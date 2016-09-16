September 16, 2016 at 4:57 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Crystal Edmonds, gay news, Washington Blade

Crystal Edmonds, 32, a transgender woman, died Friday after being shot in Baltimore. (Photo courtesy WBAL-TV)

Crystal Edmonds, 32, a transgender woman, died Friday afternoon from a gunshot wound she received to the back of her head at 3:18 this morning.

She was found on the sidewalk at the 3600 block of Fairview Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, according to T.J. Smith, Baltimore City Police spokesperson, and taken to a hospital where she died.

Police do not know the motive or why Edmonds was in the area at the time and will investigate. Police are canvassing the area.

With Sgt. Kevin Bailey, the police liaison to the LGBT community, at his side, Smith warned at a news conference at the scene Friday that anyone who could commit such a heinous crime could do it again. Bailey has already met with and spoken to advocates of the LGBT community concerning the crime. Smith that the “transgender community is sometimes a vulnerable community, sometimes targeted by people.”

Local activist Merrick Moses posted on Facebook, “Anyone in the community feeling overwhelmed by the violent loss of another of our sisters can reach out to Hearts & Ears. Black Transmen Inc. member Ken Jiretsu has volunteered to keep the doors of Hearts and Ears open for extended hours to provide peer support from 6-9 p.m. this evening for community to process. A counselor will be available during those hours for added support. Hearts & Ears is located at
611 Park Avenue, Suite A, Baltimore, MD 21202. “

Police are asking for the public and community’s help. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

