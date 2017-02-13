February 13, 2017 at 3:47 pm EST | by Michael Key
Goss releases ‘More Than Temporary’ video
Singer/songwriter Tom Goss released a music video to his song, “More Than Temporary” on Monday.
“The video highlights the beauty and inspiration of LGBT seniors in long term relationships,” says Goss.
“Temporary,” explores a budding relationship between “Adam” (Joey Hirsh) and “Steve” (John Steele, Jr.) as older LGBT couples provide an example for long-term love. The video is directed by Christopher Turner.
Fans might recognize a brief cameo by author Armistead Maupin with his husband.
Goss has released a number of LGBT-themed videos, including “Bears,” “Breath and Sound,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Lover.”