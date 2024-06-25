Award-winning poet, Blade contributor Kathi Wolfe dies

Longtime Washington Blade contributor Kathi Wolfe, an award-winning journalist and nationally recognized poet, died June 22 after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.

Wolfe worked in the early 2000s as a Blade news reporter and later left to pursue her interests in poetry. She remained a regular freelance contributor for more than 20 years; her favorite subjects to cover were book reviews and profiling prominent figures who are queer and disabled. Wolfe was honored last year by the D.C. chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists with a Dateline Award for her story, “Queer, Crip and Here,” a profile of Caitlin Hernandez, a queer writer and teacher who is blind. Wolfe was also legally blind and her disability motivated her to use her platforms to highlight the important contributions of disabled LGBTQ people.

Just a week ago, Wolfe was honored again by the SPJ as a finalist in the newspaper features category for a piece titled, “Meet one of the most powerful disabled people on the planet,” a profile of queer author Eddie Ndopu.

Wolfe was born in Bridgeton, N.J., to Nancy and Fred Wolfe; her brother is David Wolfe. She attended Yale University where she earned a degree in divinity. She described her parents as Jewish-agnostic and said they loved Pope John 23 and Vatican II. “Now, I’m a hopeful agnostic,” she once said. “I pray to God though I’m often angry or disbelieving of Her.”

Wolfe came to Washington in 1991 to work at an advocacy center for people with disabilities. Her partner Anne died of cancer at age 46, a devastating event that inspired Wolfe to write again. She took classes at a writer’s center in Bethesda and started going to open mics. Since then, she always identified as a poet.

“I like the concision and precision of poetry,” she once said. “Whether you write in form or free verse, writing poems enables you to tell stories. … A good poet in a one-page poem or even a haiku can do what a fab novelist does in a 500-page novel.”

A prolific writer, she published multiple books of poetry, including “The Porpoise in the Pink Alcove,” which won the 2024 William Meredith Book Award for Poetry; and “Love and Kumquats,” her fourth book published in 2019 that features 80 of her works.

One review of “Porpoise” on Amazon notes, “Her poems read like the screenplay of a life which has faced many challenges as a gay person in a homophobic world. Kathi faces these challenges with humor and courage, including all the details of a life that make us aware of who she is.”

“My work has a queer sensibility,” Wolfe told the Blade in 2019. “It’s what informs the pain, humor — being an outsider, passion for justice — that permeates many of my poems.” When asked what professional achievement made her most proud, she replied, “A woman who was blind and queer emailed me. She said after reading my poetry, she felt better able to deal with homophobia and ableism.”

Wolfe lived in Falls Church, Va., and enjoyed following the Nats and watching old Hollywood movies (“Bette and Joan forever!,” she used to say) in her free time.

When asked why she lived in the D.C. area for so long, Wolfe told the Blade, “People in the D.C. area are from all over the world. There are museums, restaurants with any type of food you can think of. We have the cherry blossoms!”

“The Blade will not be the same without her contributions, unique insights, and wit,” said Blade editor Kevin Naff, who edited her work for more than 20 years. “I will miss Kathi’s regular presence in my inbox, constantly pitching ideas for stories and op-eds. She was a hard worker and tireless in her pursuit of justice for queer people and visibility for disabled LGBTQ people.”

A virtual celebration of life is planned for Saturday, July 6 at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to share a poem or story about Wolfe’s life via Zoom here.