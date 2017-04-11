April 11, 2017 at 7:22 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Spicer apologizes for ‘insensitive’ remarks on the Holocaust

White House Sean Spicer apologized for remarks misrepresenting the Holocaust. (Photo courtesy CSPAN).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized Tuesday for what he said were “insensitive” remarks suggesting Adolf Hitler didn’t gas Jewish people during the Holocaust amid ongoing outcry and calls for his ouster.

“Frankly, I mistakenly used an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which, frankly, there is no comparison,” Spicer said on CNN. “For that, I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.”

Asked by host Wolf Blitzer to whom Spicer believed he was directing the apology, referencing Holocaust survivors who were offended by the remarks, Spicer said it was for “clearly, anybody, who not just suffered in the Holocaust, or is a descendant of anybody, but frankly, anybody who was offended by those comments.”

“I’m not in any way standing by them,” Spicer added. “I was trying to draw a comparison for which there shouldn’t have been one. It was insensitive and inappropriate, so I’m not looking to quantify this in any way.”

Recalling he made the erroneous remarks during the White House news briefing when making the case for the horrific nature of Bashar al-Assad’s chemical attacks in Syria, Spicer said he regrets not staying focused on the issue at hand.

“I should have stayed focused on the Assad regime and the dangers that they had brought to their own people, and the terrible atrocities that they did. To drag any other comparison into this was not appropriate,” Spicer.

Spicer made the remarks during the White House news briefing hours earlier, saying even Hitler didn’t stoop to using chemical weapons during the Holocaust. His remarks forget the internment of Jewish people in concentration camps, where they were often murdered in gas chambers. An estimated 3.3 million Jewish people died during the Holocaust.

The remarks inspired outcry against the White House, which is already beleaguered by accusations of anti-Semitism. Calls for Spicer’s ouster came from Democrats like gay lawmaker Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The Washington Blade has placed a request seeking comment in with Pelosi and Cicilline’s office on whether the lawmakers accept the apology, or still believes Spicer should go.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

