I had told her when she needed to leave my father. She said, ‘those words saved my life, time to own them.’”

“Addiction doesn’t discriminate,” says Brad Lamm, founder of Breathe Life Healing Center in Los Angeles. “It doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you make, or how many people are counting on you. It’s a disease that can take down even the strongest among us.”

For John, the turning point came when his partners confronted him about his behavior. They had noticed the changes in John’s demeanor and work ethic, and they were worried about the impact it was having on the company. It was a difficult conversation, but it was one that needed to happen.

Agreeing with his business partners about the reality of his addiction and the potential consequences for business, John knew he needed help – and fast.

But as a CEO and co-owner, he was hesitant to step away from the company for an extended period of time. He felt a deep sense of responsibility to his partners and employees, and he didn’t want to let anyone, especially his mom, down.

During his intervention he learned that under California’s labor law even as a company owner, he was protected against his own company firing him or demoting him.

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), John was eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to seek treatment for his substance abuse.

He also learned that other laws strengthen those protections:

1. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities as well as individuals with substance use disorders.

2. California Gov. Newsom in 2020 signed a bill that requires employers with eligible staff members at companies with more than 5 employees (California Family Rights Act) to reasonably accommodate those who wish to enter an alcohol or drug rehabilitation program. The bill amends Labor Code section 1025, which had excluded companies with fewer than 25 employees.

3. The Affordable Care Act (ACA), requires health insurance plans to cover substance abuse treatment as an essential health benefit.

John’s partners were supportive of his decision to seek treatment, but they were also concerned about the impact his absence would have on the company. They agreed to step up and take on additional responsibilities while John was away, ensuring that the business could continue to operate smoothly.

“It was a difficult decision, but I knew I had to put my health first,” John recalls. “Knowing that my position was protected under the law gave me the peace of mind and trust I needed. And even though I realized the financial damage I had done during my worst days could result in the company’s closure, I needed to focus on me and my recovery. I had to trust that my partners could handle things in my absence, and that our clients would understand.”

John checked into a residential treatment program, where he worked with a team of specialists to confront the root causes of his addiction. It was a grueling process, full of tears and soul-searching, angry days and sleepless nights – but slowly, the fog began to lift.

As John began to heal, he also started to think about how he could create a more supportive and inclusive workplace for his employees – especially those who might be struggling with their own mental health or substance abuse issues. He worked with his partners and hired an HR team to develop new policies and programs, including a third party, confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides confidential counseling and referral services.

“We wanted to create a culture where people felt safe and supported, no matter what they were going through,” John says. “We wanted to break down the stigma around addiction and mental health, and show our employees that it’s okay to ask for help – and that their jobs will be waiting for them when they’re ready to come back.”

Today, John is back at the helm of his company, leading alongside his partners with a newfound sense of purpose and compassion. They are vocal advocates for LGBTQ addiction awareness and mental health, using their platform to share John’s story and inspire others to seek help.

“If you are a business owner, you have a responsibility to create a workplace that is inclusive, supportive, and healthy,” John says. “That means being open and honest about our own struggles, and creating a culture where everyone feels valued and heard – and where they know that their well-being is our top priority.”

John’s journey is a powerful reminder that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of their success or status. It’s also a testament to the importance of seeking help, even when it feels impossible – and the power of having strong legal protections and a supportive network in place.

For LGBTQ individuals in particular, the barriers to treatment can be daunting. Stigma, discrimination, and a lack of culturally competent care can all make it harder to reach out for support. But there are resources available – and there is always hope.

“My journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it,” John says. “I’m a better leader, a better friend, and a better person because of the work I’ve done. And I’m committed to using my experience to help others find their way to recovery – and to create a world where no one has to choose between their health and their livelihood.”

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” John, now 8 years clean sober, his company thriving and producing several popular cultural fairs, arts and crafts festivals and corporate retreats, said.

“Don’t let shame or stigma keep you hopeless. With the right support and resources, you can overcome anything – and your job will be waiting for you when you’re ready to come back. I promise.”

For those seeking addiction treatment resources in Los Angeles County, there are many options available, including:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control (SAPC) – Provides a wide range of prevention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals with substance use disorders.

Breathe Life Healing Center offers provides evidence-based clinical care in a supportive environment for transformation and change.