February 13, 2017 at 3:47 pm EST | by Michael Key
Goss releases ‘More Than Temporary’ video
Tom Goss, gay news, Washington Blade

A scene from ‘More Than Temporary.’ (Photo courtesy Tom Goss)

Singer/songwriter Tom Goss released a music video to his song, “More Than Temporary” on Monday.

“The video highlights the beauty and inspiration of LGBT seniors in long term relationships,” says Goss.

“Temporary,” explores a budding relationship between “Adam” (Joey Hirsh) and “Steve” (John Steele, Jr.) as older LGBT couples provide an example for long-term love. The video is directed by Christopher Turner.

Fans might recognize a brief cameo by author Armistead Maupin with his husband.

Goss has released a number of LGBT-themed videos, including “Bears,” “Breath and Sound,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Lover.”

Michael Key

